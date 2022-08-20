Is Cancer Risk Higher in Men Than Women?

Advertisement

Even after accounting for a wide range of risk factors and carcinogenic exposures, men still had a higher risk of developing most malignancies. Variation in risk behavior and carcinogenic exposure between males and females accounted for a modest number of cancers in men. It ranged from 11% for esophageal cancer to 50% for lung cancer.The results imply that biological variations between sexes, such as physiological, immunological, genetic and other factors, significantly influence whether men or women are more susceptible to developing cancer."Our results show that there are differences in cancer incidence that are not explained by environmental exposures alone. This suggests that there are intrinsic biological differences between men and women that affect susceptibility to cancer," said Dr Jackson.The study's results are discussed in an editorial that emphasizes the need for a comprehensive strategy to reduce sex disparities in cancer."Strategically including sex as, a biological variable should be enforced along the whole cancer continuum from risk prediction and cancer primary prevention, cancer screening and secondary prevention, to cancer treatment and patient management. Examining and addressing sex disparities in cancer and other diseases is an ongoing quest. Bench to bedside translational studies which effectively transform the existing research findings into clinical practice is a scalable means within easy reach to achieve precision medicine and will mitigate- and may ultimately eradicate- sex disparities in cancer," wrote the authors.Source: Medindia