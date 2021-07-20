by Hannah Joy on  July 20, 2021 at 4:07 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highlights
  • Bee pollen is packed with nutrients, amino acids, vitamins, lipids, and over 250 other active substances
  • Bee pollen in diet works as an anti-inflammatory agent
  • Bee pollen helps the body fight bacteria and viruses and bolsters immunity

Yes, including bee pollen to your everyday is good for health, as it's packed with high amounts of nutrients, vitamins and lipids, reveals a new study.

Recent years have seen an influx of health and fitness trends, especially pertaining to diets, making their way into our social media news feeds and our daily lives.
Is Bee Pollen Good for Health?

More often than not, these trends simply include superfoods that have existed for several years or even decades. These superfoods come with a myriad of benefits and in several cases, are merely being incorporated in innovative recipes.


Amid these, there is one that has existed for several decades with its benefits being widely recognised across the world -- bee pollen.

What is Bee Pollen?

A mixture of flower, pollen, nectar, enzymes, honey wax, and bee secretion, bee pollen is collected by honeybees from plants and transported to their beehives.

Most of us would have come across these yellowish pellets stored in jars at local shops dealing in organic/health food or sprinkled on top of smoothie or acai bowls in social media as a finishing touch and garnish, or even included as a salad ingredient.

Rise to Fame

Now, although bee pollen has been considered a nutrient-dense superfood in several cultures, including Chinese medicine, it has gained immense traction in the health community over the past few years.

Realizing that it is packed with nutrients, amino acids, vitamins, lipids, and over 250 other active substances, bee pollen is now increasingly being included by several consumers in their regular diet.

While the nutritional level and contents of the pollen vary depending on the plant source and season during which it was collected, bee pollen on average contains approximately 40 percent carbohydrates, 35 percent protein, 4-10 per cent water, and 5 percent fat.

Here are some of the key health benefits that can be derived from bee pollen.

The Abundant Benefits:

Although it is significantly different from bee venom and honey, bee pollen is also a form of apitherapy.

In fact, a single teaspoon of bee pollen can contain over 2.5 billion nutrient-packed flower pollen granules, making it one of the richest sources of vitamins and other nutrients. It also works as an anti-inflammatory agent and has high antioxidant properties, similar to fermented foods, and counters the oxidants stemming from external factors such as air pollution that can damage our internal organs.

Helping to keep our livers healthy, bee pollen even facilitates the healing process if a person has gone through liver damage.

Yet another crucial benefit that bee pollen offers is strengthening our immune system. With its antimicrobial, antifungal, and antiviral properties, bee pollen helps the body fight bacteria and viruses and bolsters immunity -- something that is currently much-needed.

Containing bioflavonoids and Vitamin-C, bee pollen not only promotes muscle growth but also assists in speeding up metabolism and helps in longevity. These small ball-shaped yellow pellets also come in handy when it comes to easing menopause symptoms in middle-aged women such as hot flashes and helps reduce irritability and joint aches while facilitating better sleep, mood, and energy levels.

Containing anti-estrogen properties, this superfood even lowers the risk of breast and prostate cancer. Besides, it also improves blood flow to our nervous system, thereby reducing stress levels while also alleviating tiredness.

Word of Caution

While bee pollen certainly contains abundant health benefits, it's best to consume it in limited quantities. Furthermore, bee pollen may not be advisable to those with pollen allergies or women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

It would also be best for those on long-term medications to consult their physicians before including bee pollen in their diet as it can interfere with certain medications.

Despite not being a miracle cure, bee pollen, if consumed in moderate quantities, can help improve your health in the long run.

For your daily dose of nutrients and a boost in flavour, add it to your yoghurt, oatmeal, or cereal, drizzle some honey on top, and dig in!

(Inputs from Bee My Boo, a new age affordable, sustainable health and lifestyle)



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Pollen may be Used to Deliver Vaccines!
Every spring and summer, tiny particles are released from weeds, trees and grasses, called pollen. These particles cause annoying allergic response in many individuals.
READ MORE
World Asthma Day 2010 - "You Can Control Your Asthma"
World Asthma Day 2010 which falls on May 4th 2010 seeks to step up awareness about Asthma with the message that 'You can control your asthma' with timely diagnosis and proper treatment.
READ MORE
Airborne Pollen Increases Risk of COVID-19
Research finds that increased pollen concentrations correlate with higher COVID-19 infection rates.
READ MORE
Airborne Grass Pollen Can Help Predict Hay Fever, Asthma Risk
Pollen season is here to trigger a wide range of allergic reactions. However, grass pollen in the atmosphere can help predict when hay fever and asthma could hit a person.
READ MORE
Allergy
An allergy is a hypersensitive disorder of immune system. Substances that often cause allergic reactions are pollen, dust mites, mold spores, pet dander, food, insect stings and medicines.
READ MORE
Dealing with Pollen Allergy
The plants around you that give you sniffles in your nose at specific time of the year are the source of allergy causing pollens.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

More News on:

AllergyDealing with Pollen Allergy