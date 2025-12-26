The association between digital screen time and myopia: A systematic review

Screen Time Is Associated With Cardiometabolic and Cardiovascular Disease Risk in Childhood and Adolescence

Rising screen exposure in children is linked to poor sleep, vision problems, attention issues, and higher cardiometabolic risk, according to large population studies.

Is an "iPad Childhood" Quietly Changing Kids' Health?

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How much screen time is safe for children?

A: Health experts recommend limiting recreational screen time and prioritizing sleep, outdoor play, and learning activities.

Q: Does screen time really affect children's heart health?

A: Yes. Studies show increased screen exposure is linked to higher cardiometabolic risk, especially when sleep is reduced.

Q: Can screen use damage children's eyesight?

A: Prolonged screen time significantly increases the risk of myopia, particularly beyond four hours daily.

Q: Why is evening screen use discouraged?

A: Screens delay sleep onset and reduce sleep quality, which affects attention, mood, and behavior.

Q: Are digital games with loot boxes risky for kids?

A: Yes. Research links early exposure to gambling-style rewards with higher risk of future gambling problems.