- Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a common digestive condition with a prevalence of 10% to 15%
- Yet many people remain undiagnosed and unaware of IBS symptoms
- To avoid this, health messages about IBS diagnosis, treatment, and quality of life issues are highlighted throughout April month
April is observed as an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) awareness month. On this month, there has been activity that emphasizes the importance of public awareness about diagnosis, treatment of IBS, and quality of life issues for patients with IBS.
Why We Observe IBS Awareness Month?IBS affects nearly 45 million people in the U.S. and about 10% to 15% of the global population, according to the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders.
Though its prevalence is common, many people remain undiagnosed and unaware that their symptoms can be managed. Further, patients are often stigmatized that gut problems are something to be ashamed of, which creates a significant impact on their quality of life.
IBS Awareness Month
During this month, individuals, health professionals, teachers, community groups, and others pay more attention to the awareness of IBS diagnosis, treatment, and quality of life issues.
The theme for IBS Awareness Month 2022 is to join patients, family members, and caregivers to increase public awareness about IBS and help destigmatize the different types of IBS (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Understanding Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhea (also known as IBS-D)
What is Irritable Bowel Syndrome?IBS is a lifelong, gastrointestinal disorder that affects the large intestine in our body. It is more common in women than men and mostly affects people aged 45 years or younger. The cause of this condition is still not clear (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Understanding Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhea (also known as IBS-D)
Abdominal pains, bloating, cramping, diarrhea, gas, and constipation are the common symptoms of IBS. However, this disease has confused doctors for a century. This was first known as "Mucous colitis" by Osler. Later on, this condition was diagnosed by Hurst. Another term called "irritable colon" was used to describe it, which has the same meaning as IBS.
Certain foods trigger IBS conditions such as bread, cereals, carbonated drinks, alcohol, processed food, and dairy products (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
5 Foods to Avoid if You Have IBS
IBS can be kept under control if you consume more organic and homemade food in your diet that contains fiber, and avoid all the IBS triggering food items. Along with these things, exercise regularly.
IBS Facts
- IBS affects more than 600 million people in the world population.
- Most persons diagnosed with IBS are under the age of 50.
- Stress https://www.medindia.net/patients/lifestyleandwellness/hobbies-that-help-you-deal-with-stress.htm Hobbies that Help You Deal with Stress does not cause IBS. However, it can trigger the symptoms of IBS.
- The impact of IBS can range from mild inconvenience to severe debilitation.
- ABCDs of IBS are Abdominal pain, Bloating, Constipation, and/or Diarrhea.
- Symptoms are unpredictable. Diarrhea can alternate with constipation.
- Treatments are available for IBS to help manage symptoms only.
- Nearly 2,000 patients with IBS reported in a survey by IFFGD that diagnosis of their IBS was typically made 6.6 years after the symptoms began.
- Approximately 20% to 40% of all visits to gastroenterologists are due to IBS symptoms.
IBS can only be diagnosed by a medical professional (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
IBS Awareness Month
Go to source) (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Understanding Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhea (also known as IBS-D)
Go to source) (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
Facts About IBS
How to Observe IBS Month?
- Use the hashtags #IBSAwarenessMonth and #LifeWithIBS on your social media pages.
- Send the IBS Awareness Month press release to your local media outlet or share a link to it on social media.
- Join with IFFGD and use your voice to make a difference.
- Find other resources to raise awareness for IBS in your community, including a link to contact your legislator at Advocate for Digestive Health.
Find IFFGD on Facebook and Twitter and join the conversation (5✔ ✔Trusted Source
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Awareness Month 2022
Go to source) (6✔ ✔Trusted Source
International IBS Awareness Month
Let's pledge and work for a happy gut community.
