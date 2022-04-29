About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Awareness Month 2022 â€“ Breaking the Stigma
Advertisement

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Awareness Month 2022 – Breaking the Stigma

Dr Jayashree
Written by Dr Jayashree
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on April 29, 2022 at 4:15 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is a common digestive condition with a prevalence of 10% to 15%
  • Yet many people remain undiagnosed and unaware of IBS symptoms
  • To avoid this, health messages about IBS diagnosis, treatment, and quality of life issues are highlighted throughout April month

April is observed as an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) awareness month. On this month, there has been activity that emphasizes the importance of public awareness about diagnosis, treatment of IBS, and quality of life issues for patients with IBS.

Why We Observe IBS Awareness Month?

IBS affects nearly 45 million people in the U.S. and about 10% to 15% of the global population, according to the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders.

Quiz on Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Quiz on Irritable Bowel Syndrome
 Frequent bowel disturbances are a sign of possible cancerous changes; Here's a quiz to help you to brush up your knowledge on irritable bowel disorder.
Read More
Advertisement


Though its prevalence is common, many people remain undiagnosed and unaware that their symptoms can be managed. Further, patients are often stigmatized that gut problems are something to be ashamed of, which creates a significant impact on their quality of life.

To overcome the stigma associated with IBS, IFFGD (International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders) designated April as the awareness month for IBS in 1997. It is listed on the U.S. National Health Observances calendar (1 Trusted Source
IBS Awareness Month

Go to source).
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Diagnosed by Listening to Gut Noises
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Diagnosed by Listening to Gut Noises
 Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) can now be diagnosed by a machine learning-based acoustic belt that distinguishes gut noises between IBS and healthy patients.
Read More
Advertisement

During this month, individuals, health professionals, teachers, community groups, and others pay more attention to the awareness of IBS diagnosis, treatment, and quality of life issues.

The theme for IBS Awareness Month 2022 is to join patients, family members, and caregivers to increase public awareness about IBS and help destigmatize the different types of IBS (2 Trusted Source
Understanding Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhea (also known as IBS-D)

Go to source). That is why we want you to break the taboo and have a real understanding of what it's like to deal with IBS daily, as part of the IBS awareness month campaign.

What is Irritable Bowel Syndrome?

IBS is a lifelong, gastrointestinal disorder that affects the large intestine in our body. It is more common in women than men and mostly affects people aged 45 years or younger. The cause of this condition is still not clear (2 Trusted Source
Understanding Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhea (also known as IBS-D)

Go to source).

Abdominal pains, bloating, cramping, diarrhea, gas, and constipation are the common symptoms of IBS. However, this disease has confused doctors for a century. This was first known as "Mucous colitis" by Osler. Later on, this condition was diagnosed by Hurst. Another term called "irritable colon" was used to describe it, which has the same meaning as IBS.

Certain foods trigger IBS conditions such as bread, cereals, carbonated drinks, alcohol, processed food, and dairy products (3 Trusted Source
5 Foods to Avoid if You Have IBS

Go to source).

IBS can be kept under control if you consume more organic and homemade food in your diet that contains fiber, and avoid all the IBS triggering food items. Along with these things, exercise regularly.

IBS Facts

  • IBS affects more than 600 million people in the world population.
  • Most persons diagnosed with IBS are under the age of 50.
  • Stress https://www.medindia.net/patients/lifestyleandwellness/hobbies-that-help-you-deal-with-stress.htm Hobbies that Help You Deal with Stress does not cause IBS. However, it can trigger the symptoms of IBS.
  • The impact of IBS can range from mild inconvenience to severe debilitation.
  • ABCDs of IBS are Abdominal pain, Bloating, Constipation, and/or Diarrhea.
  • Symptoms are unpredictable. Diarrhea can alternate with constipation.
  • Treatments are available for IBS to help manage symptoms only.
  • Nearly 2,000 patients with IBS reported in a survey by IFFGD that diagnosis of their IBS was typically made 6.6 years after the symptoms began.
  • Approximately 20% to 40% of all visits to gastroenterologists are due to IBS symptoms.
  • IBS can only be diagnosed by a medical professional (1 Trusted Source
    IBS Awareness Month

    Go to source    ) (2 Trusted Source
    Understanding Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhea (also known as IBS-D)

    Go to source    ) (4 Trusted Source
    Facts About IBS

    Go to source    ).

How to Observe IBS Month?

The more we work together to raise awareness for IBS, the greater impact would be positive outcomes, such as additional research, increased educational opportunities, and improved patient care.

Let's pledge and work for a happy gut community.

References:
  1. IBS Awareness Month - (https://aboutibs.org/living-with-ibs/ibs-awareness-month/)
  2. Understanding Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhea (also known as IBS-D) - (https://www.asge.org/home/for-patients/patient-information/understanding-irritable-bowel-syndrome-with-diarrhea-also-known-as-ibs-d)
  3. 5 Foods to Avoid if You Have IBS - (https://www.hopkinsmedicine.org/health/conditions-and-diseases/irritable-bowel-syndrome-ibs/5-foods-to-avoid-if-you-have-ibs)
  4. Facts About IBS - (https://aboutibs.org/what-is-ibs/facts-about-ibs/)
  5. Irritable Bowel Syndrome Awareness Month 2022 - (https://gutscharity.org.uk/2022/04/irritable-bowel-syndrome-awareness-month-2022/)
  6. International IBS Awareness Month - (https://www.nicswell.co.uk/events/international-ibs-awareness-month-2022)


Source: Medindia
Do Patients with Irritable Bowel Syndrome Need a Specific Diet?
Do Patients with Irritable Bowel Syndrome Need a Specific Diet?
 Diet for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS): No relationship between high intake of gluten and increased IBS symptoms was found.
Read More

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Dr Jayashree. (2022, April 29). Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Awareness Month 2022 – Breaking the Stigma. Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 29, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/irritable-bowel-syndrome-ibs-awareness-month-2022-breaking-the-stigma-206839-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Dr Jayashree. "Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Awareness Month 2022 – Breaking the Stigma". Medindia. Apr 29, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/irritable-bowel-syndrome-ibs-awareness-month-2022-breaking-the-stigma-206839-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Dr Jayashree. "Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Awareness Month 2022 – Breaking the Stigma". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/irritable-bowel-syndrome-ibs-awareness-month-2022-breaking-the-stigma-206839-1.htm. (accessed Apr 29, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Dr Jayashree. 2021. Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Awareness Month 2022 – Breaking the Stigma. Medindia, viewed Apr 29, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/irritable-bowel-syndrome-ibs-awareness-month-2022-breaking-the-stigma-206839-1.htm.

Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
International Day of Immunology 2022 —
International Day of Immunology 2022 — "Vaccines"
World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022 — Let's Act Together
World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022 — Let's Act Together
Rift Valley Fever - An Emerging Threat to Humans and Animals
Rift Valley Fever - An Emerging Threat to Humans and Animals
View all
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Constipation Crohns Disease Irritable Bowel Syndrome Pelvic Pain in Women Constipation-Symptom Evaluation Abdominal Distension Health Benefits of Probiotic Yogurt Diet Gas Bloat Syndrome Leaky Gut Syndrome Small Intestine Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) 

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator Indian Medical Journals Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Noscaphene (Noscapine) Find a Doctor Find a Hospital Drug Interaction Checker Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Drug - Food Interactions Accident and Trauma Care

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE