Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Awareness Month 2022 – Breaking the Stigma

April is observed as an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) awareness month. On this month, there has been activity that emphasizes the importance of public awareness about diagnosis, treatment of IBS, and quality of life issues for patients with IBS.

Why We Observe IBS Awareness Month? IBS affects nearly 45 million people in the U.S. and about 10% to 15% of the global population, according to the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders

