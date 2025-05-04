Irritable Bowel Syndrome Awareness Month: It Isn’t Just in Your Head

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is more than a stomachache- and Gen Z’s digestive drink trend might be onto something. Can these herbal blends offer real relief?

Highlights: IBS affects mental health, confidence, and quality of life- not just digestion

Digestive drinks made with herbs like cumin, ajwain, fennel, and ginger can soothe symptoms but aren't a cure

A low-FODMAP diet, stress management, and proper sleep play a crucial role in managing IBS long-term.

Did you know?

IBS can mimic over 20 other gut conditions—and yet, nothing shows up on a scan! It's invisible but very real.

Types of IBS

IBS-C (constipation is the primary symptom),

IBS-D (primarily characterized by diarrhea), and

IBS-M (a combination of constipation and diarrhea, making it difficult to manage).

The Rise in Gut Friendly Products

Alaya F's Ayurvedic Drink

Malaika Arora's Clove Tea

Jennifer Aniston’s Colostrum Kick

Health Benefits of Digestive Drinks

Are Digestive Drinks Effective?

Dietary Guidelines to Reduce IBS Symptoms

It's time to pay attention to something that has been quietly affecting millions: Irritable Bowel Syndrome, or IBS. Unlike illnesses that show up on scans or blood tests, IBS may not usually leave visual indications, but the discomfort is real for individuals who suffer from it. Bloating, stomach cramps, and erratic bathroom habits aren't just "in your head"; they are symptoms of a complex gut illness that's frequently misunderstood or overlooked.According to Pace Hospitals in Telangana, 4 to 7% of people in India suffer from IBS, and the number is slowly but gradually increasing (1). That is why the topic for 2025's IBS Awareness Month, "More Than A Stomachache," could not be more appropriate.IBS is more than simply a digestive disorder. It can have a major impact on your self-esteem, mental health, and overall quality of life.And, while we frequently attribute flare-ups to poor diet or stress- both real factors- the truth is that IBS behaves differently in each individual. It's complicated, frustrating, and, regrettably, still stigmatised.The emergence of digestive drinks is a subtle trend that has made its way into everyday wellness habits, particularly among Generation Z. These herbal cocktails, produced from common herbs such as jeera (cumin), ajwain (carom seeds), fennel, ginger, mint, and lemon, are gaining popularity due to their gut-soothing properties.Celebrities are also part of the wave. Actor Alaya F recently revealed her favorite morning gut tonic, while Malaika Arora and Jennifer Aniston have also revealed the drinks they swear by to keep their digestion in line. But is there actual science behind these wellness elixirs? Is this just another trend clothed in wellness attire?Her morning blend has ajwain, cumin, fennel, ginger, fresh mint, and soaking basil (sabja) seeds, all steeped in warm water overnight. When taken on an empty stomach, it is intended to relieve bloating and jumpstart digestion. Especially beneficial for people with IBS-D (diarrhoea).Malaika prefers clove-infused water, which has anti-inflammatory qualities. This one works well for general discomfort and may benefit those with IBS-D, although it is less beneficial for constipation. Steep a few cloves in hot water and drink.Her favorite drink contains bovine colostrum (the first milk produced by cows after birth), lemon juice, ginger, and, on occasion, Manuka honey. This one is designed to help with IBS-C symptoms and general gut immunity because it is high in immune-supporting minerals.Many of the ingredients in digestive drinks are more than just kitchen staples; they are scientifically proven. Ginger promotes better intestinal function and reduces inflammation (2). Peppermint is naturally relaxing (3), chamomile relieves spasms (4), while fennel and mint help reduce bloating.Lemon juice is believed to stimulate digestive enzymes, while probiotics and prebiotics support the gut's beneficial flora. "These are components that most of us already have at home," explains Dr. Bir Singh Sehrawat, Program Clinical Director and Head of Gastroenterology at Marengo Asia Hospitals in Faridabad. "These celeb drinks help digestion, reduce gas and bloating, and induce regular bowel movements. A simple mixture of lemon and honey in warm water might help empty the stomach first thing in the morning. Experts say.However, while these drinks can provide relief in the early stages of IBS or when symptoms are moderate, they are not a cure-all. If symptoms worsen- unexplained weight loss, persistent diarrhea or constipation, or blood in stools- consult a doctor. "In such cases, medical attention and a tailored treatment plan are essential," he says.Samiksha Kalra Gupta, Head of the Dietetics Department at Madukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, agrees, saying, "Digestive drinks are not a substitute for medical treatment for IBS." Individuals with IBS should collaborate with their healthcare physician to create a complete management strategy.To alleviate IBS symptoms, Dr. Piyush Ranjan suggests following:Including fibre-rich foods, fermented items like curd and pickles, and avoiding known personal triggers (like dairy or certain veggies) can be helpful.A disorganized sleep routine can have a greater impact on your gut than you realize. Poor sleep delays digestion and exacerbates inflammation. Setting a regular bedtime and avoiding big late-night meals can assist.The gut-brain connection is real. Anxiety and stress can make IBS symptoms worse. Mindful exercises such as yoga, deep breathing, or simply a simple walk will help calm the nervous system and, as a result, your gut.Water is your stomach's best buddy. Herbal teas, as well as fruits such as watermelon or cucumber, provide hydration and fiber.Exercise improves everything, even digestion. You do not need a high-intensity interval training plan. Even regular walking or stretching can help with bowel movement and bloating.Source-Medindia