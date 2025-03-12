Invest in Rest: The Science of Sleep and Well-Being

Sleep patterns are closely linked to body characteristics across 16 systems, highlighting the effects of age, obesity, and lifestyle on sleep, along with gender differences in sleep-related health conditions.

Highlights: Sleep patterns change with age, with deep sleep declining and and light sleep increasing

Lifestyle factors and body composition are stronger predictors of sleep quality than age or BMI

Gender differences emerge in sleep-related health issues, with links to conditions like hypertension, osteopenia, and allergies

Did You Know?

Most human infants need about 16 hours of sleep a day–about the same as a full-grown tiger! The sleepiest animal in the world is the koala, which spends about 18-22 hours a day snoozing. #medindia #sleep #infants’

Age-Related Changes in Sleep Patterns

Correlations Between Sleep and Body Characteristics

Gender Differences in Sleep-Related Health Issues

Visceral Fat and Sleep-Related Breathing Disorders

