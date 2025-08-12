About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
International Youth Day: Driving Sustainable Change With Young Voices
Advertisement

International Youth Day: Driving Sustainable Change With Young Voices

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Aug 12 2025 4:15 PM

International Youth Day 2025 spotlights local youth actions fueling global sustainable development goals.

Highlights:
  • Theme: “Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond”
  • Urges investment in youth empowerment and leadership
  • Calls for genuine inclusion in environmental governance
Young people are not just the future; they are the driving force working toward a better world. This year's theme for International Youth Day, "Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond," focuses on their ability to lead and inspire change! (1 Trusted Source
International Youth Day - Background

Go to source)

Holistic Development of Today's Youth is the Need of the Hour
Holistic Development of Today's Youth is the Need of the Hour
For holistic development of youth, sound public policies, supportive environments, community action, and reorientation of health services all play a major role.
Advertisement

The Rise of International Youth Day

The idea of International Youth Day was first introduced at a United Nations youth forum in Vienna in 1991. It was formally adopted following the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth in August 1998. In December 1999, the UN General Assembly officially declared August 12 as International Youth Day.

Since its first commemoration on August 12, 2000, the day has been used as a global platform to raise awareness, celebrate youth, and mobilize young people through forums, workshops, and cultural events.


Advertisement
Sustainable Development Goals: Demanding Financial Innovation, Not Collapse
Sustainable Development Goals: Demanding Financial Innovation, Not Collapse
Sustainable Development Goals require bold financial innovation to drive progress and global impact.

Sustainable Growth and Development

This year’s theme, “Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond”—highlights initiatives led by young people to advance sustainable development. It calls on governments, civil society, and international organizations to invest in youth empowerment and ensure that young voices are heard. By doing so, youth can accomplish more each year and drive progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals.

Environmental Governance

Harmonious Living With Nature in the Urban for Sustainable Development
Harmonious Living With Nature in the Urban for Sustainable Development
Shri M.Venkaiah Naidu, Minister of Urban Development said, “the objective of smart cities initiative is to promote living in harmony with nature.”

Barriers in Environmental Governance

Recognized but excluded: Research shows that young people are becoming more involved in conservation and playing important roles, but they are often prevented from participating in different governance platforms by political, economic, and structural barriers.

A strategic shift: IUCN Youth Strategy 2022–2030: The International Union for Conservation of Nature has made progress by implementing this all-encompassing strategy to guarantee that meaningful youth engagement takes place—not merely in a symbolic sense, but in a more meaningful way (2 Trusted Source
Youth engagement in global conservation governance

Go to source).

Youth not monolithic: At the IUCN World Conservation Congress, young delegates emphasized the diversity of youth perspectives and the need to challenge tokenistic approaches to inclusivity.

The International Youth Day represents the worldwide recognition of youth as critical changemakers. However, in the context of environmental governance, a great deal remains to be done—they should be provided not only with seats; they should be given voices, platforms, and resources. It is critical to bridge the gap between recognition and actual influence—especially in a world increasingly threatened by environmental crises.

References:
  1. International Youth Day - Background - (https://www.un.org/en/observances/youth-day/background)
  2. Youth engagement in global conservation governance - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11589004/)

Source-Medindia
New Pro-planet Initiatives to Help Build a Healthy Future
New Pro-planet Initiatives to Help Build a Healthy Future
World Environment Day 2021 is focusing on restoring ecosystems. Many ways to go about restoring our ecosystems including adopting green technologies and making sustainable consumption choices.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional