About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
International Women's Day: Tips to Embrace Your Skin
Advertisement

International Women's Day: Tips to Embrace Your Skin

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 8, 2022 at 5:04 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights :
  • Vitamin A helps smoothen the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and vitamin E increases moisture content
  • Chamomile oil, lavender oil and rosemary oil help clean the skin, improve firmness, smoothness and complexion
  • Calendula oil helps in treating sensitive, damaged or sunburnt skin

International Women's Day is observed every year on March 8. Let's embrace the skin on this women's day. Read on to learn more about the essential ingredients in skincare.

This Women's Day, let's embrace the skin we are in. Our skin protects us from the outside world, it is the body's largest organ; and so it is important that we maintain good skin health to feel comfortable in our own skin. Many women experience conditions like dryness, flakiness, dark spots, stretch marks and some even have prominent scars from past experiences. This leads to uneasiness and feeling self-conscious, especially when signs appear on commonly visible areas like the face, neck and arms.

Advertisement

International Women's Day: Tips to Embrace Your Skin

But we all have our flaws, and our scars have their own stories to tell; behind each mark, there is a journey that we might have mapped. For example, scraping your knees during your first-ever marathon run, the burns from learning how to cook as a teenager, marks from falling off the motorbike during your college trip to Goa, stretch marks from losing body fat after consistent workouts, abusive circumstances that you may have courageously walked out of, and so much more. While some scars go away, some only heal with time.

As women, we are often guilty of trying to hide our flaws, our body size and what we believe is imperfect in our own eyes. Often scars can cause physical discomfort, itchiness and tenderness, but they also have distressing psychological effects that can affect our self-esteem and confidence.
Advertisement

Living in an image-conscious society, that is largely focused on appearances, it is natural for women to try to conceal anything that doesn't seem acceptable. This might look like applying make-up on affected areas, wearing polo-neck or full-sleeved clothing, signing up for expensive treatments, and what-not.

This places emphasis on learning to love your own truths and making positive choices for skin health. For the latter, we can choose no-fuss skincare regimens that help us address common blemishes, acne scars, burns, stretch marks, age spots, discoloration, uneven skin tone, and more.

There are a plethora of skincare products available in the market that claim to treat different types of concerns, but decoding this information can be overwhelming. Start by understanding key ingredients that are a must for efficacious skincare.

Vitamin A

Retinol is a naturally occurring form of vitamin A. To prevent oxidation, retinol goes through an esterification process with palmitic acid. The resulting ester is commonly referred to as vitamin A palmitate, which is diluted for appropriate skin absorption. It demonstrates skin renewing properties and increases the thickness of the epidermis, particularly in mature skin types, and promotes the formation of new collagen. Vitamin A palmitate improves the appearance of UV-damaged skin, by helping to increase elasticity and smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E has been scientifically proven to have a number of benefits for the skin, primarily being an antioxidant. Antioxidants are essential in helping to reduce free radicals, which attack healthy cells and cause skin damage and premature ageing. Vitamin E also increases the moisture content of the epidermis, making it feel softer and smoother. It mitigates against some of the effects of sunburn i.e. reduces the number of damaged cells found after the skin has been exposed to UV radiation. It has also been shown to have positive effects on the wound healing process.

Chamomile

Chamomile oil is an anti-inflammatory, providing soothing and calming benefits to the skin. It is effective when the skin is stressed by both internal and external physiological conditions.

Lavender

Lavender oil has multiple benefits for the skin. It is known to have skin-conditioning properties, such as improved firmness, smoothness and complexion. It provides calming and soothing benefits coupled with a mild astringency, which cleans the skin by constricting the pores, resulting in a tingling sensation.

Rosemary

Rosemary oil is used as a skin-conditioning agent, because of its soothing properties and mild antiseptic capability.

Calendula

Calendula oil has cell regenerative effects and is suitable for the treatment of sensitive, damaged or sunburnt skin. Calendula extract has also been used to combat minor skin infections, rashes and superficial irritation.

When it comes to vitamins, we can separately ingest or apply extracts from their capsules externally. Similarly, each of the mentioned plant-based oils can be applied externally on wounds and marks. Many homegrown labels today source and distribute such natural oils for specific use cases. However, it remains a challenge to use multiple products to treat different skin concerns. Being pressed for time and already demotivated to take active steps for healing marks, which may need months to treat; following a multi-step skin, regimen seems an unachievable feat.

Some formulations may offer two or more of these ingredients, which are highly recommended. For example, Bio-Oil Skincare Oil is one of the few products that contain all of the mentioned ingredients and being an oil, it is easily absorbed into the skin. It reduces the appearance of marks by nourishing and hydrating damaged skin. It is completely safe to use on both face and body for multiple skin needs, marks and scars. Thus reducing the number of products on our beauty shelves and making it possible to carry it along, when we are on the move.

With the advancement of science-based skincare, today we also have products like Bio-Oil that are vegan, toxin-free and animal cruelty-free. Most product labels highlight these attributes, allowing us to make positive choices for skin health. This Women's Day commits to flaunting your flaws and embracing your scars with #OneSkinCare by choosing minimal skincare products with lasting benefits. When you give your skin the love it deserves, you are bound to feel comfortable in your own skin.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Silver Anklets Improve Health: Here's How

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
All You Need to Know About Post-Meal Exercises
All You Need to Know About Post-Meal Exercises
International Women's Day 2022 —
International Women's Day 2022 — "Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow"
Top 5 Healthy Body and Mind Promoting Foods in Kitchen
Top 5 Healthy Body and Mind Promoting Foods in Kitchen
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Boils / Skin Abscess Pityriasis rosea Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Vitiligo Skin Self Examination Dermatomyostitis Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Environment-friendly, Effective Skincare Products are Possible with New Alpha-gel
Environment-friendly, Effective Skincare Products are Possible with New Alpha-gel
An environment-friendly and readily producible surfactant used to prepare an effective ......
Hyaluronic Acid for Skincare: Do's and Don'ts
Hyaluronic Acid for Skincare: Do's and Don'ts
Wanna wrinkle-free skin along with youthful hydration? Try hyaluronic acid. It is the best ......
Hemp for Skincare
Hemp for Skincare
Himalayan Hemp collection from Nykaa is an effective source of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory .....
Minimal Skincare Routine For Men
Minimal Skincare Routine For Men
Skincare for men - First step is to cleanse your face twice a day with a cleanser. Then, hydrate ......
Boils / Skin Abscess
Boils / Skin Abscess
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess ...
Dermatomyostitis
Dermatomyostitis
Dermatomyostitis (DM) is an uncommon, inflammatory disease affecting the connective tissues. It is c...
Hives
Hives
Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...
Pemphigus
Pemphigus
Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing b...
Pityriasis Rosea
Pityriasis Rosea
Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink ...
Scleroderma
Scleroderma
Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibro...
Skin Self Examination
Skin Self Examination
The skin self examination means checking one’s own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual ...
Vitiligo
Vitiligo
Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly ...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)