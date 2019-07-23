International Self-Care Day – Treat Yourself to Better Health

Highlights
:
- International Self-Care Day is observed on the 24th July each year to
raise awareness about the importance of self-care as a key factor in maintaining optimal physical and
emotional health
- Self-care needs to be practiced every day for life, i.e., 24 hours of the day for seven days of the week. Being physically and mentally healthy prevents chronic diseases
- Self-care is simple to
achieve and all of us should resolve to make a start to take better care of
health by simple measures such as eating and sleeping well and gradually
aiming for larger goals
International Self-Care Day (ISD) is observed on the 24th
July each year and aims to raise awareness about the importance of taking
care of our own health to be more productive, as
well as to
be in a better position to help others and the society at
large.
History of
International Self-Care
Day (ISD)
ISD was founded by the International Self-Care Foundation and has been in function from 2011. The foundation organizes campaigns and programs to educate
and promote self-care in the community. The date of ISD has been chosen as 24th
July to underscore
the importance of practicing self-care at all times, i.e., 24 hours of the day for seven days of the
week.
What We Can
Do to Raise Self-Care
Awareness
- For a start, each one of us must begin to take better care of our health in
order to promote self-care and to urge others to practice self care
- Share educational and inspirational messages on
social media such as Facebook & Twitter about the
merits of self-care and that it
is not a selfish thing to take care of one's health
- Doctors and health care workers must educate the
public, especially women about the need to take care of their health for
the health of their family and community
- Self-care as a way of
life must be actively promoted through print and visual media through
evocative and thought-provoking articles and programs
Seven Pillars
of Self-Care
- Health
literacy - Be aware of lifestyle measures to
remain healthy and avoid unhealthy habits such as
smoking, poor sleep, stressful life and unhealthy diet
- Self-awareness - Knowing
ones strengths and limitations. Doing things we love and enjoy. Remaining
optimistic and having realistic goals
- Exercise
and physical activity - Exercise is the key to prevent several lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and
hypertension and chemicals released by the brain during physical activity
have been shown to improve mood
- Healthy
diet - A healthy well-balanced diet is necessary to avoid nutritional diseases such
as malnutrition and obesity. Take plenty of fruits and vegetables
and avoid junk foods
- Avoid
risky behaviors - Avoiding risky
behaviors such as smoking, excess alcohol intake, sexual promiscuity,
recreational drugs, etc are important
to prevent serious illnesses including cancer
- Practice good hygiene -
Practicing good hygiene such as
handwashing, not sharing razors, needles or toothbrushes, proper washing
and cooking of vegetables and meats can prevent infectious diseases such
as amebiasis,
gastroenteritis, hepatitis B, C and HIV
- Optimal
use of health care services - It is
important to use health care services optimally, practice safe self-medication and use of other health care
products
Regular Self-Care Measures For Physical and Mental Wellbeing
Here are some self-care tips that help improve your physical and mental health.
- Take a walk and get some fresh air every day
- Meeting up with friends at least once or twice a month
- Plan fun outings with family
- Visit or call your parents regularly
- Going to bed early and waking up early
- Reducing phone or mobile time
- Setting aside time for simple stretching exercises, yoga
and meditation
- Learning to say no if you feel it is going to be
stressful
- Maintain a diary and note down about your feelings at
the end of each day and things that routinely upset or stress you out
- Eat plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables and have
healthy snacks at hand
- Delegate and encourage kids to help in housework
- Power napping after a tiring day to refresh you
- Take up a leisure activity you enjoy
such as reading, gardening or painting
- Watching movies with family
- Listening to your favorite music
- Volunteer to help in your local community center
In summary, International Self-Care Day aims to create
awareness about self-care as a key component of not only
individual health, but community health as a whole. Let us all begin to practice self-care and gradually achieve our self-care
goals.
Medindia