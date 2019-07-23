International Self-Care Day (ISD) is observed on the 24July each year and aims to raise awareness about the importance of taking care of our own health to be more productive, as well as to be in a better position to help others and the society at large.

International Self-Care Day – Treat Yourself to Better Health

History of International Self-Care Day (ISD)

‘International Self-Care Day, observed on the 24th July each year creates awareness about the importance of self-care. It is essential to recharge our bodies to maintain optimal physical and emotional health. Therefore, self-care is an important aspect of community health and helps prevent chronic diseases.’

What We Can Do to Raise Self-Care Awareness For a start, each one of us must begin to take better care of our health in order to promote self-care and to urge others to practice self care

Share educational and inspirational messages on social media such as Facebook & Twitter about the merits of self-care and that it is not a selfish thing to take care of one's health

Doctors and health care workers must educate the public, especially women about the need to take care of their health for the health of their family and community

Self-care as a way of life must be actively promoted through print and visual media through evocative and thought-provoking articles and programs Seven Pillars of Self-Care Health literacy - Be aware of lifestyle measures to remain healthy and avoid unhealthy habits such as smoking, poor sleep, stressful life and unhealthy diet

- Be aware of lifestyle measures to remain healthy and avoid unhealthy habits such as smoking, poor sleep, stressful life and unhealthy diet Self -awareness - Knowing ones strengths and limitations. Doing things we love and enjoy. Remaining optimistic and having realistic goals

- Knowing ones strengths and limitations. Doing things we love and enjoy. Remaining optimistic and having realistic goals Exercise and physical activity - Exercise is the key to prevent several lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and hypertension and chemicals released by the brain during physical activity have been shown to improve mood

- Exercise is the key to prevent several lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and hypertension and chemicals released by the brain during physical activity have been shown to improve mood Healthy diet - A healthy well-balanced diet is necessary to avoid nutritional diseases such as malnutrition and obesity. Take plenty of fruits and vegetables and avoid junk foods

- A healthy well-balanced diet is necessary to avoid nutritional diseases such as malnutrition and obesity. Take plenty of fruits and vegetables and avoid junk foods Avoid risky behaviors - Avoiding risky behaviors such as smoking, excess alcohol intake, sexual promiscuity, recreational drugs, etc are important to prevent serious illnesses including cancer

- Avoiding risky behaviors such as smoking, excess alcohol intake, sexual promiscuity, recreational drugs, etc are important to prevent serious illnesses including cancer Practice good hygiene - Practicing good hygiene such as handwashing, not sharing razors, needles or toothbrushes, proper washing and cooking of vegetables and meats can prevent infectious diseases such as amebiasis, gastroenteritis, hepatitis B, C and HIV

- Practicing good hygiene such as handwashing, not sharing razors, needles or toothbrushes, proper washing and cooking of vegetables and meats can prevent infectious diseases such as amebiasis, gastroenteritis, hepatitis B, C and HIV Optimal use of health care services - It is important to use health care services optimally, practice safe self-medication and use of other health care products Regular Self-Care Measures For Physical and Mental Wellbeing Here are some self-care tips that help improve your physical and mental health. Take a walk and get some fresh air every day

Meeting up with friends at least once or twice a month

Plan fun outings with family

Visit or call your parents regularly

Going to bed early and waking up early

Reducing phone or mobile time

Setting aside time for simple stretching exercises, yoga and meditation

Learning to say no if you feel it is going to be stressful

Maintain a diary and note down about your feelings at the end of each day and things that routinely upset or stress you out

Eat plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables and have healthy snacks at hand

Delegate and encourage kids to help in housework

Power napping after a tiring day to refresh you

Take up a leisure activity you enjoy such as reading, gardening or painting

Watching movies with family

Listening to your favorite music

Volunteer to help in your local community center In summary, International Self-Care Day aims to create awareness about self-care as a key component of not only individual health, but community health as a whole. Let us all begin to practice self-care and gradually achieve our self-care goals.



References :

Taking Care on International Self-Care Day - (https://www.artwithimpact.org/taking-care-international-self-care-day/) International Self-Care Day - (https://isfglobal.org/international-self-care-day/)



