International Day of Action for Women’s Health - Educating and Empowering Women

Highlights:
- International Day of Action For Women's Health which falls on the
28th May every year strives for women's rights, especially in the area of
their sexual and reproductive health.
- Sexual and reproductive health and rights of women are an
inalienable part of our human rights, that sadly continue to be violated
globally.
History
of International Day of Action for Women's Health
The
first International Women's Health Day campaign was launched on 28th May 1987,
at the 4th International Women's Health Meeting in Costa Rica, it was proposed
and decided to that 28th May will be as the International Day of Action For
Women's Health to educate and empower women to make free choices regarding
their sexual and reproductive health rights. Women's health, particularly their
sexual and reproductive health, and rights has been a grossly neglected area
despite claims to the contrary and talks of women empowerment.
The
Women's Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR) is spearheading the
re-launch of the 28th May campaign following 30 years of struggle and activism,
with several issues still remaining unaddressed and a spurt in crime against
women. The WGNRR network comprises more
than 1000 individual as well as organizational members in 105 countries.
Currently, there are over 450 organizational members in Africa, Asia, Europe,
North America, Latin America and the Caribbean and Oceania
‘It is time to speak out - Exercise your right to choose on sexual and reproductive health issues.’
In
collaboration with over 20 international, regional and national organizations,
they plan to mobilize the support and encourage women worldwide to demand that
their sexual and reproductive health
rights be made an
integral part of development agendas of governments all over the world.
Key
Campaign Areas of the WGNRR
The
WGNRR campaigns for sexual and reproductive rights of women, which include the
following:
- Access to safe and legal abortion
- Access
to contraception
- Sexual and reproductive health rights of
youth
- Women's sexual and reproductive health
rights
- Sexual rights for all people and
education about sexually transmitted
infections (STDs)
- Protection of sexual minorities against
violence and enabling them to lead a dignified life
It
is unfortunate that women still undergo forced sterilizations, continue
unwanted pregnancies with no access or refusal of contraception, denied basic
obstetric care and postpartum care. Young women are less likely than men to use
condoms when having sex putting them at risk of venereal diseases. Sexual
minorities are often ostracized by their families and shunned by society
leading them to turn to sex work for a living and exposing them to STDs.
Although
women have made huge strides and make valuable contributions both at home and
to society their rights, particularly sexual and reproductive health rights
continue to be systemically violated and events such as International Day of
Action for Women's Health crusade for the rights of women and aim to educate
and empower women to make informed choices regarding their sexual and
reproductive health issues. Governments across the world should recognize and
ensure the sexual and reproductive health of its women.
Some
Ways We Can Help to Promote Women's Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights
- Download campaign materials available online at and share widely on
social media networks such as Facebook and Twitter.
- Share inspiring stories of women who have overcome stigma and bias
to make a mark for themselves.
- Organize programs in the community through short skits to educate
women about their rights.
- Organizing seminars and talks in educational institutions to
sensitize adolescents and youth about gender equality and women's rights.
- Airing programs on television and other media to educate the
general public about myths and misconceptions regarding sexual and
reproductive health.
- Hospitals can offer free well-women check-ups on the 28th May.
- Organize fundraising event in the community and donate the proceeds
to a local organization working for women empowerment.
In
conclusion, changing the way women are perceived, stereotyping them in certain
roles, myths and misconceptions about their abilities have to start from a
young age. Parents should teach boys to treat girls with respect and as equals.
At the same time, girls should be encouraged to reach for the stars and achieve
their dreams and potential. Values and lessons taught at home will percolate
into the society and go a long way in ensuring women's rights and freedom to
make choices in life.
Reference:
- Sexual and Reproductive Health - (https://www.whise.org.au/resources/sexual-and-reproductive-health)
Source: Medindia
