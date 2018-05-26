International Day of Action for Women’s Health - Educating and Empowering Women

International Day of Action For Women's Health which falls on the 28th May every year strives for women's rights, especially in the area of their sexual and reproductive health.

Sexual and reproductive health and rights of women are an inalienable part of our human rights, that sadly continue to be violated globally.

History of International Day of Action for Women's Health

The first International Women's Health Day campaign was launched on 28th May 1987, at the 4th International Women's Health Meeting in Costa Rica, it was proposed and decided to that 28th May will be as the International Day of Action For Women's Health to educate and empower women to make free choices regarding their sexual and reproductive health rights. Women's health, particularly their sexual and reproductive health, and rights has been a grossly neglected area despite claims to the contrary and talks of women empowerment.