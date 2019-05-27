International Day of Action for Women’s Health

Women's Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR)

‘The International Day of Action for Women's Health campaigns for women's sexual and reproductive health rights and women empowerment. The day is observed every year on the 28th May. On this International Day, it is time for women to speak out and fight for their choices.’

Read More..

Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) of Women

Campaigns So Far

Access to Quality Health Care

Feminization of Poverty

Access to Safe and Legal Abortion

Government Accountability in Prioritizing Health Markets

Health Sector Reform and Women's Health

Women and HIV/AIDS

International Trade Agreements and Women's Access to Health

VAW as a Global Health Emergency

Young People's SRHR

Access to Contraceptives

Social Media for Campaigning

International Day of Action for Women's Health - (http://www.may28.org/) Women's Global Network for Reproductive Rights WGNRR - (http://wgnrr.org/ )

The days acts as a reminder to the governments of all countries, their health ministries, international agencies and other government and private institutions of their commitment to women's health and rights.LACWHN, being the leading regional network took up the responsibility of the May 28 campaign at the regional level. Women's Global Network for Reproductive Rights (WGNRR), on the other hand, is the network that leads the campaign on the global level. Both the networks, with their core active members have been coordinating the campaigns.Established in 1984 in the Netherlands, WGNRR has been campaigning for women's sexual and reproductive health and rights for more than 30 years now. With its headquarters currently in Manila, WGNRR also consults for the United Nations (UN).WGNRR aims to realize the full sexual and reproductive health and rights of all people, with a focus on the marginalized. All the activities of the WGNRR are carried out within the rights, justice and feminist frameworks.WGNRR was also responsible for re-launching the May 28 campaign in 2014, highlighting the 30 years of activism and issues that remained unaddressed. WGNRR has also developed a website as a platform for its campaign partners and participants to share their thoughts in the forms of blogs and articles.Violence and discrimination, and violation of sexual and reproductive rights of women in both domestic and institutional settings continue to remain unaddressed despite several campaigns.Alabama's recent near-total abortion ban is an apt example. On the occasion of the International Day of Action for Women's Health, networks like WGNRR urge women and other major stakeholders to demand the basic rights to be recognized.With theand likes garnering attention, it is time for women to speak out, seek support and join hands to spread the message.So far the campaings have been Calls for Action, an annual a collaborative effort of the LACWHN and WGNRR. The following are a few topics that have been addressed so far:Social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram could be used to mobilize support and spread the message effectively by using the communication toolkit available.Posters and cover photos with impactful messages have been designed for use in social media.Source: Medindia