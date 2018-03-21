United Nation's International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination is marked annually on 21st March.

The theme for 2018 is promoting tolerance, inclusion, unity and respect for diversity in the context of combating racial discrimination.

The day reminds people of the negative consequences of racism and intolerance in the world we live in and asks every person to take a stand against it.

Background

Every year 21March is marked as the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. This day is an opportunity for countries and people around the world to stand up against racial discrimination. The United Nations urges all Heads of State to take comprehensive measures to combat racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance. The theme for International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, 2018 is to promote tolerance, inclusion, unity and respect for diversity.On 21March 1960, the police opened fire and killed 69 people at a peaceful demonstration in Sharpeville, South Africa, against the apartheid "pass laws". After formation of the all-white government in South Africa, the government began enforcing existing policies of racial segregation under a system of legislation that it called apartheid. Under apartheid, non-white South Africans were forced to live in separate areas from whites and use separate public facilities, and contact between the two groups would be limited.