Highlights:
- United Nation's International Day for the Elimination of Racial
Discrimination is marked annually on 21st March.
- The theme for 2018 is promoting tolerance, inclusion, unity and
respect for diversity in the context of combating racial discrimination.
- The day reminds people of the negative consequences of racism and
intolerance in the world we live in and asks every person to take a stand
against it.
Every
year 21st
March is marked as the International Day for the
Elimination of Racial Discrimination. This day is an opportunity for countries
and people around the world to stand up against racial discrimination. The
United Nations urges all Heads of State to take comprehensive measures to
combat racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance. The
theme for International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, 2018
is to promote tolerance, inclusion, unity and respect for diversity.
Background
On
21st
March 1960, the police opened fire and killed 69 people at a
peaceful demonstration in Sharpeville, South Africa, against the apartheid
"pass laws". After formation of the all-white government in South
Africa, the government began enforcing existing policies of racial segregation
under a system of legislation that it called apartheid. Under apartheid,
non-white South Africans were forced to live in separate areas from whites and
use separate public facilities, and contact between the two groups would be
limited.
This
day was later chosen to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Racial
Discrimination
.
Events
This
year, the events include:
- Human Rights Council debate on promoting
tolerance, inclusion, unity and respect for diversity in the context of combating racial discrimination
in Geneva.
- General Assembly plenary meeting in observance of the
International Day in Ney York.
- Special Event on recognition for the contributions, achievements
and challenges of people of African descent worldwide in Ney York.
Today,
racist laws and practices have been abolished in many countries. An
international framework for fighting racism was also developed with the
guidance of the International Convention on the Elimination of Racial
Discrimination. December 2018 marks the 70th anniversary of the
Universal Declaration of Human Rights
and the UN urges
each one of us to join the fight against racism and stand up for human rights.
What is Racial Discrimination?
Racial
discrimination is the unjust treatment of individuals or communities on the
basis of race or color. This stems from the belief that one race is superior
over others. This type of discrimination particularly targets migrants,
refugees and people of African descent, or in general people with darker skin
colors.
However,
each person is entitled to human rights without discrimination by the Article 1
and Article 2 of the Universal
Declaration of Human Rights
. While Article 1 states that
all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights, Article 2
states that everyone is entitled to all the rights and freedoms set forth in
the Declaration, without distinction of race or any other kind.
