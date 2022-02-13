International Congenital Heart Defect Day 2022

- Congenital Heart Defect Day is an annual campaign about congenital heart defects
- It is celebrated on Valentine's Day as the heart is one of the most recognizable symbols
- Congenital heart defect (CHD) refers to a birth defect in the heart’s structure
Every year February 14th is observed as International Congenital Heart Defect Day, promoting awareness and providing education about congenital heart defects.
Congenital Heart Defect Day was launched by Children's Heart Society, a non-profitable organization based in Canada to support families of children with congenital and acquired heart disease. Other organizations, such as Heart Kids (Australia) and Dr. Mani Children Heart Foundation (India) joined the initiative, and the observance has gone international.
Congenital heart defects (CHDs) are the most common birth defect that occurs in the structure of the heart and great vessels. This can lead to several problems, including blood flow changes, poorly developed heart valves, reduced oxygen levels, and holes in the heart.
Smoking during pregnancy, premature birth, and mothers with chronic health issues increase the risk of CHD.
There are several types of CHD. The common types include
- Ventricular septal defects
- Atrial septal defects
- Tetralogy of Fallot (TOF)
- Pulmonary valve stenosis
- Patent ductus arteriosus
- Dextro-transposition of the great arteries (D-TGA)
- Aortic valve stenosis
There is no cure for CHD. However, treatment can greatly enhance the quality of life and add years to a child's life.
How to Observe?Health organizations hold a variety of events during the day. These events include charity races, heart walks, symposiums, and informational presentations. To participate:
- If you were born with CHD, or have a child with CHD, share your story.
- Donate to a heart organization supporting CHD research.
- Wear a red and blue CHD awareness ribbon.
- Support the campaign by sharing facts on social media with #CongenitalHeartDefectAwarenessWeek or #CHDAwarenessWeek.
- CHDs affect nearly 1% or about 40,000 births per year in the United States.
- The most common type of heart defect is a ventricular septal defect (VSD).
- About 1 in 4 babies with CHD have a critical CHD that needs surgery in their first year of life.
- CHDs are a leading cause of birth defect-associated infant illness and death.
- Infant survival with CHDs depends on the severity, diagnosis time, and treatment.
- About 95% of babies born with a non-critical CHD are expected to survive to 18 years of age.
- About 69% of babies born with critical CHDs are expected to survive to 18 years of age.
- About 4 in every 10 adults with heart defects have a disability, with cognitive disabilities. (trouble concentrating, remembering, or making decisions) being the more common.
- At least 15% of CHDs are associated with genetic conditions.
- Children with CHD are 50% more likely to receive special education services compared to children without birth defects.
