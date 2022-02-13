International Congenital Heart Defect Day 2022

Every year February 14th is observed as International Congenital Heart Defect Day, promoting awareness and providing education about congenital heart defects.



Congenital Heart Defect Day was launched by Children's Heart Society, a non-profitable organization based in Canada to support families of children with congenital and acquired heart disease. Other organizations, such as Heart Kids (Australia) and Dr. Mani Children Heart Foundation (India) joined the initiative, and the observance has gone international.