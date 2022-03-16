International Brain Awareness Week 2022 — Together We Are Stronger

International Brain Awareness Week 2022, celebrated from 14th to 20th March, builds public engagement and support for brain care and research through various events.



How Did It Start?

Brain Awareness Week was started by the Dana Alliance for Brain Initiatives (DABI) and the European Dana Alliance for the Brain (EDAB) in 1996 and is coordinated by the Dana Foundation.The main goal was to show people that brain research is the hope for treatments, preventions, and possible cures for brain diseases to ensure a better quality of life at all ages.