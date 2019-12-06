International Albinism Awareness Day: ’Still Standing Strong’

Highlights:
International
Albinism Awareness Day (IAAD) is celebrated on 13th
June every year.
It provides a unique opportunity to celebrate the talents and achievements of
people with albinism and to join the struggle against the challenges they face.
Every year a theme
is chosen that sets the tone for the IAAD celebrations. The 2019 Theme
is 'Still Standing Strong
,' which encourages people across the globe to
recognize, celebrate and show solidarity to persons living with albinism
and
to support their cause. The theme highlights the fact that despite the numerous
challenges faced by people with albinism, they are "Still
Standing Strong"!
History of International Albinism Awareness
Day
The International
Albinism Awareness Day was established by the United Nations (UN). On 18th
December 2014, the
UN General Assembly adopted a resolution that proclaimed 13th
June as
International Albinism Awareness Day. This historic resolution brought albinism
on the global stage. As a result, the first International Albinism Awareness
Day was celebrated on 13th
June 2015. Since then, the annual celebrations have
progressively gathered momentum and have gone from strength-to-strength,
reaching more and more people with each passing year. The 5th
edition of the
celebrations is taking place on Thursday 13th
June 2019.
How is International Albinism Awareness Day
Celebrated?
International
Albinism Awareness Day is celebrated across the globe through numerous events
and activities, some of which are briefly highlighted below:
- United Nation's Event: This is a
major event that will take place on 13th June 2019 at the UN
Headquarters in New York, USA.
- Social Media Campaigns: Social
media is a very powerful tool in the 21st century and is
especially popular among the new generation. In order to show solidarity
for people living with albinism, the UN recommends using the following
hashtags:#stillstrong #iaad #iaad2019 #AlbinismDay
#standupforhumanrights.
- Real Life Stories: Real-life
stories are very important since they put a 'human face' to albinism that
people can relate to.
- IAAD Ambassadors: The role of ambassadors
is instrumental for spreading awareness about albinism and bringing the
global health community's attention to the challenges faced by people
living with albinism
- Films & Documentaries: These
are very powerful ways of communicating the message about the predicaments
of people with albinism to the global community. For example, the
documentary "In the Shadow of the
Sun" directed by Harry Freeland is an excellent example. This
documentary, released in 2012, follows the dreams of two people with albinism
in the face of great adversities, including prejudice and persecution
- Fundraising Events: There's a wide
variety of events and activities that can be organized to raise funds for
people with albinism.
- Concerts & Musical Events: Concerts,
dance, and other musical performances are organized in many countries on
the occasion of International Albinism Awareness Day.
- Photo Exhibitions: Exhibitions of
photographs depicting the ground realities of people living with albinism
and the atrocities committed on them will raise awareness and help to
convince decision-makers and policymakers to bring about positive policy
changes through albino-friendly legislations
- TV & Radio Shows: Airing
programs on TV and radio, focusing on the theme of albinism are very effective
ways of communicating the message to the public.
- Marches & Walks: Marches and
walks are organized in many parts of the world on the occasion of
International Albinism Awareness Day. For example, a celebratory march is
being organized this year in the city of Manzini in Swaziland (Eswatini)
in southern Africa to mark the occasion
- Health Fairs: These are very
effective for raising awareness about albinism and at the same time, very
entertaining for the people.
Albinism: Facts & Figures
- The
term 'albinism' dates back to the early 19th century and is
originally derived from the Latin word 'albus' ('white')
- 1 in
20,000 people in North America and Europe have albinism
- 1 in
5,000 is the average prevalence of albinism in Africa
- 100,000
to 200,000 cases of albinism have been reported from India
- In
2018, six albino women survivors of attacks and mutilation climbed Mount
Kilimanjaro to raise awareness about the rights of people with albinism
- People
with albinism are often stigmatized, face discrimination, and exposed to
violence
- There
is no cure for albinism
Albinism: Myths & Truths
Myths
Truths
Albinism is contagious
Albinism is a genetic disorder and can't be transmitted from person-to-person and hence, not contagious
Albinism is a curse or punishment due to bad deeds in the past
The cause of albinism is well established scientifically. It has nothing to do with curses or punishments for past wrongdoings
People with albinism are less intelligent
Albinism occurs due to the absence of the pigment melanin in the skin, hair and eyes. Absence of melanin in the eyes can impair vision, leading to difficulty in reading, but doesn't affect intelligence
Albinism only affects the appearance of the person
Although appearance is affected due to the absence of melanin in the skin, it also affects vision due to the same reason. Hence, it doesn't just affect the appearance
People with albinism can't go outside in the daytime
People with albinism can go outside during the day, provided they have adequate sun-protection
Social Challenges of People with Albinism
Albinism is widely
misunderstood by society. Throughout the world, people with albinism,
especially children, face bullying, mockery, prejudice, abuse, and even
violence because of stereotypes based on the color of their skin. This may
force them to drop out of school. The problem is compounded by widespread
social rejection and marginalization, which can result in unemployment,
isolation, and life-long poverty.
Moreover, violence
against albinos is another major social issue. Over 700 attacks and killings of
people with albinism have been reported from 28 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa
since 2010. Violence against people living with albinism often arises from
ignorance, ingrained stigma, poverty, and false belief in witchcraft practices.
Interestingly, in
some parts of Sub-Saharan Africa, people with albinism are considered to be
ghost spirits or phantoms, called"zeru zeru"
in the Swahili
language. In India, there have been reports of albino babies being abandoned as
they are considered to be inauspicious.
How Can the Plight of People with Albinism be
Improved?
The plight of
people living with albinism can only be improved through concerted efforts at
the global level. The International Albinism Awareness Day provides an ideal
opportunity to raise the topic of albinism on the global health agenda.
Some of the ways of
improving the lives of people with albinism are briefly highlighted below:
As
per the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals,
- Education: Quality education with
life-skills should be provided so that people with albinism have better
employment opportunities to live with dignity. Moreover, stepping-up
education will help to counteract ignorance about albinism and create
awareness about the condition
- Advocacy: Advocacy efforts are
very effective in giving an international voice to the concerns of people
with albinism and contributing to the protection of their human rights
- Healthcare: People with albinism
frequently cannot access adequate healthcare services due to
discrimination and other factors. This underscores the importance of
access and equity, so that everyone can have access to quality healthcare,
irrespective of caste, creed, physical appearance (as in albinism),
educational attainments, and social standing
- Networking: Establishing effective
networks, groups, and associations will facilitate the promotion of the
rights of people with albinism and help those in need of protection
against violence
- Legislations: Passing laws and
regulations are effective ways of fighting corruption. Good legislation
will help to ensure the protection of people with albinism against
marginalization, discrimination, abduction, mutilation, and killing
- Law Implementation: Adequate
training and support should be provided to prosecutors, magistrates, and
judges so that they can provide justice and legal protection for albino
victims. It should also be ensured that the police are responsive to
threats on people with albinism
- Empowerment: People with albinism
should be given opportunities to occupy key public positions with decision
making powers. This will help reduce stigma and promote visibility and
inclusion of people with albinism in the society
- Stigma & Discrimination:
People with albinism face severe stigma and discrimination in many parts
of the globe, especially in Africa. Therefore, there is a need to fight
stigmatization and discrimination to ensure that the victims have access
to justice, care, and redressal
- Myths & Superstitions: There
is an urgent need to rectify myths and misconceptions about albinism, as well
as combat harmful superstitions and beliefs about the condition, which are
often associated with witchcraft. These are primarily prevalent in African
countries
no one should be left behind, including people
with albinism, who deserve to live with dignity like any other human being.
This can be ensured by providing them equal opportunities in education,
employment, justice, and healthcare.
So, on
International Albinism Awareness Day, let's make extra efforts to fight for the
rights of people with albinism, so that they can live free from discrimination,
deprivation, prejudice, and fear. References :
