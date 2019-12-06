International Albinism Awareness Day: ’Still Standing Strong’

How Can the Plight of People with Albinism be Improved?

Education: Quality education with life-skills should be provided so that people with albinism have better employment opportunities to live with dignity. Moreover, stepping-up education will help to counteract ignorance about albinism and create awareness about the condition

Advocacy: Advocacy efforts are very effective in giving an international voice to the concerns of people with albinism and contributing to the protection of their human rights

Healthcare: People with albinism frequently cannot access adequate healthcare services due to discrimination and other factors. This underscores the importance of access and equity, so that everyone can have access to quality healthcare, irrespective of caste, creed, physical appearance (as in albinism), educational attainments, and social standing

Networking: Establishing effective networks, groups, and associations will facilitate the promotion of the rights of people with albinism and help those in need of protection against violence

Legislations: Passing laws and regulations are effective ways of fighting corruption. Good legislation will help to ensure the protection of people with albinism against marginalization, discrimination, abduction, mutilation, and killing

Law Implementation: Adequate training and support should be provided to prosecutors, magistrates, and judges so that they can provide justice and legal protection for albino victims. It should also be ensured that the police are responsive to threats on people with albinism

Empowerment: People with albinism should be given opportunities to occupy key public positions with decision making powers. This will help reduce stigma and promote visibility and inclusion of people with albinism in the society

Stigma & Discrimination: People with albinism face severe stigma and discrimination in many parts of the globe, especially in Africa. Therefore, there is a need to fight stigmatization and discrimination to ensure that the victims have access to justice, care, and redressal

Myths & Superstitions: There is an urgent need to rectify myths and misconceptions about albinism, as well as combat harmful superstitions and beliefs about the condition, which are often associated with witchcraft. These are primarily prevalent in African countries

Moreover, violence against albinos is another major social issue. Over 700 attacks and killings of people with albinism have been reported from 28 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa since 2010. Violence against people living with albinism often arises from ignorance, ingrained stigma, poverty, and false belief in witchcraft practices.Interestingly, in some parts of Sub-Saharan Africa, people with albinism are considered to be ghost spirits or phantoms, calledin the Swahili language. In India, there have been reports of albino babies being abandoned as they are considered to be inauspicious.The plight of people living with albinism can only be improved through concerted efforts at the global level. The International Albinism Awareness Day provides an ideal opportunity to raise the topic of albinism on the global health agenda.Some of the ways of improving the lives of people with albinism are briefly highlighted below:no one should be left behind, including people with albinism, who deserve to live with dignity like any other human being. This can be ensured by providing them equal opportunities in education, employment, justice, and healthcare.So, on International Albinism Awareness Day, let's make extra efforts to fight for the rights of people with albinism, so that they can live free from discrimination, deprivation, prejudice, and fear.Source: Medindia