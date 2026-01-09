Intermittent Fasting Shock: No Metabolic Gain Without Cutting Calories

A controlled clinical trial shows time-restricted eating without calorie reduction does not improve insulin sensitivity or heart markers but does alter circadian rhythm timing.

Intended isocaloric time-restricted eating shifts circadian clocks but does not improve cardiometabolic health in women with overweight

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does intermittent fasting work if calories are not reduced?

A: Evidence shows metabolic benefits are minimal when calorie intake remains unchanged.

Q: What is time-restricted eating?

A: It limits daily food intake to a fixed window, usually 8 to 10 hours.

Q: Can meal timing affect sleep patterns?

A: Yes. Eating later can shift circadian rhythm and delay sleep and wake times.

Q: Is intermittent fasting useless for weight loss?

A: Not necessarily. It may help some people reduce calories naturally, which drives benefits.

Q: What matters more for metabolism, calories, or timing?

A: Current evidence suggests calorie balance is the dominant factor.