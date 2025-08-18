About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Insulin in Saliva Could Predict Diabetes Long Before Blood Tests Do

Written by Nadine
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Aug 18 2025 2:34 PM

Saliva insulin measurement offers a simple, needle-free method to detect early metabolic changes and predict Type 2 diabetes risk before blood glucose rises.

Insulin in Saliva Could Predict Diabetes Long Before Blood Tests Do
Highlights:
  • Saliva insulin testing offers a non-invasive method to detect early metabolic risk factors
  • Elevated saliva insulin can reveal Type 2 diabetes risk before blood glucose levels rise
  • Waist circumference shows a stronger link to insulin levels than age or body weight
A new breakthrough could change the way we monitor metabolic health. Scientists have developed a saliva-based test that measures insulin levels—offering a simple, needle-free alternative to traditional blood draws (1 Trusted Source
Saliva insulin concentration following ingestion of a standardized mixed meal tolerance test: influence of obesity status

Go to source).
Insulin is a critical marker of metabolic health, and elevated levels, known as hyperinsulinemia, can signal future risks for Type 2 diabetes, obesity, and heart disease long before blood sugar rises.

Dr. Jonathan Little from the University of British Columbia Okanagan's School of Health and Exercise Sciences explains that this straightforward saliva test not only detects insulin but also identifies early metabolic shifts connected to obesity and related health risks.


Type 2 Diabetes - Risk Factors - Symptoms & Signs - Management - Prevention
Type 2 Diabetes - Risk Factors - Symptoms & Signs - Management - Prevention
Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.
Advertisement

Saliva Insulin Levels Reflect Body Weight Differences

The investigation, published in Applied Physiology, Nutrition, and Metabolism, involved 94 healthy participants with varying body sizes. After fasting, each participant consumed a standardized meal-replacement shake, provided saliva samples, and underwent a finger-prick blood glucose test.

These findings highlight that saliva insulin levels could act as an early, non-invasive marker to identify people at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, even before traditional symptoms or blood glucose changes appear.

This simple test could make early detection more accessible, helping healthcare providers intervene sooner and prevent progression to chronic disease.


Advertisement
Quiz on Diabetes
Quiz on Diabetes
Diabetes has replaced every other condition to become the fastest growing lifestyle disease, globally. This disease also impacts children. Some people are more inclined to develop diabetes than others. Do you belong to the high- risk group? Spend 5 ...

Early Detection Opportunities Through Saliva Testing

Type 2 diabetes currently affects approximately 400 million people worldwide and is commonly diagnosed by elevated blood glucose levels. However, conditions preceding diabetes, such as insulin resistance and hyperinsulinemia, may develop 10 to 20 years earlier.

Detecting hyperinsulinemia before increases in blood glucose allows for early identification of individuals at risk for Type 2 diabetes, enabling timely lifestyle adjustments and treatment interventions long before glucose levels escalate.


Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator
Diabetes Risk Assessment Calculator
Almost one-third of the people are unaware of the risk factors of diabetes. Find out if you run the risk of diabetes by using Diabetes Risk Assessment calculator.

Hyperinsulinemia Links to Multiple Chronic Diseases

Early intervention is critical because hyperinsulinemia is a recognized predictor of numerous chronic diseases, including hypertension, cardiovascular disease, stroke, cancer, and obesity.

Co-author Dr. Hossein Rafiei notes that while the study aimed to develop a practical non-invasive test for hyperinsulinemia, an additional notable observation emerged following the meal-replacement shake consumption.


Blood Sugar-Conversion
Blood Sugar-Conversion
Our easy to use blood sugar calculator helps you to get your blood sugar conversion results either in mg/dl used by the American system or in mmol/l used by the British system, which is accepted worldwide.

Saliva Insulin Patterns Correspond to Plasma Insulin

Previous work by Dr. Rafiei demonstrated that saliva insulin closely tracks plasma insulin levels throughout the day after consuming meals high or low in carbohydrates.

This indicates that saliva insulin testing may differentiate between high and low plasma insulin responses and predict the severity of hyperinsulinemia and potential insulin resistance.

Insulin Spikes Found in Lean Individuals

Saliva samples were collected 30, 60, and 90 minutes’ post-drink. Interestingly, some participants with lower body weight exhibited significant spikes in saliva insulin after the meal, suggesting a possible heightened risk of Type 2 diabetes despite having normal blood glucose and no excess weight.

Dr. Rafiei emphasizes that the discovery of elevated insulin in lean individuals suggests saliva insulin measurement may provide greater insight than simply assessing weight or waist circumference.

Waist Circumference Correlates with Saliva Insulin

The study further explored how factors like waist circumference, body mass index, age, and sex influence insulin levels. Among these, waist size showed the strongest connection to saliva insulin concentrations, making it a more reliable indicator of hyperinsulinemia than body weight or age.

These results imply that waist circumference could be a more dependable indicator of hyperinsulinemia compared to age or total body weight when using saliva insulin testing. Moreover, saliva insulin may outperform blood glucose testing in distinguishing between metabolically healthy individuals and those likely experiencing hyperinsulinemia.

In conclusion, measuring insulin levels through saliva offers a promising, non-invasive alternative to blood tests for early identification of metabolic health risks. This method could enable timely interventions to prevent Type 2 diabetes and related chronic diseases, even before traditional blood glucose markers become elevated.

Reference:
  1. Saliva insulin concentration following ingestion of a standardized mixed meal tolerance test: influence of obesity status - (https://cdnsciencepub.com/doi/10.1139/apnm-2024-0532)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional