Insulin in Saliva Could Predict Diabetes Long Before Blood Tests Do

Saliva insulin concentration following ingestion of a standardized mixed meal tolerance test: influence of obesity status
Go to source). Insulin is a critical marker of metabolic health, and elevated levels, known as hyperinsulinemia, can signal future risks for Type 2 diabetes, obesity, and heart disease long before blood sugar rises.
Dr. Jonathan Little from the University of British Columbia Okanagan's School of Health and Exercise Sciences explains that this straightforward saliva test not only detects insulin but also identifies early metabolic shifts connected to obesity and related health risks.
Saliva Insulin Levels Reflect Body Weight DifferencesThe investigation, published in Applied Physiology, Nutrition, and Metabolism, involved 94 healthy participants with varying body sizes. After fasting, each participant consumed a standardized meal-replacement shake, provided saliva samples, and underwent a finger-prick blood glucose test.
These findings highlight that saliva insulin levels could act as an early, non-invasive marker to identify people at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, even before traditional symptoms or blood glucose changes appear.
This simple test could make early detection more accessible, helping healthcare providers intervene sooner and prevent progression to chronic disease.
Early Detection Opportunities Through Saliva TestingType 2 diabetes currently affects approximately 400 million people worldwide and is commonly diagnosed by elevated blood glucose levels. However, conditions preceding diabetes, such as insulin resistance and hyperinsulinemia, may develop 10 to 20 years earlier.
Detecting hyperinsulinemia before increases in blood glucose allows for early identification of individuals at risk for Type 2 diabetes, enabling timely lifestyle adjustments and treatment interventions long before glucose levels escalate.
Hyperinsulinemia Links to Multiple Chronic DiseasesEarly intervention is critical because hyperinsulinemia is a recognized predictor of numerous chronic diseases, including hypertension, cardiovascular disease, stroke, cancer, and obesity.
Co-author Dr. Hossein Rafiei notes that while the study aimed to develop a practical non-invasive test for hyperinsulinemia, an additional notable observation emerged following the meal-replacement shake consumption.
Saliva Insulin Patterns Correspond to Plasma InsulinPrevious work by Dr. Rafiei demonstrated that saliva insulin closely tracks plasma insulin levels throughout the day after consuming meals high or low in carbohydrates.
This indicates that saliva insulin testing may differentiate between high and low plasma insulin responses and predict the severity of hyperinsulinemia and potential insulin resistance.
Insulin Spikes Found in Lean IndividualsSaliva samples were collected 30, 60, and 90 minutes’ post-drink. Interestingly, some participants with lower body weight exhibited significant spikes in saliva insulin after the meal, suggesting a possible heightened risk of Type 2 diabetes despite having normal blood glucose and no excess weight.
Dr. Rafiei emphasizes that the discovery of elevated insulin in lean individuals suggests saliva insulin measurement may provide greater insight than simply assessing weight or waist circumference.
Waist Circumference Correlates with Saliva InsulinThe study further explored how factors like waist circumference, body mass index, age, and sex influence insulin levels. Among these, waist size showed the strongest connection to saliva insulin concentrations, making it a more reliable indicator of hyperinsulinemia than body weight or age.
These results imply that waist circumference could be a more dependable indicator of hyperinsulinemia compared to age or total body weight when using saliva insulin testing. Moreover, saliva insulin may outperform blood glucose testing in distinguishing between metabolically healthy individuals and those likely experiencing hyperinsulinemia.
In conclusion, measuring insulin levels through saliva offers a promising, non-invasive alternative to blood tests for early identification of metabolic health risks. This method could enable timely interventions to prevent Type 2 diabetes and related chronic diseases, even before traditional blood glucose markers become elevated.
- Saliva insulin concentration following ingestion of a standardized mixed meal tolerance test: influence of obesity status - (https://cdnsciencepub.com/doi/10.1139/apnm-2024-0532)
