Inside the Mind of a Woman Who Kills: The Rise No One Talked About!

A silent surge in maternal filicide is forcing experts to look beyond criminal intent and examine deep emotional dysfunction.
- 21-year forensic study at Weskoppies Hospital links maternal murder to mental illness, not malice
- Bipolar depression and postpartum psychosis are often misdiagnosed, leading to tragedy
- Trauma, financial stress, and lack of support contribute to a dangerous emotional collapse
Case series of females charged with murder or attempted murder of minors and referred to Weskoppies Hospital in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act over a period of 21 years
Motherhood and Murder: A Shocking IntersectionWomen charged with murder and those who attempted the murder of minors were subjected to a 21-year case series study conducted at Weskoppies Hospital, South Africa’s oldest psychiatric facility.
Many of these women were not hardened criminals—they were mothers, often young, isolated, and battling undiagnosed or poorly managed psychiatric conditions.
All these resulted from an overwhelming amount of major depressive disorders, postpartum psychosis, and bipolar mood disorders. They were not of intentional violence but of psychological collapse!
Depression: Unipolar or Bipolar? The Silent Battle WithinAnother crucial study, “A Closer Look at Depression in Mothers Who Kill Their Children,” investigated whether these mothers experienced bipolar or unipolar depression. The results were shocking: a large percentage of them suffered from bipolar disorder or unipolar depression. A wrong diagnosis can lead to poor treatment, which can increase the risk of impulsivity and suicidal thoughts, which can, regrettably, result in filicide (when a parent kills their own child) (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
A closer look at depression in mothers who kill their children: is it unipolar or bipolar depression?
Women in these studies frequently exhibited symptoms such as
- Extreme emotional detachment
- Hallucinations and delusions (in cases of psychosis)
- A belief that they were sparing the child from future suffering
- Lack of prior criminal history, reinforcing mental illness as the primary trigger
When Coping Fails, Violence Wins!Mental illness alone cannot account for every case. Increasingly, psychologists are attributing these violent acts to poor coping mechanisms, emotional dysregulation, and a history of trauma. A large number of the women who committed these crimes had been abused, abandoned, or under constant stress, frequently as a result of things like
- Financial hardship
- Domestic violence
- Single parenting without social or familial support
- Stigmatized mental health symptoms that went untreated
Why Society Must Take NoticeIt is not just a criminal justice issue; it’s a public health emergency. These tragedies are caused by the stigma attached to maternal mental illness, the lack of postnatal psychiatric evaluation, and adequate support frameworks. These women frequently beg or say much more before the event, but no one pays attention.
Interventions for prevention must consist of:
- Mandatory mental health screenings for new mothers
- Better education around the signs of postpartum depression and psychosis
- Support networks for at-risk mothers
- Crisis helplines that are sensitive to maternal mental distress
- Training of police and social workers to recognize red flags
