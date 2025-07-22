Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. (2025, July 22). Inside the Mind of a Woman Who Kills: The Rise No One Talked About!. Medindia. Retrieved on Jul 22, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/inside-the-mind-of-a-woman-who-kills-the-rise-no-one-talked-about-220496-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "Inside the Mind of a Woman Who Kills: The Rise No One Talked About!". Medindia. Jul 22, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/inside-the-mind-of-a-woman-who-kills-the-rise-no-one-talked-about-220496-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "Inside the Mind of a Woman Who Kills: The Rise No One Talked About!". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/inside-the-mind-of-a-woman-who-kills-the-rise-no-one-talked-about-220496-1.htm. (accessed Jul 22, 2025).