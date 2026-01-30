Inside China`s Extreme Weight Loss `Fat Prisons`

China’s controversial fat prisons reveal how far people will go for fast weight loss in a culture shaped by image.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What Is a Fat Prison Weight Loss Camp in China?

A: A fat prison weight loss camp in China is a paid residential facility where participants follow strict exercise schedules and controlled diets to lose weight rapidly under supervision.

Q: How Much Weight Can People Lose in Fat Prison Camps?

A: Some participants report losing around four kilograms in two weeks, though results vary depending on duration, starting weight, and individual health.

Q: Are Fat Prison Weight Loss Camps Safe?

A: Fat prison weight loss camps raise health concerns due to intense exercise, calorie restriction, and potential physical and mental strain associated with rapid weight loss.

Q: Why Are Fat Prisons Popular on Social Media?

A: Fat prisons have gone viral because influencers share dramatic before-and-after results and daily routines, offering a raw look at extreme weight loss culture.

Q: Do Fat Prison Programs Lead to Long-Term Weight Loss?

A: Long-term success is uncertain, as many programs focus on short-term discipline rather than sustainable lifestyle habits that continue after leaving the camp.