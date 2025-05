Women with a history of infertility may face up to a 14% higher risk of cardiovascular disease, highlighting the need for early screening and preventive care.

Highlights: Women with infertility had a 14% higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease

with infertility had a of developing cardiovascular disease Risk of coronary heart disease was increased by 17% , and stroke risk by 16%

was increased by , and by ART-exposed women showed a higher CVD risk, though findings varied by study design

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Women with infertility history at greater risk of cardiovascular disease after assisted conception



Go to source Trusted Source

The Numbers Speak: Infertility and CVD Risk Are Closely Linked

17% more likely to develop coronary heart disease (CHD)

to develop coronary heart disease (CHD) 16% more likely to experience cerebrovascular events such as stroke

Did You Know?

Infertility may silently predict heart trouble later in life. #hearthealth #womenswellness #medindia’

Infertility may silently predict heart trouble later in life. #hearthealth #womenswellness #medindia’

Advertisements

Why Should This Matter to Women Under 40?

Subfertility and Early Cardiovascular Threats

Advertisements

Where Does ART Fit In?

Advertisements

A Deeper Look into the Mechanism

Women with infertility history at greater risk of cardiovascular disease after assisted conception - (https://espe-ese-congress2025.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/press_release_Armeni-final.pdf)

Infertility is an emotional and medical journey that millions of women across the globe navigate each year. But what if its impact goes beyond the reproductive system? A new systematic review and meta-analysis reveals that female infertility may be more than a fertility issue — it could be an early red flag for cardiovascular disease ( CVD ) ().In this large-scale analysis involvingandresearchers found that. The risk didn’t stop there — they were also:These findings were drawn from, carefully analyzed by a research team from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens. The results underscore infertility as a potential early marker of long-term cardiovascular risk in women.The study highlighted a significant insight:of cardiovascular disease compared to their peers. This indicates thatof underlying vascular or metabolic dysfunction that may unfold years later as heart disease or stroke.On the other hand, infertile women agedin CVD risk when compared to the general population. This age-based divergence emphasizes the importance ofand monitoring in younger women struggling with conception.For women who turn to, the study offers both insight and caution. Among, there was anInterestingly, ART exposureof CHD, stroke, or heart failure specifically. This suggests that while ART may contribute to an elevated cardiovascular profile, it’sof heart disease in these women. The variability in ART protocols and study methodologies may also play a role in the inconclusive findings regarding specific heart conditions.Infertility can arise from a range of conditions —, among others. Many of these are already, chronic inflammation, and hormonal imbalances — all of which areThe findings from this meta-analysis may therefore reflectrather than a direct causal link between infertility and CVD. Still, the association is compelling enough to warrantin women with reproductive challenges.This research adds to a growing body of evidence that fertility health and cardiovascular health are. It challenges healthcare providers to look beyond the ovaries and uterus when treating women with infertility — and consider their, particularly for the heart and blood vessels.The study also calls for greater, many of whom may not know that their fertility struggles could be the first sign of a deeper cardiovascular vulnerability.Source-Medindia