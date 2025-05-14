Infertility May Signal Long-Term Heart Disease Risk

Women with a history of infertility may face up to a 14% higher risk of cardiovascular disease, highlighting the need for early screening and preventive care.
- Women with infertility had a 14% higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease
- Risk of coronary heart disease was increased by 17%, and stroke risk by 16%
- ART-exposed women showed a higher CVD risk, though findings varied by study design
Women with infertility history at greater risk of cardiovascular disease after assisted conception
The Numbers Speak: Infertility and CVD Risk Are Closely Linked
In this large-scale analysis involving 178,828 women with infertility and over 3.3 million controls, researchers found that women with a history of infertility had a 14% higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease. The risk didn’t stop there — they were also:
- 17% more likely to develop coronary heart disease (CHD)
- 16% more likely to experience cerebrovascular events such as stroke
Infertility may silently predict heart trouble later in life. #hearthealth #womenswellness #medindia’
Why Should This Matter to Women Under 40?
Subfertility and Early Cardiovascular Threats
The study highlighted a significant insight: infertile women under the age of 40 faced a 20% higher risk of cardiovascular disease compared to their peers. This indicates that early-onset infertility could be an important signal of underlying vascular or metabolic dysfunction that may unfold years later as heart disease or stroke.
On the other hand, infertile women aged over 40 showed no significant difference in CVD risk when compared to the general population. This age-based divergence emphasizes the importance of early intervention and monitoring in younger women struggling with conception.
Where Does ART Fit In?Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) and Heart Health
For women who turn to assisted reproductive technologies (ART), the study offers both insight and caution. Among 392,266 women exposed to ART and more than 33 million controls, there was an 18% higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease.
Interestingly, ART exposure did not significantly raise the risk of CHD, stroke, or heart failure specifically. This suggests that while ART may contribute to an elevated cardiovascular profile, it’s not the sole driver of heart disease in these women. The variability in ART protocols and study methodologies may also play a role in the inconclusive findings regarding specific heart conditions.
A Deeper Look into the MechanismInfertility can arise from a range of conditions — polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, early menopause, and autoimmune disorders, among others. Many of these are already linked to metabolic abnormalities, chronic inflammation, and hormonal imbalances — all of which are well-known risk factors for heart disease.
The findings from this meta-analysis may therefore reflect shared underlying pathophysiological processes rather than a direct causal link between infertility and CVD. Still, the association is compelling enough to warrant routine cardiovascular screening in women with reproductive challenges.
This research adds to a growing body of evidence that fertility health and cardiovascular health are closely intertwined. It challenges healthcare providers to look beyond the ovaries and uterus when treating women with infertility — and consider their long-term systemic risks, particularly for the heart and blood vessels.
The study also calls for greater awareness among patients, many of whom may not know that their fertility struggles could be the first sign of a deeper cardiovascular vulnerability.
Infertility is not just a detour on the road to motherhood — it might be the body's first whisper of a heart in need of attention.
Reference:
- Women with infertility history at greater risk of cardiovascular disease after assisted conception - (https://espe-ese-congress2025.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/press_release_Armeni-final.pdf)
