India's Youth at Increased Risk of Kidney Stones

Highlights: Younger generations are increasingly at risk of kidney stones due to poor lifestyle habits

Simple lifestyle changes like drinking water and watching your diet can make a big difference in kidney health

Practicing stress management techniques can also help to prevent kidney stones



‘Preventing kidney stones is easier than you think! Hydrate, eat well and manage stress for healthier kidneys. #kidneycare #medindia’

Advertisement

Rising Problem of Kidney Diseases in India

Advertisement

Rise of Kidney Stones in Young People

Advertisement

Why Are Young People Getting Kidney Stones?

How to Prevent Kidney Stones?

Watch Your Diet:

Stay Hydrated:

Manage Your Stress:

Maintain a Healthy Weight:

The Indian Chronic Kidney Disease (ICKD) study: baseline characteristics

Kumar V, Yadav AK, Sethi J, Ghosh A, Sahay M, Prasad N, Varughese S, Parameswaran S, Gopalakrishnan N, Kaur P, Modi GK, Kamboj K, Kundu M, Sood V, Inamdar N, Jaryal A, Vikrant S, Nayak S, Singh S, Gang S, Baid-Agrawal S, Jha V. The Indian Chronic Kidney Disease (ICKD) study: baseline characteristics. Clin Kidney J. 2021 Aug 13;15(1):60-69. doi: 10.1093/ckj/sfab149. PMID: 35035937; PMCID: PMC8757418. Dietary factors and the risk of incident kidney stones in men: new insights after 14 years of follow-up

Taylor EN, Stampfer MJ, Curhan GC. Dietary factors and the risk of incident kidney stones in men: new insights after 14 years of follow-up. J Am Soc Nephrol. 2004 Dec;15(12):3225-32. doi: 10.1097/01.ASN.0000146012.44570.20. PMID: 15579526. Risk of Kidney Stones: Influence of Dietary Factors, Dietary Patterns, and Vegetarian-Vegan Diets

Ferraro PM, Bargagli M, Trinchieri A, Gambaro G. Risk of Kidney Stones: Influence of Dietary Factors, Dietary Patterns, and Vegetarian-Vegan Diets. Nutrients. 2020 Mar 15;12(3):779. doi: 10.3390/nu12030779. PMID: 32183500; PMCID: PMC7146511. Water for preventing urinary stones

Bao Y, Tu X, Wei Q. Water for preventing urinary stones. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2020 Feb 11;2(2):CD004292. doi: 10.1002/14651858.CD004292.pub4. PMID: 32045491; PMCID: PMC7012319. Stress and the kidney

Bruce MA, Griffith DM, Thorpe RJ Jr. Stress and the kidney. Adv Chronic Kidney Dis. 2015 Jan;22(1):46-53. doi: 10.1053/j.ackd.2014.06.008. PMID: 25573512; PMCID: PMC4871619. Obesity, weight gain, and the risk of kidney stones

Taylor EN, Stampfer MJ, Curhan GC. Obesity, weight gain, and the risk of kidney stones. JAMA. 2005 Jan 26;293(4):455-62. doi: 10.1001/jama.293.4.455. PMID: 15671430.

Kidneys, small bean-shaped organs, tucked away in the abdomen, play a crucial role in keeping our body clean and healthy. They act as filters, removing toxins and waste products from your blood. But despite their importance, kidneys often don't get the attention they deserve. Neglecting them can lead to serious problems, like chronic kidney failure, which can be life-threatening.In recent years, India has seen a worrying increase in kidney-related diseases. Studies from 2023 show that kidney disease is a significant health issue in India, with many people suffering from it. Shockingly, the number of deaths from chronic kidney disease (CKD) has gone up by 50% in just a decade. It's estimated that one out of every five adults in India has CKD, showing how common it has become (1).Kidney stones once thought to be a problem only for older adults, are now affecting younger people too. Doctors are seeing more and more young patients with kidney stones. It's worrying because kidney stones can be very painful and cause serious complications if left untreated.Experts believe that lifestyle factors are to blame for the increase in kidney stones among young people. Unhealthy habits like not drinking enough water and eating excessively processed food can lead to kidney stones. Lack of exercise and poor diet choices play a big role too (2).The good news is that there are things you can do to keep your kidneys healthy and prevent kidney stones. Making some simple changes to your lifestyle can make a big difference.Eating a healthy diet is one of the best ways to prevent kidney stones. Avoiding foods that are high in salt, sugar, and processed ingredients is important. These foods can upset the balance of minerals in your urine, making it easier for kidney stones to form. Instead, focus on eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. These foods are rich in vitamins and minerals that can help keep your kidneys healthy (3).Drinking plenty of water is essential for preventing kidney stones (4). Water helps to flush out toxins from your body and keeps your urine diluted, making it less likely that kidney stones will form. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water a day, and more if you're exercising or it's hot outside.Stress can take a toll on your body, including your kidneys (5). Chronic stress can lead to unhealthy habits like poor diet choices and lack of exercise, which can increase your risk of kidney stones. Finding ways to manage your stress, like practicing relaxation techniques or mindfulness, can help keep your kidneys healthy.Being overweight or obese can increase your risk of kidney stones (6). Eating a balanced diet and staying physically active can help you maintain a healthy weight and reduce your risk of kidney stones.Taking care of your kidneys is essential for your overall health and well-being. By making some simple changes to your lifestyle, like eating a healthy diet, staying hydrated, and managing your stress, you can reduce your risk of kidney stones and other kidney-related problems. So, don't wait until it's too late – start taking care of your kidneys today!Source-Medindia