India's Youth at Increased Risk of Kidney Stones

- Younger generations are increasingly at risk of kidney stones due to poor lifestyle habits
- Simple lifestyle changes like drinking water and watching your diet can make a big difference in kidney health
- Practicing stress management techniques can also help to prevent kidney stones
Rising Problem of Kidney Diseases in IndiaIn recent years, India has seen a worrying increase in kidney-related diseases. Studies from 2023 show that kidney disease is a significant health issue in India, with many people suffering from it. Shockingly, the number of deaths from chronic kidney disease (CKD) has gone up by 50% in just a decade. It's estimated that one out of every five adults in India has CKD, showing how common it has become (1).
Rise of Kidney Stones in Young PeopleKidney stones once thought to be a problem only for older adults, are now affecting younger people too. Doctors are seeing more and more young patients with kidney stones. It's worrying because kidney stones can be very painful and cause serious complications if left untreated.
Why Are Young People Getting Kidney Stones?Experts believe that lifestyle factors are to blame for the increase in kidney stones among young people. Unhealthy habits like not drinking enough water and eating excessively processed food can lead to kidney stones. Lack of exercise and poor diet choices play a big role too (2).
How to Prevent Kidney Stones?The good news is that there are things you can do to keep your kidneys healthy and prevent kidney stones. Making some simple changes to your lifestyle can make a big difference.
Watch Your Diet:Eating a healthy diet is one of the best ways to prevent kidney stones. Avoiding foods that are high in salt, sugar, and processed ingredients is important. These foods can upset the balance of minerals in your urine, making it easier for kidney stones to form. Instead, focus on eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. These foods are rich in vitamins and minerals that can help keep your kidneys healthy (3).
Stay Hydrated:Drinking plenty of water is essential for preventing kidney stones (4). Water helps to flush out toxins from your body and keeps your urine diluted, making it less likely that kidney stones will form. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water a day, and more if you're exercising or it's hot outside.
Manage Your Stress:Stress can take a toll on your body, including your kidneys (5). Chronic stress can lead to unhealthy habits like poor diet choices and lack of exercise, which can increase your risk of kidney stones. Finding ways to manage your stress, like practicing relaxation techniques or mindfulness, can help keep your kidneys healthy.
Maintain a Healthy Weight:Being overweight or obese can increase your risk of kidney stones (6). Eating a balanced diet and staying physically active can help you maintain a healthy weight and reduce your risk of kidney stones.
Taking care of your kidneys is essential for your overall health and well-being. By making some simple changes to your lifestyle, like eating a healthy diet, staying hydrated, and managing your stress, you can reduce your risk of kidney stones and other kidney-related problems. So, don't wait until it's too late – start taking care of your kidneys today!
References:
- The Indian Chronic Kidney Disease (ICKD) study: baseline characteristics
Kumar V, Yadav AK, Sethi J, Ghosh A, Sahay M, Prasad N, Varughese S, Parameswaran S, Gopalakrishnan N, Kaur P, Modi GK, Kamboj K, Kundu M, Sood V, Inamdar N, Jaryal A, Vikrant S, Nayak S, Singh S, Gang S, Baid-Agrawal S, Jha V. The Indian Chronic Kidney Disease (ICKD) study: baseline characteristics. Clin Kidney J. 2021 Aug 13;15(1):60-69. doi: 10.1093/ckj/sfab149. PMID: 35035937; PMCID: PMC8757418.
- Dietary factors and the risk of incident kidney stones in men: new insights after 14 years of follow-up
Taylor EN, Stampfer MJ, Curhan GC. Dietary factors and the risk of incident kidney stones in men: new insights after 14 years of follow-up. J Am Soc Nephrol. 2004 Dec;15(12):3225-32. doi: 10.1097/01.ASN.0000146012.44570.20. PMID: 15579526.
- Risk of Kidney Stones: Influence of Dietary Factors, Dietary Patterns, and Vegetarian-Vegan Diets
Ferraro PM, Bargagli M, Trinchieri A, Gambaro G. Risk of Kidney Stones: Influence of Dietary Factors, Dietary Patterns, and Vegetarian-Vegan Diets. Nutrients. 2020 Mar 15;12(3):779. doi: 10.3390/nu12030779. PMID: 32183500; PMCID: PMC7146511.
- Water for preventing urinary stones
Bao Y, Tu X, Wei Q. Water for preventing urinary stones. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2020 Feb 11;2(2):CD004292. doi: 10.1002/14651858.CD004292.pub4. PMID: 32045491; PMCID: PMC7012319.
- Stress and the kidney
Bruce MA, Griffith DM, Thorpe RJ Jr. Stress and the kidney. Adv Chronic Kidney Dis. 2015 Jan;22(1):46-53. doi: 10.1053/j.ackd.2014.06.008. PMID: 25573512; PMCID: PMC4871619.
- Obesity, weight gain, and the risk of kidney stones
Taylor EN, Stampfer MJ, Curhan GC. Obesity, weight gain, and the risk of kidney stones. JAMA. 2005 Jan 26;293(4):455-62. doi: 10.1001/jama.293.4.455. PMID: 15671430.