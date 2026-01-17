REGISTER
India's Antacid Addiction May Be Hurting More Than Relief

Written by Dr. Ankita Balar Arya
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Jan 17 2026 4:04 PM

Chronic antacid and proton pump inhibitor use may quietly damage kidneys, weaken bones, disturb gut health, and raise heart rhythm risks.

India`s Antacid Addiction May Be Hurting More Than Relief
Highlights:
  • Long-term antacid and PPI use is associated with chronic kidney disease risk
  • Reduced stomach acid interferes with calcium and magnesium absorption
  • Altered gut acidity increases infection susceptibility and digestive imbalance
Acidity, heartburn, and indigestion have become some of the most commonly self-managed health complaints in India, leading to widespread and prolonged use of antacids and acid-suppressing medications (1 Trusted Source
India's Antacid Habit Is Putting Hearts, Kidneys, Guts, and Bones at Risk

Go to source).
Easy over-the-counter access has encouraged self-medication without medical supervision, often masking underlying digestive conditions rather than addressing their cause.

Antacids work by neutralizing stomach acid, while proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) suppress acid production by blocking gastric proton pumps. These medications are effective for short-term relief, but growing clinical evidence suggests that chronic acid suppression can disrupt normal digestive and metabolic processes, affecting multiple organs beyond the stomach.


Acidity - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment & Complications
Acidity - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment & Complications
Acidity and dyspepsia is excessive acid production in the stomach causing heartburn and acid reflux. Excess HCL acid in stomach can be due to stress and spicy foods.

How Long-Term Acid Suppression Affects the Body

Stomach acid plays a critical role in digestion, absorption of essential nutrients, and protection against harmful microbes. Prolonged suppression interferes with the absorption of calcium, magnesium, and vitamin B12, nutrients vital for bone strength, nerve function, and cardiovascular stability.

A detailed clinical review published in the journal Gastroenterology reported that long-term proton pump inhibitor use is associated with hypomagnesemia, vitamin B12 deficiency, reduced calcium absorption, and an increased risk of bone fractures. The review also highlighted links between chronic acid suppression and electrolyte imbalance that may contribute to cardiac rhythm disturbances.


Over-The Counter Antacids Can Be Dangerous
Over-The Counter Antacids Can Be Dangerous
According to latest research, the prolonged use of histamine 2 receptor antagonists (H2A), a class of drugs that blocks stomach acid, can lead to a rise in the risk of cognitive impairment.

Chronic Kidney Disease Risk Linked to Antacid Use

One of the most concerning associations involves kidney health. A large population-based cohort study published in Kidney International evaluated long-term outcomes in adults using proton pump inhibitors and found a significantly higher risk of developing chronic kidney disease compared to non-users.

Importantly, the study showed that kidney risk increased with longer duration of PPI exposure and was observed even in individuals without a history of acute kidney injury. Researchers suggested that prolonged acid suppression may contribute to gradual kidney damage through inflammatory and vascular mechanisms.


Drugs for Indigestion
Drugs for Indigestion
View list of generic and brand names of drugs used for treatment of Indigestion ( Dyspepsia). Find more information including dose, side effects of the Indigestion medicine.

Heart Rhythm and Bone Health Concerns

Electrolyte imbalance resulting from reduced magnesium absorption has been linked to heart rhythm abnormalities, muscle weakness, and fatigue. At the same time, impaired calcium absorption compromises bone mineral density, increasing the likelihood of fractures, particularly in older adults and postmenopausal women.

The Gastroenterology review noted that individuals on long-term acid-suppressing therapy face a measurable increase in hip, spine, and wrist fracture risk, underscoring the systemic impact of prolonged stomach acid suppression (2 Trusted Source
The Risks and Benefits of Long-term Use of Proton Pump Inhibitors: Expert Review and Best Practice Advice From the American Gastroenterological Association

Go to source).


Research Says Antacids may Lead to 'Difficult to Treat' Small Intestine Ulcers
Research Says Antacids may Lead to 'Difficult to Treat' Small Intestine Ulcers
Antacids that we take to reduce the chances of stomach ulcers we think can be caused by arthritis drugs, may result in irreparable harm to the small intestine, a new McMaster study has revealed

Gut Infections and Microbiome Disruption

Stomach acid serves as a natural defense barrier against ingested pathogens. Reduced acidity allows harmful bacteria to survive and multiply, increasing susceptibility to gastrointestinal infections. The same review in Gastroenterology reported a higher risk of Clostridioides difficile infection among long-term proton pump inhibitor users.

Chronic alteration of stomach acidity can also disturb the gut microbiome, contributing to bloating, diarrhea, nutrient malabsorption, and persistent digestive discomfort.

Why Antacids Aren’t Meant for Long-Term Relief

Antacids and acid-suppressing drugs are valuable for short-term symptom relief, but they are not intended for long-term, unsupervised use.

Evidence from large clinical studies and peer-reviewed journals shows that prolonged consumption may increase the risk of kidney disease, bone loss, heart rhythm disturbances, and gut infections.

Medical evaluation, lifestyle modification, and treatment of underlying causes remain essential to ensure safe and sustainable digestive health.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is it safe to take antacids every day?

A: Daily long-term use should only be done under medical guidance due to systemic risks.

Q: Can proton pump inhibitors harm kidneys?

A: Yes, studies link prolonged use to a higher risk of chronic kidney disease.

Q: Do antacids affect calcium absorption?

A: Reduced stomach acid can interfere with calcium absorption and weaken bones.

Q: Why does stomach acid matter for immunity?

A: Adequate acidity helps kill harmful microbes before they reach the gut.

Q: What is a safer alternative to frequent antacid use?

A: Identifying triggers, dietary changes, stress management, and medical evaluation can reduce dependency.


References:
  1. India's Antacid Habit Is Putting Hearts, Kidneys, Guts, and Bones at Risk - (https://www.healthandme.com/health-news/indias-antacid-habit-is-putting-hearts-kidneys-guts-and-bones-at-risk-article-153420537)
  2. The Risks and Benefits of Long-term Use of Proton Pump Inhibitors: Expert Review and Best Practice Advice From the American Gastroenterological Association - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28257716/)

Source-Medindia


