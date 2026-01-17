India`s Antacid Addiction May Be Hurting More Than Relief

Chronic antacid and proton pump inhibitor use may quietly damage kidneys, weaken bones, disturb gut health, and raise heart rhythm risks.

India's Antacid Habit Is Putting Hearts, Kidneys, Guts, and Bones at Risk

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is it safe to take antacids every day?

A: Daily long-term use should only be done under medical guidance due to systemic risks.

Q: Can proton pump inhibitors harm kidneys?

A: Yes, studies link prolonged use to a higher risk of chronic kidney disease.

Q: Do antacids affect calcium absorption?

A: Reduced stomach acid can interfere with calcium absorption and weaken bones.

Q: Why does stomach acid matter for immunity?

A: Adequate acidity helps kill harmful microbes before they reach the gut.

Q: What is a safer alternative to frequent antacid use?

A: Identifying triggers, dietary changes, stress management, and medical evaluation can reduce dependency.