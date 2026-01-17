India`s Antacid Addiction May Be Hurting More Than Relief

Chronic antacid and proton pump inhibitor use may quietly damage kidneys, weaken bones, disturb gut health, and raise heart rhythm risks.
- Long-term antacid and PPI use is associated with chronic kidney disease risk
- Reduced stomach acid interferes with calcium and magnesium absorption
- Altered gut acidity increases infection susceptibility and digestive imbalance
India's Antacid Habit Is Putting Hearts, Kidneys, Guts, and Bones at Risk
Go to source). Easy over-the-counter access has encouraged self-medication without medical supervision, often masking underlying digestive conditions rather than addressing their cause.
Antacids work by neutralizing stomach acid, while proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) suppress acid production by blocking gastric proton pumps. These medications are effective for short-term relief, but growing clinical evidence suggests that chronic acid suppression can disrupt normal digestive and metabolic processes, affecting multiple organs beyond the stomach.
How Long-Term Acid Suppression Affects the BodyStomach acid plays a critical role in digestion, absorption of essential nutrients, and protection against harmful microbes. Prolonged suppression interferes with the absorption of calcium, magnesium, and vitamin B12, nutrients vital for bone strength, nerve function, and cardiovascular stability.
A detailed clinical review published in the journal Gastroenterology reported that long-term proton pump inhibitor use is associated with hypomagnesemia, vitamin B12 deficiency, reduced calcium absorption, and an increased risk of bone fractures. The review also highlighted links between chronic acid suppression and electrolyte imbalance that may contribute to cardiac rhythm disturbances.
Chronic Kidney Disease Risk Linked to Antacid UseOne of the most concerning associations involves kidney health. A large population-based cohort study published in Kidney International evaluated long-term outcomes in adults using proton pump inhibitors and found a significantly higher risk of developing chronic kidney disease compared to non-users.
Importantly, the study showed that kidney risk increased with longer duration of PPI exposure and was observed even in individuals without a history of acute kidney injury. Researchers suggested that prolonged acid suppression may contribute to gradual kidney damage through inflammatory and vascular mechanisms.
Heart Rhythm and Bone Health ConcernsElectrolyte imbalance resulting from reduced magnesium absorption has been linked to heart rhythm abnormalities, muscle weakness, and fatigue. At the same time, impaired calcium absorption compromises bone mineral density, increasing the likelihood of fractures, particularly in older adults and postmenopausal women.
The Gastroenterology review noted that individuals on long-term acid-suppressing therapy face a measurable increase in hip, spine, and wrist fracture risk, underscoring the systemic impact of prolonged stomach acid suppression (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
The Risks and Benefits of Long-term Use of Proton Pump Inhibitors: Expert Review and Best Practice Advice From the American Gastroenterological Association
Go to source).
Gut Infections and Microbiome DisruptionStomach acid serves as a natural defense barrier against ingested pathogens. Reduced acidity allows harmful bacteria to survive and multiply, increasing susceptibility to gastrointestinal infections. The same review in Gastroenterology reported a higher risk of Clostridioides difficile infection among long-term proton pump inhibitor users.
Chronic alteration of stomach acidity can also disturb the gut microbiome, contributing to bloating, diarrhea, nutrient malabsorption, and persistent digestive discomfort.
Why Antacids Aren’t Meant for Long-Term ReliefAntacids and acid-suppressing drugs are valuable for short-term symptom relief, but they are not intended for long-term, unsupervised use.
Evidence from large clinical studies and peer-reviewed journals shows that prolonged consumption may increase the risk of kidney disease, bone loss, heart rhythm disturbances, and gut infections.
Medical evaluation, lifestyle modification, and treatment of underlying causes remain essential to ensure safe and sustainable digestive health.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Is it safe to take antacids every day?
A: Daily long-term use should only be done under medical guidance due to systemic risks.
Q: Can proton pump inhibitors harm kidneys?
A: Yes, studies link prolonged use to a higher risk of chronic kidney disease.
Q: Do antacids affect calcium absorption?
A: Reduced stomach acid can interfere with calcium absorption and weaken bones.
Q: Why does stomach acid matter for immunity?
A: Adequate acidity helps kill harmful microbes before they reach the gut.
Q: What is a safer alternative to frequent antacid use?
A: Identifying triggers, dietary changes, stress management, and medical evaluation can reduce dependency.
