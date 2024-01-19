Indian Teen's Novel Device Can Transform Alzheimer's Disease Care

Highlights: The Alpha Monitor, developed by 17-year-old Hemesh Chadalavada, uses long-range technology to detect falls and wandering in Alzheimer's patients more effectively than existing devices

Beyond traditional capabilities, it measures pulse and temperature while providing medication reminders

Hemesh aims to make the Alpha Monitor affordable, prioritizing widespread accessibility for those in need



In the delightful summer of 2018, Hemesh Chadalavada cherished precious moments with his grandmother, Jayasree, in Guntur, southern India. Their days were filled with endless movies and the delightful aroma of her chicken biryani. However, in a poignant moment, as Chadalavada, then 12, sat alone in front of the television, he discovered his grandmother had left the gas on.The shock of the incident was intensified by Jayasree's recent diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. Reflecting on the situation, Chadalavada pondered the potential consequences had he not been present. Jayasree, once a dynamic and successful civil servant with a high-profile career, had been transformed by Alzheimer's. The disease altered her routines, leading her to wake up at odd hours, thinking she was on a train.This experience ignited a spark in Chadalavada, a self-professed nerd with a passion for robotics, residing in Hyderabad. The following summer, at the age of 17, he embarked on a mission to invent a device that could aid individuals like his grandmother.His invention, the Alpha Monitor, is a lightweight, compact device designed to detect falls or wandering in people with Alzheimer's. Unlike existing devices limited by wifi or Bluetooth, the Alpha Monitor utilizes long-range technology, known as LoRa, enabling it to detect a person over a mile away in cities and up to three miles in the countryside.Chadalavada, largely self-taught through online resources and YouTube videos on robotics and electronics, has developed 20 prototypes. To better understand the needs of Alzheimer's patients in India (estimated at 8.8 million) (1), he spent time at a day center run by the Alzheimer's and Related Disorders Society of India.Bala Tripura Sundari, co-founder of the local Alzheimer's Society, emphasized the importance of a light, wearable device that can be placed anywhere on the body. Many patients resist wearing watches and tend to remove them. Sundari shared stories of patients wandering off, echoing Chadalavada's personal experiences with his grandmother.The Alpha Monitor not only triggers an alarm when the wearer starts to move but also measures pulse and temperature. Additionally, it serves as a medication reminder. Chadalavada, driven by the stories he heard and the memory of his grandmother, envisions taking his invention further. He aims to incorporate machine-learning technology to predict a patient's movement patterns.In 2022, Chadalavada's efforts gained recognition as he won a 10 million rupee (£100,000) grant from the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest, triumphing over 18,000 entries. Samsung assigned some of its top engineers as mentors to support his project.Despite the demands of school, Chadalavada approaches inventing with enthusiasm, viewing it as a natural pursuit. His previous invention, a "heat detector" built at the age of 12, reflected his concern for friends playing cricket in the scorching heat. This early project showcased his desire to create solutions that enhance people's lives.With school exams concluding in March, Chadalavada plans to finalize the Alpha Monitor, aiming for a market launch by September. He is adamant about making the device affordable for the majority, prioritizing its accessibility. Looking ahead, Chadalavada aspires to study robotics at a university abroad. His overarching goal is clear: "I want to create products to help people in India for the whole world." Hemesh Chadalavada's journey exemplifies the transformative power of personal experiences in driving innovation and making a meaningful impact on society.Source-Medindia