India Takes Historic Step With First Gene Therapy for Hemophilia
Advertisement

India Takes Historic Step With First Gene Therapy for Hemophilia

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on May 9 2025 3:14 PM

India's first human gene therapy for hemophilia marks a major step in biotechnology and regenerative medicine.

Highlights:
  • Gene therapy marks India’s first major leap in treating hemophilia
  • Biotechnology sector grows to over 165 billion dollars, driven by strategic reforms
  • Health infrastructure boosted through advanced labs and developmental biology initiatives
India has initiated its first human gene therapy for hemophilia, marking a major step forward in the country's biotechnology and healthcare capabilities (1 Trusted Source
India Achieves Breakthrough in Gene Therapy for Haemophilia, Dr. Jitendra Singh Reviews BRIC-inStem Trials

Go to source).
The breakthrough was achieved through a collaboration between the Institute for Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine in Bengaluru and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

Hemophilia, a condition where the blood does not clot properly, can lead to severe and prolonged bleeding. This condition, rooted in genetic mutations, often affects quality of life and requires regular management. The launch of gene therapy aims to address these challenges more effectively through a long-term, potentially curative approach.


Advertisements

Biotechnology Driving Economic Transformation

During a facility visit, the union science and technology minister emphasized the broader implications of this achievement. He highlighted how developments in biotechnology not only improve public health but also play a critical role in strengthening the nation’s economy.

India’s biotechnology sector has witnessed rapid expansion, growing from modest beginnings to a $165.7 billion industry by 2024, with a projected value of $300 billion by 2030. This growth is supported by policy innovations such as the BIO-E3 policy, focused on stimulating economic growth, creating employment, and promoting environmental sustainability.


Advertisements
Strategic Infrastructure and Health Preparedness

The minister also visited the Biosafety Level III laboratory at the institute, which plays a crucial role in India's One Health Mission. This facility enables safe research on high-risk pathogens and reinforces the country's readiness for future health emergencies.

Additionally, he lauded the efforts of the Centre for Research Application and Training in Embryology, which addresses critical issues like birth defects and infertility. With around 3% to 4% of newborns affected by congenital conditions, the centre's work is vital for enhancing maternal and child healthcare.


Advertisements
Bridging Science and Clinical Medicine

The importance of collaboration between scientific research and clinical practice was strongly emphasized. Suggestions included launching combined medical and research programs to better integrate biotechnological advances into treatments and improve national health outcomes.

By positioning biotechnology as an integral component of the national development strategy, the initiative reflects a shift in how science is being applied to meet both economic and social goals in India.

In conclusion, India’s advancement in gene therapy for hemophilia marks a transformative moment in both healthcare and biotechnology. By integrating scientific innovation with national development goals, the country is not only addressing complex genetic disorders but also strengthening its public health and economic future.

Reference:
  1. India Achieves Breakthrough in Gene Therapy for Haemophilia, Dr. Jitendra Singh Reviews BRIC-inStem Trials - (https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleseDetailm.aspx?PRID=2124073®=3&lang=1)

Source-Medindia
Advertisement

