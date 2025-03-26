India Takes a Big Step Forward With Needle-Free Insulin

Afrezza, an inhalable insulin powder developed by Mankind Corporation and approved in India, provides a rapid, needle-free alternative to traditional insulin injections for diabetes management.

Highlights: India's CDSCO grants approval for Afrezza, an inhalable insulin spray, offering a needle-free alternative for diabetes management

Afrezza provides a rapid, needle-free solution, ideal for patients afraid of injections

The approval marks a significant milestone in India’s healthcare, offering a new way to manage blood sugar levels efficiently

According to International Diabetes Federation, by 2045, 1 in 8 adults, approximately 783 million, will be living with diabetes, an increase of 46%. #medindia #diabetes #sugar’

Inhalation vs. Traditional Insulin Injections

Needle-Free Solution for Diabetes Management

