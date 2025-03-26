About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
India Takes a Big Step Forward With Needle-Free Insulin

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Mar 26 2025 3:29 PM
Afrezza, an inhalable insulin powder developed by Mankind Corporation and approved in India, provides a rapid, needle-free alternative to traditional insulin injections for diabetes management.

India Takes a Big Step Forward With Needle-Free Insulin
Highlights:
  • India's CDSCO grants approval for Afrezza, an inhalable insulin spray, offering a needle-free alternative for diabetes management
  • Afrezza provides a rapid, needle-free solution, ideal for patients afraid of injections
  • The approval marks a significant milestone in India’s healthcare, offering a new way to manage blood sugar levels efficiently
In a significant development, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India's top regulatory authority for drugs, has granted approval for Afrezza, an oral insulin spray designed to help manage diabetes. This revolutionary product, developed by the US-based Mankind Corporation, is now available in India through Cipla Ltd., a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical giant (1 Trusted Source
Afrezza (Insulin Human) Inhalation Powder Approved for the Treatment of Patients with Type 1 or Type 2 Diabetes

Go to source).
Afrezza, which is an inhalable insulin powder, offers a needle-free alternative to traditional insulin injections. The inhaler allows for rapid insulin delivery, making it a groundbreaking treatment for diabetic patients. According to experts, the approval of India’s first inhaled insulin marks a crucial milestone in the country’s healthcare landscape.

Inhalation vs. Traditional Insulin Injections

Unlike conventional insulin injections, Afrezza is inhaled at the start of a meal. Once inhaled, the insulin powder quickly dissolves and enters the bloodstream within just 12 minutes. The insulin then functions similarly to naturally occurring insulin, helping to regulate blood sugar levels after eating. The effects of Afrezza last for 2 to 3 hours, making it effective in controlling post-meal blood sugar spikes.

Needle-Free Solution for Diabetes Management

Afrezza offers a painless, needle-free solution for managing type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The inhaler is especially beneficial for patients who are afraid of needles, providing them with a comfortable alternative for insulin treatment. Additionally, the inhaler’s easy storage and the absence of needles make it a more convenient and accessible option for many diabetic patients.

This approval is seen as a major leap forward for diabetes treatment in India, offering patients a new, efficient way to manage their condition without the pain and inconvenience of traditional injections.

Reference:
  1. Afrezza (Insulin Human) Inhalation Powder Approved for the Treatment of Patients with Type 1 or Type 2 Diabetes - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4665057/)

Source-Medindia
