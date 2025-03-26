India Takes a Big Step Forward With Needle-Free Insulin

Afrezza, an inhalable insulin powder developed by Mankind Corporation and approved in India, provides a rapid, needle-free alternative to traditional insulin injections for diabetes management.
- India's CDSCO grants approval for Afrezza, an inhalable insulin spray, offering a needle-free alternative for diabetes management
- Afrezza provides a rapid, needle-free solution, ideal for patients afraid of injections
- The approval marks a significant milestone in India’s healthcare, offering a new way to manage blood sugar levels efficiently
Afrezza (Insulin Human) Inhalation Powder Approved for the Treatment of Patients with Type 1 or Type 2 Diabetes
Go to source). Afrezza, which is an inhalable insulin powder, offers a needle-free alternative to traditional insulin injections. The inhaler allows for rapid insulin delivery, making it a groundbreaking treatment for diabetic patients. According to experts, the approval of India’s first inhaled insulin marks a crucial milestone in the country’s healthcare landscape.
According to International Diabetes Federation, by 2045, 1 in 8 adults, approximately 783 million, will be living with diabetes, an increase of 46%. #medindia #diabetes #sugar’
Inhalation vs. Traditional Insulin InjectionsUnlike conventional insulin injections, Afrezza is inhaled at the start of a meal. Once inhaled, the insulin powder quickly dissolves and enters the bloodstream within just 12 minutes. The insulin then functions similarly to naturally occurring insulin, helping to regulate blood sugar levels after eating. The effects of Afrezza last for 2 to 3 hours, making it effective in controlling post-meal blood sugar spikes.
Needle-Free Solution for Diabetes ManagementAfrezza offers a painless, needle-free solution for managing type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The inhaler is especially beneficial for patients who are afraid of needles, providing them with a comfortable alternative for insulin treatment. Additionally, the inhaler’s easy storage and the absence of needles make it a more convenient and accessible option for many diabetic patients.
This approval is seen as a major leap forward for diabetes treatment in India, offering patients a new, efficient way to manage their condition without the pain and inconvenience of traditional injections.
Reference:
- Afrezza (Insulin Human) Inhalation Powder Approved for the Treatment of Patients with Type 1 or Type 2 Diabetes - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4665057/)
Source-Medindia