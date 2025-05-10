About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

India Bans 35 Fixed-Dose Combination Drugs for Safety Concerns

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on May 10 2025 2:34 PM

India bans 35 fixed-dose combination drugs due to safety concerns and lack of scientific validation.

India Bans 35 Fixed-Dose Combination Drugs for Safety Concerns
Highlights:
  • Thirty-five fixed-dose combinations prohibited due to non-compliance with safety standards
  • Public safety threatened by drug combinations lacking scientific validation
  • Prohibited formulations include combinations of antidiabetics, analgesics, and antibiotics
Over 30 fixed-dose combination drugs, including those used for pain relief, nutrition, and diabetes treatment, will no longer be manufactured or sold following a directive from India’s top drug regulatory body—Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) (1 Trusted Source
Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (FDC Division)

Go to source).
Fixed-dose combination drugs contain multiple active pharmaceutical ingredients in a single formulation. Often referred to as cocktail medicines, these combinations—such as Nefopam Hydrochloride with Paracetamol or Glimepiride with Metformin —are under scrutiny due to health risks associated with incorrect dosing and interactions between the ingredients.

Drug Adverse Effects Calculator
Drug Adverse Effects Calculator
Drugs cause adverse side effects and toxic effects. The Adverse Effects Calculator is designed to help clinicians find some adverse effects peculiar to certain drugs.

Unfit Pairings in Diabetes and Pain Relief Drugs

One such example involves Glimepiride and Metformin, which require specific timing for effective action. Metformin is typically taken post-meal to prevent stomach discomfort, whereas Glimepiride is best consumed before meals to trigger insulin production. Simultaneous intake reduces their effectiveness and increases the risk of adverse effects.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization emphasized that several fixed-dose combinations had been authorized for production and sale without safety assessments or efficacy data, violating national pharmaceutical standards. The use of these drugs without scientific review raises concerns over patient safety and potential side effects.

List of Banned Fixed-Dose Combinations

Some commonly used drug combinations which were recently banned by CDSCO are:
  • Tamsulosin Hydrochloride IP 0.4mg & Finasteride IP 5mg Tablet
  • Bisoprolol Fumarate IP 5mg & Cilnidipine IP 10mg Tablets
  • Glimepiride IP 1mg & Metformin Hydrochloride IP 500mg Tablet
  • Glimepiride IP 2mg, Metformin Hydrochloride IP (Sustained Release) 500mg & Voglibose IP 0.3mg Tablet
  • Nefopam Hydrochloride 30mg + Paracetamol 325mg Tablets
  • Cefixime IP 200mg + Ofloxacin IP 200mg + Lactic Acid Bacillus 60 Million Spores Tablets
These combinations are no longer permitted for manufacturing or sale due to concerns regarding their rationality, safety profile, and lack of scientific validation.

Check for Drug Interactions
Check for Drug Interactions
Check for Drug to Drug interaction for two or more drugs. Check both over the counter ( OTC) and regular prescription drugs interactions. Interactions can cause any unexpected health problems that can be harmful but generally not dangerous to you.
Dr. Deep Dutta, a diabetes specialist, welcomed the move and highlighted the urgent need for awareness among doctors and patients. He stressed that combinations of medicines should be based on clinical logic and pharmacological science, not convenience. Proper testing and evidence of safety and efficacy must support such formulations.

In conclusion, the ban on 35 fixed-dose combination drugs by CDSCO reflects the growing need for rigorous safety and efficacy assessments in pharmaceutical formulations. This move aims to protect public health by eliminating unapproved, potentially harmful combinations and promoting safer, scientifically validated treatments for patients.

Advertisements
Banned Drugs | Drugs Banned in India | List of Banned Drugs
Banned Drugs | Drugs Banned in India | List of Banned Drugs
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.
Reference:
  1. Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (FDC Division) - (https://cdsco.gov.in/opencms/opencms/system/modules/CDSCO.WEB/elements/download_file_division.jsp?)


Source-Medindia
Government Bans 14 Fixed-Dose Combination Drugs
Government Bans 14 Fixed-Dose Combination Drugs
Government bans 14 FDC drugs citing safety concerns and lack of therapeutic justification.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional