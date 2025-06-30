About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Improve Your Focus Within 60 Minutes of Taking Ashwagandha

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jun 30 2025 11:44 AM

Sharper focus, less stress, and quicker thinking- all just an hour after popping this ancient Ayurvedic wonder!

Highlights:
  • A single 225 mg dose of Ashwagandha showed cognitive benefits within one hour
  • Long-term use led to reduced fatigue and enhanced memory, focus, and mental speed
  • Participants reported lower stress and improved mood throughout the one-month period
Ashwagandha is a herb that is widely utilized in Ayurvedic treatment. It is also referred to as Indian Ginseng. A study published in the journal Nutrients found that Ashwagandha supplements increase brainpower. What's so surprising is that the improvement was visible only one hour after taking the pill (1 Trusted Source
Acute and Repeated Ashwagandha Supplementation Improves Markers of Cognitive Function and Mood

Go to source).
The researchers conducted experiments on 59 healthy young adults, with an average age of 23. They took a 225 mg dose of ashwagandha every day for one month, whereas the other group received a random pill with no effect as a placebo. Most significantly, the individuals had no idea which supplement they were taking, the actual ashwagandha or the placebo.

Health Benefits of Ashwagandha Supplements

As expected, those who took ashwagandha showed increased cognitive ability, including greater memory, sharper attention, and faster thinking. They also experienced decreased tension and fatigue. The sense of being less weary appeared immediately, after only one hour, and lasted throughout the month with continuing use.

Natural Method for Stress Management

Even though the study was conducted on a small sample of people, the results are nonetheless intriguing, especially given how quickly participants saw an immediate reduction in stress and weariness following the initial dose. It paves the way for new stress-management treatments, particularly for individuals who require fast relief.

Cognitive performance improvements, such as increased focus, sharper attention, and faster thinking, as well as lower stress tension and weariness, were noted immediately following the first dose. This also shows how this Indian herb's supplements can boost cognitive function, reduce stress, and improve mood, delivering both immediate relief and long-term advantages.

Reference:
  1. Acute and Repeated Ashwagandha Supplementation Improves Markers of Cognitive Function and Mood - (https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6643/16/12/1813)

Source-Medindia
