Immune Cells Turned Into ‘Living Drugs’ Show Cancer Promise

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Vasantha BDS on Dec 27 2025 4:25 PM

Doctors have engineered donor immune cells into “living drugs” that stay inside the body and attack aggressive cancers, offering new hope for patients who fail standard treatments.

Highlights:
  • Doctors turned immune cells into living medicines that stay in the body and attack cancer
  • The treatment helped patients with aggressive leukemia when other therapies failed
  • This approach could lead to faster, more accessible cancer treatments in the future
Doctors in the UK have created a new form of cancer treatment that blurs the line between biology and medicine: immune cells engineered to behave like living drugs. These modified cells stay inside the body, actively hunt cancer, and in some cases push aggressive disease into remission, even when all other treatments have failed (1 Trusted Source
The Progress and Prospects of Immune Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Cancer

Go to source).
Unlike conventional drugs that are metabolized and eliminated, these cells continue working overtime, adapting to the cancer environment and maintaining their attack.


TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
How This Is Different from Traditional CAR-T Therapy

CAR-T therapy is not new. For years, doctors have taken a patient’s own immune cells, reprogrammed them to recognize cancer, and infused them back. While effective for certain blood cancers, the process is slow, expensive, and sometimes impossible if patients are already very ill.

The new approach uses donor immune cells from healthy individuals, which are extensively gene-edited using a precise technique called base editing. These edits make the cells “universal,” meaning they can be used in multiple patients without triggering immune rejection.

According to specialists, this makes the therapy faster to produce, potentially safer, and more accessible.


What the Study Found

The therapy was tested in 11 patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), a fast-growing blood cancer that often becomes resistant to treatment.

Key findings included:
  • All patients entered remission within 28 days
  • Nine achieved deep remission, with no detectable cancer on sensitive tests
  • Most patients were able to proceed to life-saving stem-cell transplantation afterward
These outcomes are especially significant for patients whose disease no longer responds to chemotherapy or standard immunotherapy.


Why ‘Living Drugs’ Matter

What makes this approach revolutionary is not just its effectiveness, but how it works. These immune cells:
  • Remain active inside the body
  • Recognize and destroy cancer cells directly
  • Adjust to changes in the cancer environment
  • Include built-in safety switches to reduce rejection risk
Doctors describe them as medicines that think, move, and adapt, something no traditional drug can do.


Which Cancers Could Benefit

So far, the therapy has been used in T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which affects both children and adults. While survival rates are high in children, outcomes drop sharply in adults and in relapsed disease.

Researchers believe this platform could eventually be adapted for:
  • Other blood cancers
  • Treatment-resistant malignancies
  • Possibly some solid tumors in the future

What Comes Next and What to Watch For

While the results are encouraging, doctors caution that long-term monitoring is essential. Potential risks include infections after stem-cell transplantation and rare chances of secondary cancers, risks already acknowledged by regulatory agencies for CAR-T therapies.

Still, experts agree that the benefits may outweigh the risks for patients with no remaining treatment options.

The Bigger Picture

This breakthrough signals a shift in cancer care, away from one-size-fits-all drugs and toward living, programmable therapies. As gene-editing techniques improve and costs fall, “off-the-shelf” immune cell drugs could transform how cancer is treated worldwide.

For patients facing aggressive cancers, these living drugs may represent not just a new treatment, but a second chance.

Reference:
  1. The Progress and Prospects of Immune Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Cancer - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10913519/)

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What are "living drugs"?

A: They are engineered immune cells designed to stay active inside the body and continuously attack cancer cells.

Q: How is this different from standard CAR-T therapy?

A: Traditional CAR-T uses a patientâ€™s own cells. This approach uses gene-edited donor cells, making treatment faster and potentially more accessible.

Q: Which cancer was treated in this study?

A: The therapy was tested in patients with treatment-resistant acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Q: Why is donor-cell therapy important?

A: Some patients are too ill to provide usable immune cells. Donor cells allow treatment even in advanced disease.

Q: Is this treatment widely available?

A: Not yet. It is still in early clinical trials and requires long-term safety and effectiveness monitoring.


