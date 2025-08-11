Human Papillomavirus Found to Cause Aggressive Skin Cancer

Discovery links a common skin virus to skin cancer in people with immune defects.

Immune Defect Uncovered in Persistent Skin Cancer Case

Virus Found Integrated Into Tumor DNA

Stem Cell Transplant Eliminates All HPV-Linked Conditions

Implications for Cancer Risk in Immunocompromised Individuals

A type of human papillomavirus commonly found on the skin has been proven to directly cause a form of skin cancer called).Cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma ranks among the most common cancers in both the United States and globally. This new finding challenges earlier beliefs that the virus only played a passive role, by aiding the accumulation of DNA mutations caused by ultraviolet radiation, the usual primary driver of this cancer.Published in, this revelation could transform the understanding and treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, especially in individuals with compromised immune systems. It raises the possibility that more people with aggressive cases of the cancerDifferent types of human papillomavirus infect specific body tissues, with the beta type usually inhabiting the skin as a harmless member of the microbiome. Unlike the alpha type, which integrates into mucous membrane cells and causes cancers in the genitals, anus, head, and neck, beta-human papillomavirus has not been thought to cause cancer directly.The discovery was made when a 34-year-old woman was admitted to the NIH Clinical Center for ongoing treatment of a recurring cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma on her forehead. Despite multiple surgeries and immunotherapy sessions, her tumor kept returning. Her local doctors suspected anThis tumor was one of several progressively worsening diseases linked to human papillomavirus that the woman faced.Through advanced genetic testing, researchers found thatThis overturned the dominant view that beta-human papillomavirus merely assists in initiating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma without becoming part of the host cell DNA.Additional genetic analyses revealed that. Investigators then explored her immune system disorder more deeply, discovering inherited mutations that significantly impaired her T cells’ ability to respond to skin infections caused by beta-human papillomavirus. This strongly suggested that theIn response, the National Institutes of Health team developed a personalized treatment plan involving aThis complex procedure was handled with great caution due to her already weakened immune system. The transplant went smoothly, and since then, all of her human papillomavirus-related conditions, including theThis result confirms that the woman’s inherited immune defect prevented her T cells from controlling beta-human papillomavirus, enabling the virus to directly cause and maintain cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.The success of this treatment highlights the vital role of T cells in defending against beta-human papillomavirus and suggests that others with similar immune defects may also be at risk for direct cancer development from the virus.Dr. Andrea Lisco emphasized that this breakthrough would not have been possible without the collaborative efforts of virologists, immunologists, oncologists, and transplant specialists at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center.To sum up, this pivotal finding confirms that beta-type human papillomavirus can directly cause skin cancer in individuals with defective immune responses, opening up new treatment strategies. Personalized therapies like stem cell transplantation could offer hope to patients with similar immune impairments.Source-Medindia