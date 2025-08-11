About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Human Papillomavirus Found to Cause Aggressive Skin Cancer

Written by Nadine
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Aug 11 2025 4:24 PM

Discovery links a common skin virus to skin cancer in people with immune defects.

Human Papillomavirus Found to Cause Aggressive Skin Cancer
Highlights:
  • Beta-human papillomavirus can directly cause skin cancer when immune cells fail
  • Virus was found integrated into tumor DNA in a woman with immune cell malfunction
  • Stem cell transplant cured all virus-related conditions, including aggressive cancer
A type of human papillomavirus commonly found on the skin has been proven to directly cause a form of skin cancer called cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma when immune cells fail to function properly (1 Trusted Source
Resolution of Squamous-Cell Carcinoma by Restoring T-Cell Receptor Signaling

Go to source).
Cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma ranks among the most common cancers in both the United States and globally. This new finding challenges earlier beliefs that the virus only played a passive role, by aiding the accumulation of DNA mutations caused by ultraviolet radiation, the usual primary driver of this cancer.

Published in The New England Journal of Medicine, this revelation could transform the understanding and treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, especially in individuals with compromised immune systems. It raises the possibility that more people with aggressive cases of the cancer may have undetected immune system defects and might benefit from immune-targeting therapies.


Quiz on Skin Cancer
Quiz on Skin Cancer
The skin is the largest organ of the body, comprising of two main layers - the epidermis and the dermis. This quiz on skin cancer will help you brush up your knowledge on this topic. ...
Advertisement

Immune Defect Uncovered in Persistent Skin Cancer Case

Different types of human papillomavirus infect specific body tissues, with the beta type usually inhabiting the skin as a harmless member of the microbiome. Unlike the alpha type, which integrates into mucous membrane cells and causes cancers in the genitals, anus, head, and neck, beta-human papillomavirus has not been thought to cause cancer directly.

The discovery was made when a 34-year-old woman was admitted to the NIH Clinical Center for ongoing treatment of a recurring cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma on her forehead. Despite multiple surgeries and immunotherapy sessions, her tumor kept returning. Her local doctors suspected an inherited inability to repair ultraviolet-induced DNA damage along with malfunctioning immune cells, particularly T cells. This tumor was one of several progressively worsening diseases linked to human papillomavirus that the woman faced.


Advertisement
Skin Cancer - Types, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment & Prevention
Skin Cancer - Types, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment & Prevention
Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells. It can develop due to a continuous exposure to sun over the years.

Virus Found Integrated Into Tumor DNA

Through advanced genetic testing, researchers found that beta-human papillomavirus had integrated into the DNA of the woman’s tumor cells and was producing viral proteins. This overturned the dominant view that beta-human papillomavirus merely assists in initiating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma without becoming part of the host cell DNA.

Additional genetic analyses revealed that her cells could indeed repair damage from ultraviolet exposure, indicating that the virus alone caused the cancer. Investigators then explored her immune system disorder more deeply, discovering inherited mutations that significantly impaired her T cells’ ability to respond to skin infections caused by beta-human papillomavirus. This strongly suggested that the immune defect allowed the virus to cause not just the tumor, but a range of worsening human papillomavirus-related conditions.


Skin Cancer - Top 15 Facts
Skin Cancer - Top 15 Facts
Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer, which affects children and older adults. Learn more about the causes and health facts of skin cancer.

Stem Cell Transplant Eliminates All HPV-Linked Conditions

In response, the National Institutes of Health team developed a personalized treatment plan involving a stem cell transplant to replace her faulty T cells with healthy ones. This complex procedure was handled with great caution due to her already weakened immune system. The transplant went smoothly, and since then, all of her human papillomavirus-related conditions, including the aggressive skin cancer, have completely resolved and not returned in over three years.

This result confirms that the woman’s inherited immune defect prevented her T cells from controlling beta-human papillomavirus, enabling the virus to directly cause and maintain cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.


Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now.

Implications for Cancer Risk in Immunocompromised Individuals

The success of this treatment highlights the vital role of T cells in defending against beta-human papillomavirus and suggests that others with similar immune defects may also be at risk for direct cancer development from the virus.

Dr. Andrea Lisco emphasized that this breakthrough would not have been possible without the collaborative efforts of virologists, immunologists, oncologists, and transplant specialists at the National Institutes of Health Clinical Center.

To sum up, this pivotal finding confirms that beta-type human papillomavirus can directly cause skin cancer in individuals with defective immune responses, opening up new treatment strategies. Personalized therapies like stem cell transplantation could offer hope to patients with similar immune impairments.

Reference:
  1. Resolution of Squamous-Cell Carcinoma by Restoring T-Cell Receptor Signaling - (https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMoa2502114)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional