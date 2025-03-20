About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Human Coronavirus HKU1 Detected: Symptoms, Spread, and Prevention

Human Coronavirus HKU1 Detected: Symptoms, Spread, and Prevention

Written by Dr. Pavithra
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Mar 20 2025 4:30 PM

A rare case of Human Coronavirus HKU1 has been reported in Kolkata, raising awareness about its symptoms, transmission, and preventive measures.

Highlights:
  • Human Coronavirus HKU1 primarily causes mild respiratory infections but can be severe in high-risk individuals
  • The virus spreads through respiratory droplets and contaminated surfaces
  • No specific vaccine exists; symptom management and hygiene practices are crucial
A 45-year-old woman in Kolkata has been diagnosed with Human Coronavirus HKU1 (HCoV-HKU1), a respiratory virus known to cause mild to moderate illness. She had been experiencing persistent fever, cough, and cold for over two weeks and is currently under medical supervision at a private hospital in South Kolkata. While this virus is not a new discovery, the case has reignited discussions on human coronaviruses and their impact on public health (1 Trusted Source
Coronavirus HKU1 Infection in the United States

Go to source).

Coronavirus: Types, Causes and Symptoms
Coronavirus: Types, Causes and Symptoms
There are 7 types of human coronaviruses that infect humans from animal hosts. Bats are natural hosts that infect intermediate hosts (camels or palm civets) before infecting humans. Symptoms of coronavirus infections are fever, sore throat, cough, runny nose, respiratory distress and pneumonia.
Advertisement

Understanding Human Coronaviruses

Common human coronaviruses, including 229E, NL63, OC43, and HKU1, typically lead to respiratory infections similar to the common cold. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most infections remain mild. However, in high-risk groups such as infants, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals, complications like pneumonia or bronchitis can develop.

Unlike COVID-19, which emerged as a highly transmissible virus in 2019, these common coronaviruses have been circulating for decades. While not as dangerous, they still contribute to seasonal respiratory infections, particularly during fall and winter.


Advertisement
New Coronavirus Commonly Found in Rodents Discovered
New Coronavirus Commonly Found in Rodents Discovered
A unique coronavirus commonly found in red-backed voles — small, stocky rodents similar to field mice has been uncovered.

Symptoms of HCoV-HKU1

The symptoms of human coronaviruses resemble those of other respiratory infections. These include: Most people recover without medical intervention, but persistent or severe symptoms should not be ignored, especially in vulnerable groups.


Advertisement
How COVID-19 Stimulates Antibodies Against Common Cold
How COVID-19 Stimulates Antibodies Against Common Cold
Scientists found more coronavirus antibodies that recognize other and related common cold viruses in people who had been infected with COVID-19.

How Does HCoV-HKU1 Spread?

Human coronaviruses primarily spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Additionally, close contact such as handshakes or touching contaminated surfaces can contribute to transmission. If a person touches their face after coming into contact with the virus, they risk infection.

Although these viruses are more prevalent in colder months, they can circulate year-round. Public health experts emphasize the importance of good hygiene practices to minimize the risk of infection.


Coronavirus Triggers Antibodies from Prior Infections
Coronavirus Triggers Antibodies from Prior Infections
People infected with COVID-19 may rely on antibodies created during infections from earlier coronaviruses to help fight the disease.

Prevention and Treatment of Human Coronavirus

Currently, there is no specific vaccine or antiviral treatment for common human coronaviruses, including HCoV-HKU1. However, symptom management can help individuals recover more comfortably. Recommended measures include:
  • Rest and hydration
  • Over-the-counter medications for fever and sore throat
  • Using a humidifier or taking hot showers to relieve congestion
  • Seeking medical advice if symptoms persist or worsen

Public Health Awareness

The Kolkata case highlights the need for increased public awareness regarding seasonal respiratory infections. While HCoV-HKU1 is not as severe as COVID-19, it still warrants attention, especially for those with underlying health conditions. Practicing good hygiene, including frequent handwashing and avoiding close contact with sick individuals, remains the best defense against these infections.

As respiratory illnesses pose challenges, understanding their symptoms and transmission methods can help in early detection and prevention. The Kolkata case serves as a reminder to remain vigilant and prioritize personal health and hygiene practices to reduce the spread of such infections.

Reference:
  1. Coronavirus HKU1 Infection in the United States - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3374449/)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional