How Zerodha Founder Nikhil Kamath Stays Fit and Focused

Intermittent Fasting for Improved Metabolic Health and Weight Control

Does Coffee Help in Controlling Hunger?

Exercise Helps Improve Cardiovascular Health

Post-Workout Nutrition and Supplements for Better Sleep

Strategies to Improve Sleep Quality

Health Benefits of Adequate Sleep

Wellness Treatments to Maintain Holistic Health

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, has been a successful entrepreneur. In addition to that, he has gained notoriety for his somewhat unconventional approach to health and fitness. Let's take a look at how he maintains a balanced lifestyle in his daily routine, which can be described as a combination of traditional wellness techniques and current food practices. ​Nikhil revealed in his most recent podcast that intermittent fasting- more especially, the 16:8 method- is a key component of his wellness regimen. This entails an 8-hour interval for eating after a 16-hour fast each day.Nikhil usually starts his day early, between 6:30 and 7:00 AM, doing things like cardio and spending time in the sun. However, he doesn't eat his first meal until 1:30 PM. He refrains from eating from around 9:30 PM the night before till his afternoon meal as a result of this habit.Intermittent fasting has been linked to a number of health benefits, including improved metabolic health, weight control, and accelerated cellular repair processes (1). The adaptation of dietary habits to the circadian rhythms of the body may also lead to improved energy use and digestion.Nikhil incorporates black coffee into his routine to control hunger during the fasting phase. Around 11:00 AM, he has his first cup, and perhaps at 12:30 PM, he may have another. Coffee suppresses hunger, which helps people focus during fasting hours and reduce cravings. Coffee's caffeine can enhance cognitive function and alertness, giving you a helpful boost for morning activities (2).Physical fitness is highly valued in Nikhil's everyday routine. He typically works out at the gym from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM, focusing on various forms of physical activity. At around 9:00 PM, he occasionally incorporates weight training exercises as well.Regular exercise, especially strength training, supports overall health, muscle growth, and cardiovascular health (3). Maintaining a healthy lifestyle also requires mental clarity and stress reduction, both of which are facilitated by exercise. ​Nutrition after exercise is a crucial component of Nikhil's regimen. He consumes a protein shake after his evening workouts to aid with muscle building and recuperation. Consuming protein after working out is crucial for strengthening and repairing muscle fibers (4).Nikhil also consumes supplements like theanine and magnesium to promote relaxation and better sleep. These vitamins can promote general healing, enhance sleep patterns, and lessen muscle cramping (5, 6).Nikhil worries about how important it is to obtain adequate sleep in spite of a busy schedule. He aims for 5 to 5.5 hours of sleep every night and employs several sleep strategies to enhance the quality of his sleep, such as shutting off devices an hour before bed and engaging in relaxation exercises.Getting enough sleep each night has a significant impact on cognitive function, emotional stability, and physical health. Nikhil prioritizes obtaining adequate sleep in order to ensure his ongoing productivity and general well-being (7). ​In addition to food and exercise, Nikhil investigates wellness methods to enhance his health. Every three months, he undergoes normal medical exams, including blood work, and receives massage and heat therapy treatments. Stress reduction, physical relaxation, and general mental wellness can all be enhanced by these therapies. By approaching health holistically, he honestly addresses both the mental and physical facets of wellness. ​Source-Medindia