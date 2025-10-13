How World Arthritis Day Can Change Joint Health

On Oct 12, 2025, we unite to break the silence on arthritis- one joint, one person, one story at a time.

Highlights: World Arthritis Day, observed on October 12, drives global awareness of over 200 joint and musculoskeletal diseases

Early diagnosis, proper treatment, and lifestyle strategies can greatly reduce pain and preserve mobility

The burden of arthritis is vast and growing, highlighting urgent need for better access, research, and policy support

World Arthritis Day



Did you know?

Arthritis has been found in dinosaur fossils and ancient human remains dating back to 4500 BCE. #jointhistory #worldarthritisday #medindia’

What is Arthritis?

World Arthritis Day: Raising Awareness and Empowering Lives Through Reliable Information



The Global Burden of Arthritis

World Arthritis Day 2025: #RMDreams



Global, regional, and national burden of osteoarthritis, 1990-2020 and projections to 2050: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021



Prevalence of Diagnosed Arthritis - United States, 2019-2021



Trends and disparities in the prevalence of diagnosed arthritis among United States adults from 2019 to 2022



Global, regional, and national epidemiology of rheumatoid arthritis among people aged 20-54 years from 1990 to 2021



Common Types of Arthritis

Osteoarthritis (OA): Caused by “wear and tear” of joint cartilage over time, leading to pain and stiffness, especially in knees, hips, and hands.

Caused by “wear and tear” of joint cartilage over time, leading to pain and stiffness, especially in knees, hips, and hands. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA): An autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system attacks joint linings, causing inflammation and joint damage.

Occurs in people with psoriasis, combining skin and joint symptoms. Worldwide prevalence is estimated around 112 per 100,000 adults.

The worldwide prevalence of psoriatic arthritis-a systematic review and meta-analysis



Occurs in people with psoriasis, combining skin and joint symptoms. Worldwide prevalence is estimated around 112 per 100,000 adults. ( Ankylosing spondylitis (AS): Affects spinal joints, causing stiffness and pain in the back and sometimes other joints (though prevalence is lower).

Affects spinal joints, causing stiffness and pain in the back and sometimes other joints (though prevalence is lower). Juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA): The main arthritis type in children, affecting children from infancy through adolescence.

Causes, Risk Factors and Triggers of Arthritis

Age and wear: Joint tissues become more susceptible to deterioration over time, raising risk of osteoarthritis.

Joint tissues become more susceptible to deterioration over time, raising risk of osteoarthritis. Genetics: Family history plays a role, especially for RA and related autoimmune types.

Women tend to develop RA and other inflammatory types more often than men

Global, regional, and national epidemiology of rheumatoid arthritis among people aged 20-54 years from 1990 to 2021



Women tend to develop RA and other inflammatory types more often than men ( Obesity and body weight: Excess weight places strain on joints and can worsen symptoms.

Excess weight places strain on joints and can worsen symptoms. Joint injury or overuse: Previous injury or repetitive stress can predispose to OA.

Emerging research links chemical exposures (such as in household items) with rheumatoid arthritis risk

Associations between exposure to OPEs and rheumatoid arthritis risk among adults in NHANES, 2011-2018



Symptoms and Early Detection of Arthritis

Treatment of Arthritis

Medical treatment

Physical therapy and exercise

World Arthritis Day and Physical Therapy Month



Healthy diet and weight control

Joint protection and assistive tools

Self-management and education

World Arthritis Day 2024 - Empowering patients in rheumatology



How to Observe World Arthritis Day 2025

Share stories of resilience from people living with arthritis.

Advocate for better policies, insurance access, research funding, and disability support.

Organize local events such as walks, free screenings, yoga or exercise classes.

Use social media to amplify awareness using hashtags like #WorldArthritisDay, #JointHealth, #BeatArthritis.

Distribute educational material in schools, clinics, community centers.

Challenges and the Road Ahead for Rheumatology Care

Associations between exposure to OPEs and rheumatoid arthritis risk among adults in NHANES, 2011-2018



