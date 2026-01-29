How Vitamin B1 and Genes Affect Bowel Movement Frequency

Genetic analysis links bowel movement frequency to vitamin B1 biology, revealing how thiamine intake and inherited factors together influence gut motility.

Genetic dissection of stool frequency implicates vitamin B1 metabolism and other actionable pathways in the modulation of gut motility

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What nutrient was strongly linked to bowel movement frequency?

A: Vitamin B1, also called thiamine is found to be associated with bowel movement frequency.

Q: Why do bowel habits differ from person to person?

A: Genetic differences affect how fast the gut moves waste.

Q: Does eating more vitamin B1 always increase bowel movements?

A: The effect depends on a personâ€™s genetic makeup.

Q: Which body systems help control gut movement?

A: Bile acids and nerve signaling in the intestine.

Q: How is this connected to irritable bowel syndrome?

A: Both involve problems with how quickly the gut moves.