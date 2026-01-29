How Vitamin B1 and Genes Affect Bowel Movement Frequency

Genetic analysis links bowel movement frequency to vitamin B1 biology, revealing how thiamine intake and inherited factors together influence gut motility.
- Genetic regions influence how often bowel movements occur
- Vitamin B1 metabolism shows a strong link to gut movement
- Thiamine intake interacts with genetics to shape bowel habits
Go to source). Despite how common these problems are, the biological processes that regulate bowel movements remain only partly explained.
New evidence published in the journal Gut uncovers genetic factors tied to intestinal movement and points to vitamin B1, also known as thiamine, as an unexpected biological pathway worth closer attention.
Genetic Links to Bowel Movement FrequencyAn international research effort led by Mauro D'Amato, Professor of Medical Genetics at LUM University and Ikerbasque Research Professor at CIC bioGUNE and member of BRTA, applied a large-scale genetic strategy to identify common DNA variations associated with how often people have bowel movements, referred to as stool frequency.
The team analyzed genetic information and questionnaire data from 268,606 individuals of European and East Asian ancestry. Advanced computational methods were used to determine which genes and biological mechanisms were most strongly connected to differences in bowel movement frequency.
Key Genome Regions Influencing Gut MotilityThe analysis revealed 21 distinct regions of the human genome that influence how frequently bowel movements occur. Among these, 10 regions had not been previously linked to bowel habits.
Many of the genetic signals were connected to biological pathways already known to regulate gut movement, reinforcing confidence in the findings. These included bile acid regulation, which supports fat digestion and acts as a signaling system in the intestine, and nerve signaling involved in intestinal muscle contractions, such as acetylcholine-related communication between nerves and muscles.
Vitamin B1 Pathway Stands OutThe most notable discovery emerged when researchers focused on two high-priority genes tied to vitamin B1 biology. These genes, SLC35F3 and XPR1, are involved in how thiamine is transported and activated within the body.
To test whether this vitamin B1 signal was reflected beyond genetics, the investigators examined dietary data from the United Kingdom Biobank. This allowed them to assess real-world links between nutrient intake and bowel habits.
Dietary Thiamine and Genetic DifferencesAmong 98,449 participants, higher intake of dietary thiamine was associated with more frequent bowel movements. Importantly, this association varied depending on a person's genetic profile at the SLC35F3 and XPR1 genes, which were evaluated together as a combined genetic score.
These findings suggest that inherited differences in how the body processes vitamin B1 may shape the relationship between thiamine intake and bowel movement patterns across the population.
Connections to Irritable Bowel SyndromeDr. Cristian Diaz-Muñoz, the first author, explained that genetic analysis helped map biological pathways that regulate the pace of the gut. He noted that vitamin B1 metabolism stood out strongly, alongside well-known mechanisms such as bile acids and nerve signaling.
The findings also indicate a significant biological overlap between bowel movement frequency and irritable bowel syndrome, a widespread condition that affects millions of people globally.
Future Directions in Gut Motility ScienceProfessor Mauro D'Amato emphasized that problems with gut movement are central to conditions like irritable bowel syndrome and constipation, yet their biological roots are difficult to define.
He explained that these genetic insights highlight specific pathways, particularly those involving vitamin B1, as promising targets for further investigation, including laboratory work and carefully planned clinical studies.
To sum up, genetic insights reveal that bowel movement frequency is shaped by multiple biological pathways, with vitamin B1 metabolism emerging as a key factor. These findings open new directions for understanding gut motility and related digestive conditions.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What nutrient was strongly linked to bowel movement frequency?
A: Vitamin B1, also called thiamine is found to be associated with bowel movement frequency.
Q: Why do bowel habits differ from person to person?
A: Genetic differences affect how fast the gut moves waste.
Q: Does eating more vitamin B1 always increase bowel movements?
A: The effect depends on a personâ€™s genetic makeup.
Q: Which body systems help control gut movement?
A: Bile acids and nerve signaling in the intestine.
Q: How is this connected to irritable bowel syndrome?
A: Both involve problems with how quickly the gut moves.
Reference:
