How Urban Air Pollution and Heat Impact Children’s Brains

Exposure to Heat and Air Pollution During Pregnancy Impacts Hormone Levels and Behavior in Kids

Heat and Air Pollution Exposure During Pregnancy Influences Child Development

Implications on Environmental Health Policy and Clinical Practice

Protecting Children's Health from Environmental Infuences

Prenatal heat and air pollution exposure alter progesterone and child behavior: A longitudinal study (Nomura, Y., et al. (2025). Prenatal heat and air pollution exposure alter progesterone and child behavior: A longitudinal study. Environmental Research. doi.org/10.1016/j.envres.2025.122566.)

Individuals living in metropolitan areas are facing the combined effect of rising temperatures and poor air quality, sometimes known as the urban heat dome. Pregnant women and their unborn infants are particularly at risk. New research from the City University of New York and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai reveals that the combination of summer heat and urban air pollution may cause hormonal changes in children, with long-term ramifications for their behavioral development.The study, published in, looked at how many environmental exposures during pregnancy affect children's hormone levels and behaviors years later. The findings point to a biological process via which environmental stresses might affect children's mental health and well-being, particularly in polluted urban areas (1).The study looked at 256 children from birth to age five, largely from minority homes in New York City. Researchers discovered that children whose mothers were exposed to both heat and air pollution during pregnancy had changed hormone levels and more behavioral issues by the ages of four and five."What distinguishes this study is that we are able to investigate how environmental exposures as early as conception may influence children's behavioral development," said Sameera Ramjan, MA, a Psychology doctorate student at the CUNY Graduate Center and the study's second author. "More importantly, we are interested in how the macro environment affects urban families on a daily basis, so that we can provide early interventions and inform policies."The study found significant changes depending on pollution levels and timing of exposure. In polluted areas, first-trimester heat exposure was linked to raised progesterone levels that lasted throughout early infancy. By the age of five, children demonstrated higher rates of anxiety, depression, and behavioral issues. However, similar impacts were not seen in locations with lower pollution levels."The findings suggest that pollution may amplify the effects of heat exposure on developing biological systems," Nomura told me. "This has particular relevance for urban communities that face both climate and air quality challenges."The study discovered that variations in a hormone called progesterone may help explain how heat and air pollution exposure during pregnancy affect children's behaviors. While progesterone generally promotes healthy brain development, research indicates that changing levels at important developmental phases may influence long-term behavioral tendencies."As we face rising temperatures due to climate change, understanding how heat exposure affects maternal and fetal health is becoming increasingly critical," said Melissa Blum, a medical student at Mount Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine and research co-author. "This research shows that the health impacts of extreme heat extend beyond immediate physical effects to influence child development in ways we're just beginning to understand."The findings have the potential to influence environmental health policy and clinical practice. Understanding these links becomes increasingly crucial as we face more intense heat and poor air quality in many cities. Behavioral issues in early infancy can be precursors to future mental health issues, making it more difficult for children to succeed in school. Identifying environmental risks early gives us a better opportunity to support children before they face these issues."This research addresses relevant public health issues and environmental justice among all New Yorkers," Nomura told me. "Higher pollution levels may also make communities more prone to rising temperatures, posing additional hazards to children's development. We must ensure that urban families have access to clean air and are protected from excessive heat.The study's main author, Dr. Perry Sheffield, MD, MPH, a pediatrician at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, stressed the findings' therapeutic implications. "As a pediatrician, I witness the behavioral issues that these children encounter in my practice. This study helps us understand that some of these problems may have environmental origins that begin before birth, opening up new paths for prevention and early intervention.""Understanding these biological pathways opens up possibilities for targeted interventions," said Dr. Veronica Hinton, co-author and CUNY clinical neuropsychology program director. "The next step is to understand whether these effects persist into later childhood and adolescence, and to identify factors that might protect children from these environmental influences."Sheffield underlined the broader implications: "From a public health standpoint, this work emphasizes the necessity of environmental health measures that safeguard pregnant women and developing children. "The prenatal period represents a critical window where interventions can have long-term benefits."These findings build on previous work by members of the research team, who connected in utero exposure to extreme climate events and early-life heat to structural brain alterations such as larger basal ganglia, which are important in emotion regulation. Together, the research shows how early environmental exposures can program biological systems in ways that influence long-term health.Source-Medindia