How the U.S. Leaving WHO Could Change Global Health Forever

U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) ends decades of partnership. This raises questions about global disease control and future health security.

Highlights: The United States officially left the WHO in January 2026 after a year-long withdrawal process

The exit ends U.S. funding and participation in key global health systems and initiatives

Health experts warn the move could weaken global disease detection, response, and vaccine coordination

The United States has officially ended its 78-year membership in the, marking a historic break between the world’s largest public health economy and the global health agency.On January 22, 2026, the U.S. government confirmed that it had, ending cooperation in WHO governance, funding, and decision-making. Analysts say this move has far-reaching consequences for global and national public health systems, sparking debate among health experts and policymakers (1).The decision dates back to January 20, 2025, when President Donald Trump signeddirecting the United States to withdraw from the WHO. Under the organization’s rules, a member nation must give one year’s notice before exit is complete. The formal notice from Washington reached the United Nations, and the official separation took effect in January 2026.In official statements, leaders from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of State cited concerns over the WHO’s handling of the, its resistance to structural reforms, and its perceived political influence as key reasons for the decision. The administration also announced it would no longer provide funding or participate in WHO leadership bodies.The U.S. government’s official position was that the WHO had failed to act in ways that aligned with American public health interests. Officials argued that the WHO did not adequately manage global health threats and allowed undue influence from political actors. The Trump administration also criticized what it described as, asserting that U.S. taxpayers were overburdened relative to other nations.The withdrawal process also involved recalling U.S. personnel and ending financial contributions, which historically made the United States the single largest funder of the WHO’s programmes and initiatives.The WHO expressed regret over the United States’ decision, emphasising the importance of global cooperation in health. The organization’s leadership noted that its systems continue to operate in support ofaround the world.Global health experts and major public health bodies strongly criticized the withdrawal. Many argue that the move undermines international collaboration that is needed to detect and respond to health emergencies such as pandemics, vaccine development efforts, and antimicrobial resistance. Critics have described the decision asto both global and U.S. public health preparedness.One of the most significant concerns emerging from the withdrawal is the loss of U.S. participation in key international health systems. For example, the United States will no longer participate in the, which is crucial for tracking flu strains and helping shape the composition of the annual influenza vaccine. Health experts warn that this could delay access to crucial data needed to protect the U.S. population from seasonal and emerging flu threats.Without formal membership, the United States may also lose access to real-time global health data and WHO technical guidance that has supported disease preparedness and health planning for decades.The WHO has relied on assessed and voluntary contributions from member states for most of its budget. The U.S. withdrawal, along with the cessation of significant funding, has created aand led to major resource cuts within the agency. Some reports indicate staff reductions and scaled-back activities in parts of the organization’s global operations. This has raised concerns about support for health systems in low- and middle-income countries that depend on WHO resources.In response to the withdrawal, the U.S. government said it plans to pursueand direct cooperation with other countries on public health initiatives. Authorities also mentioned working with U.S. agencies, such as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to maintain influence in global health research and response.Some critics remain skeptical that such bilateral efforts can fully replace the collaborative framework that multilateral institutions, such as the WHO, provide when facing global health threats.Despite the federal withdrawal, some U.S. states are taking independent action. For example, California announced that it will join theas a member of the global health coalition, signalling that subnational actors may seek ways to remain engaged despite the federal government’s stance.This state-level move reflects ongoing concern among public health officials about maintaining links to international disease surveillance and cooperation frameworks critical to national and global health security.Analysts warn that the U.S. withdrawal may weaken global coordination in responding to emerging health threats, slow down vaccine development and distribution, and reduce the overall effectiveness of international health programming. Analysts warn that the U.S. withdrawal may weaken global coordination in responding to emerging health threats, slow down vaccine development and distribution, and reduce the overall effectiveness of international health programming. Emerging infectious diseases, climate-linked health challenges, and persistent chronic health burdens all require cooperation that a single nation, no matter how wealthy, cannot address alone.While the United States may remain an influential player through alternate channels, the gap left by formal WHO membership raises questions about future leadership and participation in global health governance.The withdrawal became official on January 22, 2026.Officials cited perceived failures in the COVID-19 pandemic response and political influence as the major reasons for the U.S. withdrawal from the WHO.The federal government says it has no current plans to rejoin the WHO.Limited cooperation between the U.S. and WHO may continue during the withdrawal process.This withdrawal may reduce access to global disease data and weaken outbreak response coordination.