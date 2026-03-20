How the MIND Diet Slows Cognitive Decline

Can the MIND diet actually slow brain ageing over time? Emerging evidence suggests it may help preserve memory-related brain structures and reduce shrinkage.
- Higher MIND diet adherence linked to 20% slower grey matter loss and delayed brain ageing
- Berries and poultry are associated with reduced brain shrinkage, while sweets and fried foods worsen it
- Stronger benefits seen in older, active, and metabolically healthier individuals
Adherence to the MIND diet and longitudinal brain structural changes over a decade: evidence from the Framingham heart study offspring cohort
Go to source). It is associated with less tissue loss over time, especially grey matter —the brain’s information-processing hub responsible for memory, learning, and decision-making. It is also linked to less ventricular enlargement, a marker of brain atrophy, where brain tissue shrinks, and fluid spaces expand.
The Mediterranean–DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay (MIND) diet has been linked to better cognitive health. It combines elements of the Mediterranean and DASH diets, emphasizing foods that specifically support brain health.
The diet recommends regular consumption of green leafy vegetables, other vegetables, berries, nuts, whole grains, fish, beans, olive oil, and poultry, with moderate intake of wine. And it recommends limiting butter/margarine, cheese, red meat, pastries/sweets, and fried fast foods.
What Makes the MIND Diet Brain-Focused?The MIND diet focuses on foods that support brain function while limiting those linked to faster aging. It emphasizes plant-based, minimally processed foods rich in antioxidants and healthy fats.
These nutrients—such as omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, and flavonoids—help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, both of which are linked to brain ageing and neurodegeneration.
Even moderate adherence may offer benefits. The approach is flexible, making it easier to follow over time.
But it’s not clear what effect this diet may have on age-related structural changes in the brain. These changes are linked to neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s, explain the researchers.
How Does the MIND Diet Affect Brain Structure?To explore this, researchers studied 1647 middle-aged and older adults (average age 60) from the Framingham Heart Study Offspring cohort. This long-running study tracks health and lifestyle factors over decades.
Participants had regular health check-ups every 4–8 years. Brain MRI scans—used to detect structural changes and tissue loss—were conducted every 2–6 years from 1999 onwards.
They also completed food frequency questionnaires to assess dietary intake. And they had at least two MRI scans between 1999 and 2019, with no stroke or dementia at baseline.
Their average MIND diet score was just under 7 out of 15. Those with higher adherence were more likely to be women and college-educated and less likely to be current smokers or living with obesity (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
The MIND Diet: What To Know
Go to source).
They also had fewer health issues likely to affect brain health, including type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular disease.
Can the MIND Diet Really Slow Brain Shrinkage?During an average monitoring period of 12 years, reductions in total brain, grey matter, white matter, and hippocampal volumes were seen. The hippocampus is a key brain region involved in memory formation.
At the same time, increases in cerebrospinal fluid and ventricular volumes—markers of brain atrophy—were observed.
But higher MIND diet scores were associated with slower gray matter shrinkage. Each 3-point increase was linked to 20% less age-related decline and about 2.5 years of delayed brain ageing .
Similarly, each 3-point increase was associated with slower expansion of ventricular volume, equivalent to 8% less tissue loss and about 1 year of delayed ageing.
Certain foods appeared to drive these benefits. Berries were linked to slower ventricular enlargement, while poultry was associated with both reduced grey matter loss and slower brain shrinkage.
On the other hand, higher intake of sweets was associated with faster ventricular expansion and hippocampal atrophy. Fried fast foods were also linked to a greater decline in hippocampal volume.
“MIND-recommended foods rich in antioxidants, such as berries, and high-quality protein sources like poultry, may reduce oxidative stress and mitigate neuronal damage,” suggest the researchers. “Conversely, fried fast foods, often high in unhealthy fats, trans fats, and advanced glycation end-products, may contribute to inflammation and vascular damage,” they add.
Unexpectedly, higher whole grain intake was associated with unfavourable structural changes, while higher cheese intake was associated with slower reductions in grey matter and hippocampal volume and less ventricular enlargement.
The associations remained consistent across analyses and were stronger in older participants. Benefits were also more evident in those who were physically active and not overweight, suggesting that combined lifestyle strategies may further reduce risk.
This is an observational study, and no firm conclusions can be drawn about cause and effect. Food frequency questionnaires may be subject to recall bias, and changes in diet over time or genetic risk factors were not fully accounted for (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
How the Framingham Study Changed Heart Disease Prevention
Go to source).
As the participants were predominantly White, the findings may not apply to all populations.
Nevertheless, the researchers conclude: “These findings reinforce the potential of the MIND diet as a brain-healthy dietary pattern and support its role in strategies aimed at slowing neurodegeneration in ageing populations.”
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is the MIND diet?
A: It is a combination of the Mediterranean and DASH diets designed to support brain health and reduce cognitive decline.
Q: How does the MIND diet help brain ageing?
A: It reduces inflammation and oxidative stress, helping preserve brain structure and function over time.
Q: What is grey matter and why is it important?
A: Grey matter processes information and supports memory, thinking, and decision-making.
Q: Can diet really delay brain ageing?
A: Higher adherence to the MIND diet is associated with slower brain shrinkage and delayed ageing by a few years.
Q: Which foods are most beneficial?
A: Berries, leafy greens, nuts, fish, olive oil, and poultry show the strongest associations with brain health.
Q: Which foods should be limited?
A: Sweets, fried foods, red meat, and processed foods may accelerate brain ageing.
References:
- Adherence to the MIND diet and longitudinal brain structural changes over a decade: evidence from the Framingham heart study offspring cohort - (https://jnnp.bmj.com/content/early/2026/03/11/jnnp-2025-336957)
- The MIND Diet: What To Know - (https://health.clevelandclinic.org/mind-diet-boost-memory)
- How the Framingham Study Changed Heart Disease Prevention - (https://scienceinsights.org/how-the-framingham-study-changed-heart-disease-prevention/)
Source-Medindia