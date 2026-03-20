How the MIND Diet Slows Cognitive Decline

Can the MIND diet actually slow brain ageing over time? Emerging evidence suggests it may help preserve memory-related brain structures and reduce shrinkage.

Adherence to the MIND diet and longitudinal brain structural changes over a decade: evidence from the Framingham heart study offspring cohort

The MIND Diet: What To Know

How the Framingham Study Changed Heart Disease Prevention

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the MIND diet?

A: It is a combination of the Mediterranean and DASH diets designed to support brain health and reduce cognitive decline.

Q: How does the MIND diet help brain ageing?

A: It reduces inflammation and oxidative stress, helping preserve brain structure and function over time.

Q: What is grey matter and why is it important?

A: Grey matter processes information and supports memory, thinking, and decision-making.

Q: Can diet really delay brain ageing?

A: Higher adherence to the MIND diet is associated with slower brain shrinkage and delayed ageing by a few years.

Q: Which foods are most beneficial?

A: Berries, leafy greens, nuts, fish, olive oil, and poultry show the strongest associations with brain health.

Q: Which foods should be limited?

A: Sweets, fried foods, red meat, and processed foods may accelerate brain ageing.