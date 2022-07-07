How Sperm Screening can Help Detect Harmful Mutations

- Screening sperm for new mutations can help prevent the father from passing along a mutation to the child
- Harmful mutations can cause either a miscarriage or a congenital disease in the offspring
Sperm screening helps identify harmful new genetic mutations, and detecting them early can help fertility specialists prevent them from being passed on to offspring, reveals a preliminary study published in eLife.
The results suggest a potential tool to help improve fertility treatment outcomes.
How Detecting Harmful Mutations can Prevent MiscarriagesNew harmful disease-causing mutations can arise in sperm, and fathers may inadvertently pass them along to their offspring during fertilization. These mutations may cause miscarriages or lead to a child developing a congenital disease neither parent has.
Three couples undergoing in-vitro fertilization treatments agreed to participate in the research. The investigators used whole-genome sequencing to detect new mutations in sperm samples from each man. They then tested pre-implantation embryos at a very early stage of development from each couple for these mutations.
The team identified 55 mutations in the men's sperm, including 15 passed on to an embryo. In some cases, more than one of a couple's embryos had one of the mutations resulting in 19 cases of transmission. Mutations were passed on to the embryos less often than the authors anticipated.
"Our results confirm that new mutations in sperm can be transmitted to embryos," says co-lead author Xiaoxu Yang, a postdoctoral scholar at the University of California, San Diego, US. "Preimplantation genetic testing of embryos could be used to select embryos that did not receive one of the harmful new mutations detected in their father's sperm."
Previous studies by this team suggested that one in 300 children conceived through in-vitro fertilization have a poor pregnancy outcome or poor health caused by a new mutation in their father's sperm.
"If larger studies confirm our findings, this new approach could result in more positive outcomes for families struggling with infertility by helping prevent pregnancy loss or congenital diseases," concludes senior author Joseph Gleeson, Director of Neurodevelopmental Genetics and endowed chair of Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine in San Diego, California, US.
Source: Eurekalert
Citations
Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:
-
APA
Hannah Joy. (2022, July 07). How Sperm Screening can Help Detect Harmful Mutations. Medindia. Retrieved on Jul 07, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-sperm-screening-can-help-detect-harmful-mutations-207848-1.htm.
-
MLA
Hannah Joy. "How Sperm Screening can Help Detect Harmful Mutations". Medindia. Jul 07, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-sperm-screening-can-help-detect-harmful-mutations-207848-1.htm>.
Chicago
Hannah Joy. "How Sperm Screening can Help Detect Harmful Mutations". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-sperm-screening-can-help-detect-harmful-mutations-207848-1.htm. (accessed Jul 07, 2022).
Harvard
Hannah Joy. 2021. How Sperm Screening can Help Detect Harmful Mutations. Medindia, viewed Jul 07, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-sperm-screening-can-help-detect-harmful-mutations-207848-1.htm.