Medindia
How Sperm Screening can Help Detect Harmful Mutations
Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on July 7, 2022 at 6:04 PM
Highlights:
  • Screening sperm for new mutations can help prevent the father from passing along a mutation to the child
  • Harmful mutations can cause either a miscarriage or a congenital disease in the offspring

Sperm screening helps identify harmful new genetic mutations, and detecting them early can help fertility specialists prevent them from being passed on to offspring, reveals a preliminary study published in eLife.

The results suggest a potential tool to help improve fertility treatment outcomes.

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)
In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief introduction to infertility and reproduction
How Detecting Harmful Mutations can Prevent Miscarriages

New harmful disease-causing mutations can arise in sperm, and fathers may inadvertently pass them along to their offspring during fertilization. These mutations may cause miscarriages or lead to a child developing a congenital disease neither parent has.

"Every male harbors up to dozens of these new mutations in their sperm, some of which are potentially harmful," says co-senior author Martin Breuss, Assistant Professor in the clinical genetics and metabolism section of the Department of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Colorado, US. "But whether testing sperm for such mutations could help predict or prevent the risk of transmission to their children is unclear."
Telomere Shortening And Ageing
Telomere Shortening And Ageing
Telomeres are cap- like structures at chromosome ends that play an important role in ageing and in the initiation and progression of various diseases.
Three couples undergoing in-vitro fertilization treatments agreed to participate in the research. The investigators used whole-genome sequencing to detect new mutations in sperm samples from each man. They then tested pre-implantation embryos at a very early stage of development from each couple for these mutations.

The team identified 55 mutations in the men's sperm, including 15 passed on to an embryo. In some cases, more than one of a couple's embryos had one of the mutations resulting in 19 cases of transmission. Mutations were passed on to the embryos less often than the authors anticipated.

"Our results confirm that new mutations in sperm can be transmitted to embryos," says co-lead author Xiaoxu Yang, a postdoctoral scholar at the University of California, San Diego, US. "Preimplantation genetic testing of embryos could be used to select embryos that did not receive one of the harmful new mutations detected in their father's sperm."

Previous studies by this team suggested that one in 300 children conceived through in-vitro fertilization have a poor pregnancy outcome or poor health caused by a new mutation in their father's sperm.

"If larger studies confirm our findings, this new approach could result in more positive outcomes for families struggling with infertility by helping prevent pregnancy loss or congenital diseases," concludes senior author Joseph Gleeson, Director of Neurodevelopmental Genetics and endowed chair of Rady Children's Institute for Genomic Medicine in San Diego, California, US.



Source: Eurekalert
Assisted Reproductive Technologies
Assisted Reproductive Technologies
Assisted reproductive technologies include all measures involving the manipulation of gametes and embryo outside of the human body to help a couple conceive.

Egg Donation
Egg Donation
The term 'Egg Donation' is commonly used to refer to the contribution of her eggs by a woman to another, who is incapable of producing her own.
