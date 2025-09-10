About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
How Much Sauna Time is Good for the Heart? Cardiologists Explain

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Vasantha BDS on Sep 10 2025 3:43 PM

Cardiologists say 15–20 minutes of sauna use boosts heart health, but overuse may lead to dehydration and risks in heart patients.

How Much Sauna Time is Good for the Heart? Cardiologists Explain
Highlights:
  • 15–20 minutes of sauna use boosts circulation and heart health
  • Overuse may cause dehydration and cardiovascular stress
  • People with heart conditions should consult doctors before sauna use
Saunas have long been linked to relaxation, detoxification, and stress relief. Now, cardiologists highlight that they may also provide benefits for cardiovascular health when used moderately. Regular sauna sessions are shown to improve circulation, reduce stiffness in blood vessels, and help lower blood pressure.

Sauna Bathing Improves Cardiovascular Health and Increases Longevity
Sauna Bathing Improves Cardiovascular Health and Increases Longevity
A Finnish study has revealed that men who regularly visit a sauna live longer and were less likely to die of sudden heart attacks than men who did not visit as often.
The Right Amount of Time

Experts recommend that 15–20 minutes per session, about 2–3 times per week, is the sweet spot for most healthy adults. This duration provides enough exposure to heat to boost cardiovascular function without putting the heart under unnecessary stress (1 Trusted Source
Benefits of sauna bathing for heart health

Go to source).


Sauna Bathing is Good for Health
Sauna Bathing is Good for Health
The physiological mechanisms through which the heat exposure of sauna may influence a person's health.

What Happens in the Body

Heat from a sauna causes blood vessels to dilate, improving circulation and easing the workload of the heart. Sweating helps the body eliminate excess fluid, which can temporarily reduce blood pressure. Many people also report a feeling of relaxation and improved sleep after sauna use, which indirectly supports heart health.


Steam or Sauna - Either Choice to Detoxify
Steam or Sauna - Either Choice to Detoxify
After work out in a gym - a steam or sauna bath for 12-15 minutes is ideal to relax and rejuvenate.

When Too Much Is Harmful

While moderate sauna use is safe, overdoing it can be dangerous. Prolonged exposure (over 30 minutes) can lead to dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, and increased strain on the heart. Cardiologists warn that individuals with heart disease, low blood pressure, or arrhythmias must be especially cautious.


Experts Say Saunas Safe in Moderation, Lethal If Taken too Much
Experts Say Saunas Safe in Moderation, Lethal If Taken too Much
Experts say that hot steam in a closed room at the end of a harrowing day may be your idea of relaxation, but taking too much sauna may be lethal.

Sauna and Special Populations

People with coronary artery disease, uncontrolled hypertension, or recent heart events should seek medical advice before using a sauna. Pregnant women and older adults with frailty are also advised to limit exposure. Drinking water before and after a session is important to prevent dehydration.

Balance Is Key in Sauna and Heart Health

Like many health practices, the key to sauna use is balance. Cardiologists emphasize that 15–20 minutes, a few times a week is generally safe and beneficial for cardiovascular health. But more is not always better—listening to your body and consulting your doctor remains essential.

Reference:
  1. Benefits of sauna bathing for heart health - (https://www.uclahealth.org/news/article/benefits-sauna-bathing-heart-health)
Source-Medindia


