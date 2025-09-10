How Much Sauna Time is Good for the Heart? Cardiologists Explain

Cardiologists say 15–20 minutes of sauna use boosts heart health, but overuse may lead to dehydration and risks in heart patients.
- 15–20 minutes of sauna use boosts circulation and heart health
- Overuse may cause dehydration and cardiovascular stress
- People with heart conditions should consult doctors before sauna use
The Right Amount of TimeExperts recommend that 15–20 minutes per session, about 2–3 times per week, is the sweet spot for most healthy adults. This duration provides enough exposure to heat to boost cardiovascular function without putting the heart under unnecessary stress (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Benefits of sauna bathing for heart health
Go to source).
What Happens in the BodyHeat from a sauna causes blood vessels to dilate, improving circulation and easing the workload of the heart. Sweating helps the body eliminate excess fluid, which can temporarily reduce blood pressure. Many people also report a feeling of relaxation and improved sleep after sauna use, which indirectly supports heart health.
When Too Much Is HarmfulWhile moderate sauna use is safe, overdoing it can be dangerous. Prolonged exposure (over 30 minutes) can lead to dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, and increased strain on the heart. Cardiologists warn that individuals with heart disease, low blood pressure, or arrhythmias must be especially cautious.
Sauna and Special PopulationsPeople with coronary artery disease, uncontrolled hypertension, or recent heart events should seek medical advice before using a sauna. Pregnant women and older adults with frailty are also advised to limit exposure. Drinking water before and after a session is important to prevent dehydration.
Balance Is Key in Sauna and Heart HealthLike many health practices, the key to sauna use is balance. Cardiologists emphasize that 15–20 minutes, a few times a week is generally safe and beneficial for cardiovascular health. But more is not always better—listening to your body and consulting your doctor remains essential.
