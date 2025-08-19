How Long Will You Love Your Whiter Smile?

A study reveals that personality traits influence how young adults perceive and enjoy the results of teeth whitening over time.
- Whitening works short-term but fades over time
- Placebo effects and expectations shape satisfaction
- Personality traits like conscientiousness impact long-term happiness
Effect of personality characteristics on perception of tooth whitening outcome in young adults in long-term: a randomised, double-blind, placebo controlled trial
The Whitening StudyFifty young adults, aged 19 to 28, participated in the study; women made up 74% of the participants.
The following standards were used to evaluate the participants:
- Tooth color: Spectrophotometric measurements of tooth color include lightness, chroma, and translucency.
- Psychosocial effects: Evaluated using the Psychosocial Impact of Dental Aesthetics Questionnaire (PIDAQ). The questionnaire is based on the participants’ aesthetic concern, psychological impact, social impact, and their smile confidence.
- Personality Test:
a) Big Five Inventory—Measures five major personality traits.
b) Self-Esteem Scale—Evaluates your self-esteem.
c) Frost Multidimensional Perfectionism Scale—Assesses how perfectionist you are and in what ways.
1. Whitening Works—But Fades
- Short term (T1–T0): In the short term, the whitening group's teeth became significantly whiter than the placebo group's.
- Long term (T2–T0): In the long run, some whiteness faded, but teeth remained noticeably whiter than before treatment.
2. Initial Joy, Then a Reality Check
- Short term (T1–T0): There were diminished psychological and social concerns in both groups. The active group's effectiveness was short-lived, while the placebo group's psychological effects lasted longer.
- Long term (T2-T0): The active group experienced a re-emergence of psychosocial issues, which was accompanied by subjective visual color relapse; the placebo group continued to improve psychologically.
3. Traits That Shape SatisfactionThree standout traits moderated outcomes:
- Better short-term satisfaction with whitening is correlated with low neuroticism.
- High levels of perfectionism have a greater short-term social benefit.
- High conscientiousness could give a long-term, sustained psychological improvement.
Beyond Brighter Smiles Personality MattersThe study shows that whitening isn’t just about enamel—it’s about expectations and personality. Patients often misjudge how long results will last, which affects emotional well-being. In fact, the control group’s continued improvement suggests perception can be just as powerful as the procedure itself.
Young adults are not in a position to track the long-term success of whitening processes—with time, color changes could be a turnoff. Yet personality has an unlikely heroic dimension, indicating that a reliable smile is a mix of chemistry and character.
Practitioners are advised to look beyond the enamel to determine what will make patients happy and stay confident!
Reference:
- Effect of personality characteristics on perception of tooth whitening outcome in young adults in long-term: a randomised, double-blind, placebo controlled trial - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12330114/)
