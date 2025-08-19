About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
How Long Will You Love Your Whiter Smile?
Advertisement

How Long Will You Love Your Whiter Smile?

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Aug 19 2025 10:01 AM

A study reveals that personality traits influence how young adults perceive and enjoy the results of teeth whitening over time.

Highlights:
  • Whitening works short-term but fades over time
  • Placebo effects and expectations shape satisfaction
  • Personality traits like conscientiousness impact long-term happiness
A radiant smile is more than just whiter teeth—it’s about how you feel and how it reflects your personality! A long-term study has just confirmed it (1 Trusted Source
Effect of personality characteristics on perception of tooth whitening outcome in young adults in long-term: a randomised, double-blind, placebo controlled trial

Go to source).

The Whitening Study

Fifty young adults, aged 19 to 28, participated in the study; women made up 74% of the participants.

Tooth Whitening—Guide to a Brighter Smile
Tooth Whitening—Guide to a Brighter Smile
Tooth whitening is a common cosmetic procedure that lightens tooth color and removes stains from teeth to make them appear whiter.
Two groups were formed out of them. An inactive whitening gel containing peppermint oil to simulate the whitening effect was administered to the placebo group, while the active group received a light-activated whitening gel. The participants were examined in three timelines: at the start of the study (T0), one week post-treatment (T1), and one year post-treatment (T2).

The following standards were used to evaluate the participants:
  1. Tooth color: Spectrophotometric measurements of tooth color include lightness, chroma, and translucency.
  2. Psychosocial effects: Evaluated using the Psychosocial Impact of Dental Aesthetics Questionnaire (PIDAQ). The questionnaire is based on the participants’ aesthetic concern, psychological impact, social impact, and their smile confidence.
  3. Personality Test:
    a) Big Five Inventory—Measures five major personality traits.
    b) Self-Esteem Scale—Evaluates your self-esteem.
    c) Frost Multidimensional Perfectionism Scale—Assesses how perfectionist you are and in what ways.

1. Whitening Works—But Fades

  • Short term (T1–T0): In the short term, the whitening group's teeth became significantly whiter than the placebo group's.
  • Long term (T2–T0): In the long run, some whiteness faded, but teeth remained noticeably whiter than before treatment.

2. Initial Joy, Then a Reality Check

  • Short term (T1–T0): There were diminished psychological and social concerns in both groups. The active group's effectiveness was short-lived, while the placebo group's psychological effects lasted longer.
  • Long term (T2-T0): The active group experienced a re-emergence of psychosocial issues, which was accompanied by subjective visual color relapse; the placebo group continued to improve psychologically.

3. Traits That Shape Satisfaction

Three standout traits moderated outcomes:
  • Better short-term satisfaction with whitening is correlated with low neuroticism.
  • High levels of perfectionism have a greater short-term social benefit.
  • High conscientiousness could give a long-term, sustained psychological improvement.
Brighterer Smile

Beyond Brighter Smiles Personality Matters

The study shows that whitening isn’t just about enamel—it’s about expectations and personality. Patients often misjudge how long results will last, which affects emotional well-being. In fact, the control group’s continued improvement suggests perception can be just as powerful as the procedure itself.

Young adults are not in a position to track the long-term success of whitening processes—with time, color changes could be a turnoff. Yet personality has an unlikely heroic dimension, indicating that a reliable smile is a mix of chemistry and character.

Tooth Discoloration - Causes, Symptoms, Treatment & Prevention
Tooth Discoloration - Causes, Symptoms, Treatment & Prevention
Tooth discoloration or staining is caused commonly due to smoking, some medicines and poor dental hygiene.
Practitioners are advised to look beyond the enamel to determine what will make patients happy and stay confident!

Reference:
  1. Effect of personality characteristics on perception of tooth whitening outcome in young adults in long-term: a randomised, double-blind, placebo controlled trial - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12330114/)

Source-Medindia
Fluorosis - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, Prevention
Fluorosis - Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment, Prevention
Exposure to a high amount of fluoride while the teeth are forming, can lead to dental fluorosis and skeletal fluorosis.
Quiz on Dental Care
Quiz on Dental Care
Dental care is an important part of a person's grooming and overall health. This quiz attempts to inform you about dental cavities and decays and also hopes to enlighten you with tips on safe guarding dental health which is primary to your well ...

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional