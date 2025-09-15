About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
How Grief Affects Both Body and Mind

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan MDS (Oral Pathology & Microbiology) on Sep 15 2025 3:14 PM

Grief leaves deep marks on both emotional and physical health.

Highlights:
  • Grief can cause more than just sleepless nights
  • The stress of loss may raise cortisol and heart risks
  • Grief can weaken the immune system and slow healing
Losing a loved one changes everything. Grief is not just sadness, but a swirl of longing, confusion, anger, and emptiness that can leave even the strongest among us feeling unsteady. With time, the sharpness of the pain may soften, but in the beginning, it can feel like you are drowning under the weight of it all. The days can leave you restless or simply exhausted from trying to keep yourself together. Grief is messy, and no one truly prepares you for it. Healing takes patience, and it rarely looks the way we expect. While we often think of it as something we feel only in our hearts, grief can quietly affect our bodies too, in ways that can surprise us (1 Trusted Source
Heart attack risk soars soon after losing a loved one

Go to source).

Grief and Health Risks Backed by Science

Scientists have found that grief is more than just “feeling sad.” On the very first day after losing someone close, your chances of having a heart attack shoot up. The risk stays higher during the first week and lingers above normal for about a month. Stress hormones like cortisol also spike for months, leaving the immune system weaker and the body more prone to inflammation. These changes help explain why grief feels so draining, both physically and emotionally.


How Grief Disrupts Daily Functioning

Grief tends to throw daily life off balance in many ways:
  • Sleep struggles: Some people toss and turn through the night, while others oversleep. Either way, poor rest leads to fatigue and low energy.
  • Stress overload: Hormones like cortisol keep the body on high alert, leaving you anxious or drained, while fueling inflammation.
  • Immune weakening: A taxed immune system makes you more likely to fall sick or recover slowly.
  • Eating changes: Some lose their appetite, while others turn to comfort food. Stress can also trigger nausea, cramps, or stomach upsets.
  • Physical pain: Grief often shows up as tense shoulders, headaches, or muscle aches.

The Heavy Toll on the Heart

Few parts of the body reflect grief as strongly as the heart:
  • Broken heart syndrome: The sudden shock of loss can mimic a heart attack with chest pain and breathlessness, though it usually heals within weeks.
  • Cardiac strain: Faster heart rates and elevated blood pressure can persist for months, adding extra risk for people with heart conditions.

How Grief Weakens Immunity

The immune system often suffers quietly during grief:
  • Stress hormones slow defenses, making the body more prone to infections like colds and flu.
  • Healing takes longer, as the body struggles to bounce back from illnesses.
  • Inflammation rises, creating an extra burden for those with chronic conditions.

Moving Toward Healing in Grief

Grief is deeply human, and so are its effects on the body. The more we understand that grief is not only emotional but also physical, the better we can care for ourselves during it. Sleep, gentle exercise, healthy meals, and leaning on others are not luxuries. They are essentials. And when grief feels overwhelming, professional help can provide support, making the load a little lighter.

If the weight feels too heavy right now, know that you do not have to carry it alone. Let others walk beside you and give yourself the time and care needed to slowly find your breath again.

References:
  1. Heart attack risk soars soon after losing a loved one - (https://www.health.harvard.edu/heart-health/heart-attack-risk-soars-soon-after-losing-a-loved-one)
  2. Physiological correlates of bereavement and the impact of bereavement interventions - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3384441/)

Source-Medindia


