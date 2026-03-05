How Gen Z`s Money Worries Impact Mental Health?

Financial stress and mental health challenges are becoming deeply intertwined for Gen Z as economic uncertainty intensifies.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is financial anxiety in Gen Z?

A: Financial anxiety in Gen Z refers to persistent worry about money, job security, savings, and making correct financial decisions, which can affect mental health and daily functioning.

Q: How does financial stress affect Gen Z mental health?

A: Financial stress can contribute to anxiety, depression, burnout, sleep issues, and difficulty concentrating, especially when combined with job uncertainty.

Q: Why is Gen Z worried about job security?

A: Gen Z entered the workforce during economic volatility, inflation, and rapid technological change, leading to concerns about layoffs, slower hiring, and long term stability.

Q: How many Gen Z adults feel anxious or depressed?

A: According to EY's 2023 Gen-Z Segmentation Study, 42% report usually or always feeling anxious or depressed, and 59% show elevated anxiety risk indicators.

Q: What can improve financial wellness for Gen Z?

A: Accessible financial education, budgeting tools, savings strategies, and emotionally supportive workplaces can help improve financial confidence and reduce stress.