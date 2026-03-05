How Gen Z`s Money Worries Impact Mental Health?

Financial stress and mental health challenges are becoming deeply intertwined for Gen Z as economic uncertainty intensifies.
2023 Gen Z Segmentation Study
Go to source) reveal a generation stepping into adulthood under extraordinary financial and emotional pressure. Many Gen Z adults are navigating work, identity, and independence in an environment shaped by economic uncertainty, inflation, and rapid technological change.
Health experts say the overlap between money stress and mental health may be one of the defining wellness challenges of this generation.
According to the report:
- 31% of Gen Z feel financially secure.
- 69% rate their current financial situation as fair or worse.
- 42% report usually or always feeling anxious or depressed in the past year
- 59% show signs consistent with elevated anxiety risk.
- 46% worried about the physical or mental health of people in their lives.
- More than half of those surveyed say they are very or extremely worried about not having enough money.
- Nearly 4 in 10 are anxious about making the wrong financial decisions.
Financial Anxiety and Mental Health in Gen ZFor many young adults, financial insecurity is not abstract. Rising living costs and uncertain job markets make saving feel out of reach.
When asked what they would do with an extra $100, Gen Z said they would put the largest share toward savings, highlighting a strong instinct for financial protection rather than indulgence.
Yet this caution coexists with emotional strain. Experts suggest that constant worry about money can quietly translate into burnout, sleep problems, and difficulty focusing. What looks like disengagement at work may actually be financial stress manifesting as mental fatigue.
Workplace Stress and Economic UncertaintyGen Z is not avoiding work. In fact, 65% earned money through part or full time jobs in the past year, and more than half also worked freelance or side hustles. Nearly 4 in 10 managed both. Multiple income streams are seen as practical insurance against instability.
At the same time, 44% now rank making a lot of money as one of their top career priorities, a sharp rise compared to two years ago.
This shift reflects a desire for security rather than luxury. Enjoying work remains relevant, but survival and stability are increasingly central to career choices.
Social Comparison and the Pressure to SucceedBeyond finances, social media amplifies feelings of falling behind. Gen Z places enormous value on authenticity, with 91% saying being true to oneself is very important. Still, constant exposure to curated success stories can deepen self-doubt.
The result is a generation that is highly aware, socially conscious, and emotionally open, yet also deeply stressed.
Over half have sought emotional support when needed, showing that mental health awareness is rising, even if support systems are still catching up.
A Generation Seeking Stability, Not PerfectionDespite the challenges, Gen Z is optimistic. Many believe their quality of life can match or exceed that of their parents. They are pragmatic, future focused, and determined to build security in uncertain times.
This doesn’t mean that Gen Z is fragile. It is that they are navigating adulthood in conditions that demand resilience at every turn. Financial confidence and emotional wellbeing are becoming inseparable in defining what health truly means for this generation.
If you are feeling overwhelmed by financial or emotional stress, know that you are not alone and that seeking guidance is a sign of strength. Start small, ask questions, build support, and remember to show up for yourself.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is financial anxiety in Gen Z?
A: Financial anxiety in Gen Z refers to persistent worry about money, job security, savings, and making correct financial decisions, which can affect mental health and daily functioning.
Q: How does financial stress affect Gen Z mental health?
A: Financial stress can contribute to anxiety, depression, burnout, sleep issues, and difficulty concentrating, especially when combined with job uncertainty.
Q: Why is Gen Z worried about job security?
A: Gen Z entered the workforce during economic volatility, inflation, and rapid technological change, leading to concerns about layoffs, slower hiring, and long term stability.
Q: How many Gen Z adults feel anxious or depressed?
A: According to EY's 2023 Gen-Z Segmentation Study, 42% report usually or always feeling anxious or depressed, and 59% show elevated anxiety risk indicators.
Q: What can improve financial wellness for Gen Z?
A: Accessible financial education, budgeting tools, savings strategies, and emotionally supportive workplaces can help improve financial confidence and reduce stress.
Reference:
- 2023 Gen Z Segmentation Study - (https://www.ey.com/content/dam/ey-unified-site/ey-com/en-us/insights/consulting/documents/ey-2307-4309403-genz-segmentation-report-us-score-no-20902-231us-2-vf4.pdf)
