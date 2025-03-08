About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

How Female Astronauts Handle Periods in Space?

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Mar 8 2025 11:11 AM

Female astronauts use birth control to suppress menstruation during space missions, ensuring convenience, comfort, and health management in microgravity.

How Female Astronauts Handle Periods in Space?
Highlights:
  • Female astronauts use birth control to suppress menstruation during space missions for convenience and health management
  • Continuous oral contraceptive use is a common practice among astronauts to prevent periods during long-duration space travel
  • Long-acting contraceptives like IUDs and implants are also viable options for extended missions reducing the need for daily pills
Space travel presents unique challenges for the human body, and especially so for female astronauts, as they have to manage reproductive health in microgravity. People are curious to know whether they take birth control pills in space and why. Interestingly, the answer includes both medical needs and convenience, ensuring their well-being during long-duration missions (1 Trusted Source
Medically induced amenorrhea in female astronauts

Go to source).

Drugs for Birth Control Pills
Drugs for Birth Control Pills
View list of generic and brand names of drugs used for treatment of Birth Control Pills ( Contraceptive Pills). Find more information including dose, side effects of the Birth Control Pills ( Contraceptive Pills) medicine.
Advertisement

Why Do Female Astronauts Use Birth Control in Space?

Menstrual Suppression for Long Missions


In space, managing menstruation can be difficult due to limited access to hygiene products, water constraints, and the need for efficient waste disposal. To avoid these challenges, many female astronauts choose to suppress menstrual cycles using hormonal birth control. This not only makes personal hygiene easier but also prevents the discomfort of menstruating in a zero-gravity environment (2 Trusted Source
Laboratory of Countermeasures Development

Go to source).

Preventing Hormonal Fluctuations


Hormonal changes can impact mood, energy levels, and overall well-being. As we are aware, that the astronauts must perform at peak physical and mental capacity at all times, regulating the hormone levels with birth control pills can help maintain a more stable physiological state.


Advertisement
Space Travel and Medicine - An Introductory Editorial
Space Travel and Medicine - An Introductory Editorial
Space travel is slowly becoming a reality for mankind. This new section will cover how space travel will affect our health. Some of these new discoveries will help the development of medicine on our mother earth too.

Strategies Female Astronauts Use on Long Space Missions

Continuous Oral Contraceptive Use


A study published in NPJ Microgravity highlights that medically induced amenorrhea (absence of menstruation) is a common practice among female astronauts, as it helps manage menstrual health during long-duration missions. Many astronauts opt for continuous oral contraceptive use, meaning they take active pills without a break, skipping placebo pills and preventing periods altogether. This method is safe, well-researched, and widely used even terrestrially by many females for conditions such as endometriosis and menstrual irregularities.

Other Hormonal Options


While birth control pills are commonly used, other options like hormonal IUDs, implants, or injections may also be considered. These long-acting methods require less maintenance, making them ideal for extended space missions. However, astronauts undergo extensive medical evaluations before their missions to determine the best approach for their individual needs.


Advertisement
Sunita Williams Faces Health Risks While Stuck in Space
Sunita Williams Faces Health Risks While Stuck in Space
Sunita Williams'extended space missions accelerate bone loss, posing severe health risks.

Future Considerations for Space Travel

Birth Control for Deep Space Missions


With upcoming missions to Mars and beyond, longer durations in space raise new questions about female reproductive health. The potential for multi-year missions means space agencies are exploring more permanent or long-term contraceptive solutions, such as extended-release implants. NASA and other space agencies continue to study how medications, including hormonal contraceptives, function in space to ensure their safety and efficacy.

Reproductive Health in Space Exploration


As space travel advances, discussions about reproductive health, fertility preservation, and even the possibility of pregnancy in space are becoming more relevant. Scientists are actively researching how microgravity affects the female reproductive system and how to optimize health care for astronauts on long-duration missions.

Yes, female astronauts do take birth control pills in space, primarily for menstrual suppression and hormonal regulation. These methods ensure comfort, hygiene, and peak performance during their missions. As human space exploration continues, reproductive health will remain a key area of research, shaping the future of long-term space travel.

References:
  1. Medically induced amenorrhea in female astronauts - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28725726/)
  2. Laboratory of Countermeasures Development - (https://www.nasa.gov/ames/space-biosciences/laboratory-of-countermeasures-development/)


Source-Medindia
Visit to the Mission Control Center
Visit to the Mission Control Center
Mission Control is the nerve center for Americaâ€™s manned space program. Men and women who work here have been vital to the success of every manned space flight. Today Mission Control is the hub of communication and support for the Space Shuttle from lift-off to landing.

Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional