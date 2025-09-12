About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
How Extra Mental Health Issues Multiply Dementia Risk

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Sep 12 2025 12:01 AM

Mood and anxiety issues can add up, putting your brain at much higher risk for dementia. Here’s why early care is crucial.

Highlights:
  • Each additional psychiatric disorder sharply increases the risk of developing dementia
  • Mood and anxiety disorders together may speed up dementia risk by as much as 90%
  • Early detection and monitoring in patients with multiple mental health issues is urgently needed
Dementia is a growing concern worldwide, and understanding its risk factors is crucial for early intervention and better care. Recent research published in BMJ Mental Health sheds new light on the powerful connection between mental health disorders and the likelihood of developing dementia (1 Trusted Source
Strong association between psychiatric disorders co-occurrence and dementia: a Bayesian approach on a 14-year clinical data warehouse

Go to source). The results are eye-opening: the more psychiatric conditions someone has, the higher their risk, sometimes by a staggering margin.

Link Between Psychiatric Disorders and Dementia

Researchers analyzed 14 years of data from 3,688 adults aged 45 and older who were diagnosed with one or more of the most common psychiatric disorders, depression, anxiety, psychosis, substance misuse, personality disorder, and bipolar disorder, at Bicêtre Hospital in Paris.

They looked at how these mental health issues related to the later development of dementia or cognitive impairment. Notably, the team included every type of dementia in their calculations, giving a broad and comprehensive view of risks.


The More Mental Health Disorders, The Higher the Risk of Dementia

Nearly three-quarters of participants had just one psychiatric disorder, but many had several:
  • 21.5% had two
  • 6% had three
  • 2% had four or more
After adjusting for age, sex, and cardiovascular risks, the data was clear and striking:
  • Having two psychiatric disorders doubled the odds of developing dementia compared to one disorder.
  • Having three increased the risk over four times.
  • Having four or more shot the risk up eleven-fold.
The most dangerous combination was mood and anxiety disorders together, linked to a 90% higher chance of dementia.


Dose Effect: How Multiple Psychiatric Disorders Become Early Warning Signs for Dementia

Psychiatric disorders have long been associated individually with dementia risk, but this study is the first to measure the “dose effect”, showing how risk climbs dramatically with each additional condition.

It’s not just a problem for dementia; further analysis found no similar link to other diseases like kidney failure. This suggests that psychiatric disorders may be direct early warning signs for future dementia, and not just byproducts of poor overall health.


Dementia
Dementia
Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.

Why Are Psychiatric Disorders Linked to Dementia?

The exact reasons aren’t fully understood, but likely involve chronic stress, inflammation, chemical changes in the brain, and less healthy lifestyle factors that accumulate over years. Depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder often disrupt sleep, activity, and social engagement- all factors involved in brain aging.

With the average delay between the first psychiatric diagnosis and dementia being 18 months (but sometimes up to 13 years), mental health can provide a crucial “window” to intervene early.

Importance of Early Detection of Dementia and Personalized Care

New biomarker tests, using blood, spinal fluid, and advanced brain scans, are making earlier, more accurate diagnoses of dementia possible. The study’s authors call for these tools to be used especially for people with multiple psychiatric conditions, who are most at risk.

Recognizing the specific patterns, like mood and anxiety disorders, could help doctors monitor at-risk patients and tailor interventions to protect brain health.

This was an observational study, meaning it can’t prove psychiatric disorders cause dementia, only that they are strongly linked. The information came from a single hospital, and other factors like family history weren’t measured. Still, the results highlight the urgent need for further research, broader screening, and targeted care for high-risk groups.

If you or someone you love has multiple mental health challenges, know that vigilant care, regular check-ups, and healthy lifestyle choices can make a difference. As science advances, acting early and getting the right support matter more than ever.

Reference:
  1. Strong association between psychiatric disorders co-occurrence and dementia: a Bayesian approach on a 14-year clinical data warehouse - (https://mentalhealth.bmj.com/content/28/1/1)

Source-Medindia


