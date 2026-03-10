REGISTER
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

MEDINDIA

Explore
Healthy Living
News
Health A-Z
Calculators
Articles
Drugs
Directories
Education
More

Search Medindia

How Extended Work Hours Increase Stroke and Heart Disease Risk

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Mar 10 2026 12:09 PM

Working long hours is associated with a higher risk of stroke and heart disease.

How Extended Work Hours Increase Stroke and Heart Disease Risk
Highlights:
  • Working 55+ hours per week is linked to a 33% higher stroke risk
  • Stroke risk rises steadily as weekly working hours increase
  • Coronary heart disease risk is also higher, though less profound
Working long hours has long been suspected to affect heart health. A large international analysis published in The Lancet now offers some of the strongest evidence yet linking long working hours with a higher risk of stroke and coronary heart disease.
Researchers analyzed prospective cohort studies to understand whether working extended hours could influence major cardiovascular events. Their goal was to evaluate whether the pattern was consistent across populations and whether the association remained after adjusting for other health factors (1 Trusted Source
Long working hours and risk of coronary heart disease and stroke: a systematic review and meta-analysis of published and unpublished data for 603 838 individuals

Go to source).

The study combined 25 cohort studies from Europe, the United States, and Australia. In total, the coronary heart disease analysis included 603,838 participants, while the stroke analysis included 528,908 individuals who were free from disease at the start of the study.

Participants were followed for several years to observe health outcomes. During the follow-up period, researchers recorded 4,768 coronary heart disease events and 1,722 stroke cases.

When the researchers compared employees working 55 hours or more per week with those working standard hours of 35 to 40 hours, they found a measurable difference in risk. Working long hours was associated with a 13 percent higher risk of coronary heart disease.

The increase was more pronounced for stroke. Employees working 55 hours or more weekly had a 33 percent higher risk of stroke compared with those working standard hours.


Stroke Risk Calculator
Stroke Risk Calculator
Stroke Risk Calculator checks if you have hypertension, diabetes and heart failure and predicts the risk of stroke (cerebrovascular accident) in next 10 years.

Progressive Risk With Longer Work Weeks

The analysis also identified a dose-response relationship between working hours and stroke risk. As weekly hours increased, so did the likelihood of stroke.

Workers putting in 41 to 48 hours per week had a slightly higher risk. Those working 49 to 54 hours had a further increase, and the risk was highest among individuals working 55 hours or more each week.

Researchers emphasized the consistency of the findings across different populations and analytical approaches. As the authors noted in the paper, “Our findings show that individuals who work 55 hours or more per week have a 1.3 times higher risk of incident stroke than those working standard hours.”


Quiz on Work Stress
Quiz on Work Stress
Do you look forward to going to work each day? Do you find your work challenging and stimulating? No? You may be suffering from work stress. Take this quiz and find out more about work ...

Why Long Hours Could Affect Vascular Health

Scientists believe several factors may explain the link between overtime work and stroke risk.

Possible contributing mechanisms include:
  • Chronic stress responses triggered by sustained work pressure
  • Physical inactivity linked to prolonged sitting at work
  • Risk behaviors such as heavier alcohol consumption
  • Delayed medical attention when symptoms appear

Diet, Lifestyle and Heart Disease
Diet, Lifestyle and Heart Disease
The correlation between diet, lifestyle and heart disease. The importance of balanced diet life style and exercise for controlling heart disease.

Body Stress Response and Health Effects

When long work hours repeatedly trigger the body’s stress response, hormones like cortisol and adrenaline remain elevated, gradually straining the cardiovascular system. Over time this may contribute to:
  • Higher blood pressure and increased heart rate
  • Greater inflammation in blood vessels
  • Increased risk of stroke and heart disease
  • Disrupted sleep and recovery cycles
For many people, long workdays may feel routine. A professional staying late every evening or an employee regularly working weekends may not notice the slow accumulation of strain on the body.

Over time, however, prolonged stress, sedentary habits, and limited recovery time could quietly affect the cardiovascular system.


Burnout - Kill it Before it Kills You!
Burnout - Kill it Before it Kills You!
Burnout is an emotional and physical tiredness which is caused by stress.

Lifestyle Tips for A Healthy Work Life Balance

Small daily habits can help reduce the impact of chronic work stress and support long-term cardiovascular health. Helpful strategies include:
  • Taking short movement breaks during long work hours
  • Prioritizing consistent sleep schedules
  • Engaging in regular physical activity
  • Setting clear boundaries between work and personal time
  • Practicing stress-relief habits such as breathing exercises or relaxation techniques

Why These Findings Matter in Everyday Life

Modern work culture often rewards long hours. Yet this research suggests that consistently extended workweeks may carry subtle health consequences.

The findings do not mean that an occasional busy week will cause illness. But they highlight how sustained long working hours may gradually increase vascular risk over time.

For individuals and organizations alike, the study reinforces the importance of balanced schedules, regular health checks, and attention to cardiovascular risk factors such as blood pressure, physical activity, and lifestyle habits.

Recognizing these risks early could help workers protect long-term brain and heart health while maintaining productive careers.

Your work matters, but so does your well being. Make space for rest, movement, and regular health checks, and encourage those around you to do the same.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How many hours of work increase stroke risk?

A: Working 55 hours or more per week is associated with a 33 percent higher risk of stroke compared to working 35 to 40 hours per week.

Q: Does working long hours increase coronary heart disease risk?

A: Yes, working 55 hours or more per week is linked to a 13 percent higher risk of coronary heart disease.

Q: Is there a dose response relationship between working hours and stroke risk?

A: Yes, stroke risk increases progressively from 41 hours per week upward, with the highest risk seen at 55 hours or more.

Q: Are men and women affected differently by long working hours and stroke risk?

A: No, the increased stroke risk associated with long working hours appears similar in men and women.

Q: Can lifestyle factors explain the link between long working hours and cardiovascular disease?

A: Lifestyle factors such as stress, physical inactivity, and alcohol use may partly contribute, but the increased stroke risk remains significant even after adjusting for these factors.


Reference:
  1. Long working hours and risk of coronary heart disease and stroke: a systematic review and meta-analysis of published and unpublished data for 603 838 individuals - (https://www.thelancet.com/article/S-0140-6736(15)60295-1/fulltext)
Source-Medindia

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

Did You Know?
Long workweeks may come at a health cost. Working 55+ hours a week is linked to a 33% higher #strokerisk and 13% higher #heartdisease risk. Chronic stress, inactivity, and poor recovery may strain the #cardiovascular system. #stroke #worklifebalance #hearthealth #healthyworklife #medindia

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All

⬆️