How Extended Work Hours Increase Stroke and Heart Disease Risk

Working long hours is associated with a higher risk of stroke and heart disease.
- Working 55+ hours per week is linked to a 33% higher stroke risk
- Stroke risk rises steadily as weekly working hours increase
- Coronary heart disease risk is also higher, though less profound
Long working hours and risk of coronary heart disease and stroke: a systematic review and meta-analysis of published and unpublished data for 603 838 individuals
The study combined 25 cohort studies from Europe, the United States, and Australia. In total, the coronary heart disease analysis included 603,838 participants, while the stroke analysis included 528,908 individuals who were free from disease at the start of the study.
Participants were followed for several years to observe health outcomes. During the follow-up period, researchers recorded 4,768 coronary heart disease events and 1,722 stroke cases.
When the researchers compared employees working 55 hours or more per week with those working standard hours of 35 to 40 hours, they found a measurable difference in risk. Working long hours was associated with a 13 percent higher risk of coronary heart disease.
The increase was more pronounced for stroke. Employees working 55 hours or more weekly had a 33 percent higher risk of stroke compared with those working standard hours.
Progressive Risk With Longer Work WeeksThe analysis also identified a dose-response relationship between working hours and stroke risk. As weekly hours increased, so did the likelihood of stroke.
Workers putting in 41 to 48 hours per week had a slightly higher risk. Those working 49 to 54 hours had a further increase, and the risk was highest among individuals working 55 hours or more each week.
Researchers emphasized the consistency of the findings across different populations and analytical approaches. As the authors noted in the paper, “Our findings show that individuals who work 55 hours or more per week have a 1.3 times higher risk of incident stroke than those working standard hours.”
Why Long Hours Could Affect Vascular HealthScientists believe several factors may explain the link between overtime work and stroke risk.
Possible contributing mechanisms include:
- Chronic stress responses triggered by sustained work pressure
- Physical inactivity linked to prolonged sitting at work
- Risk behaviors such as heavier alcohol consumption
- Delayed medical attention when symptoms appear
Body Stress Response and Health EffectsWhen long work hours repeatedly trigger the body’s stress response, hormones like cortisol and adrenaline remain elevated, gradually straining the cardiovascular system. Over time this may contribute to:
- Higher blood pressure and increased heart rate
- Greater inflammation in blood vessels
- Increased risk of stroke and heart disease
- Disrupted sleep and recovery cycles
Over time, however, prolonged stress, sedentary habits, and limited recovery time could quietly affect the cardiovascular system.
Lifestyle Tips for A Healthy Work Life BalanceSmall daily habits can help reduce the impact of chronic work stress and support long-term cardiovascular health. Helpful strategies include:
- Taking short movement breaks during long work hours
- Prioritizing consistent sleep schedules
- Engaging in regular physical activity
- Setting clear boundaries between work and personal time
- Practicing stress-relief habits such as breathing exercises or relaxation techniques
Why These Findings Matter in Everyday LifeModern work culture often rewards long hours. Yet this research suggests that consistently extended workweeks may carry subtle health consequences.
The findings do not mean that an occasional busy week will cause illness. But they highlight how sustained long working hours may gradually increase vascular risk over time.
For individuals and organizations alike, the study reinforces the importance of balanced schedules, regular health checks, and attention to cardiovascular risk factors such as blood pressure, physical activity, and lifestyle habits.
Recognizing these risks early could help workers protect long-term brain and heart health while maintaining productive careers.
Your work matters, but so does your well being. Make space for rest, movement, and regular health checks, and encourage those around you to do the same.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: How many hours of work increase stroke risk?
A: Working 55 hours or more per week is associated with a 33 percent higher risk of stroke compared to working 35 to 40 hours per week.
Q: Does working long hours increase coronary heart disease risk?
A: Yes, working 55 hours or more per week is linked to a 13 percent higher risk of coronary heart disease.
Q: Is there a dose response relationship between working hours and stroke risk?
A: Yes, stroke risk increases progressively from 41 hours per week upward, with the highest risk seen at 55 hours or more.
Q: Are men and women affected differently by long working hours and stroke risk?
A: No, the increased stroke risk associated with long working hours appears similar in men and women.
Q: Can lifestyle factors explain the link between long working hours and cardiovascular disease?
A: Lifestyle factors such as stress, physical inactivity, and alcohol use may partly contribute, but the increased stroke risk remains significant even after adjusting for these factors.
Reference:
- Long working hours and risk of coronary heart disease and stroke: a systematic review and meta-analysis of published and unpublished data for 603 838 individuals - (https://www.thelancet.com/article/S-0140-6736(15)60295-1/fulltext)