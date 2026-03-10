How Extended Work Hours Increase Stroke and Heart Disease Risk

Working long hours is associated with a higher risk of stroke and heart disease.

Long working hours and risk of coronary heart disease and stroke: a systematic review and meta-analysis of published and unpublished data for 603 838 individuals

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How many hours of work increase stroke risk?

A: Working 55 hours or more per week is associated with a 33 percent higher risk of stroke compared to working 35 to 40 hours per week.

Q: Does working long hours increase coronary heart disease risk?

A: Yes, working 55 hours or more per week is linked to a 13 percent higher risk of coronary heart disease.

Q: Is there a dose response relationship between working hours and stroke risk?

A: Yes, stroke risk increases progressively from 41 hours per week upward, with the highest risk seen at 55 hours or more.

Q: Are men and women affected differently by long working hours and stroke risk?

A: No, the increased stroke risk associated with long working hours appears similar in men and women.

Q: Can lifestyle factors explain the link between long working hours and cardiovascular disease?

A: Lifestyle factors such as stress, physical inactivity, and alcohol use may partly contribute, but the increased stroke risk remains significant even after adjusting for these factors.