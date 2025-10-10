How Early Can Retinal Changes in Diabetic Eye Disease be Detected?

A groundbreaking retinal imaging method now makes it possible to watch brain cells respond to disease and treatment in real time.

Highlights: Kobe University researchers developed a new live imaging technique to observe retinal cells in living mice

Microglia become hyperactive in diabetic retinopathy before visible retinal damage occurs

The diabetes drug liraglutide normalizes microglia activity independent of blood sugar levels

Your eyes can reveal how your brain cells behave. Scientists now use them as a window to study diseases in real time!

Neuronal and Immune Cell Abnormalities in Diabetic Retinopathy

Understanding the Pathology of Diabetic Retinopathy

Liraglutide’s Impact on Microglia Activity in Diabetic Retinopathy

Advancing Non-Invasive Diagnostic Techniques for Diabetic Eye Disease

