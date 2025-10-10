About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
How Early Can Retinal Changes in Diabetic Eye Disease be Detected?

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Oct 10 2025 8:23 AM
A groundbreaking retinal imaging method now makes it possible to watch brain cells respond to disease and treatment in real time.

How Early Can Retinal Changes in Diabetic Eye Disease be Detected?
Highlights:
  • Kobe University researchers developed a new live imaging technique to observe retinal cells in living mice
  • Microglia become hyperactive in diabetic retinopathy before visible retinal damage occurs
  • The diabetes drug liraglutide normalizes microglia activity independent of blood sugar levels
A novel technique for creating microscopic photographs of a living mouse's retina through the eye records how brain cells respond to illness and therapy. Compared to earlier approaches, the Kobe University product is easier to implement and has the potential to improve the study and management of disorders related to the eyes (1 Trusted Source
Transpupillary in vivo two-photon imaging reveals enhanced surveillance of retinal microglia in diabetic mice

Go to source).
One of the main causes of blindness worldwide is diabetic retinopathy, a kind of diabetic eye disease.


Neuronal and Immune Cell Abnormalities in Diabetic Retinopathy

"Although damage to the retina's blood vessels is known to cause vision loss, a new study has shown that abnormalities in neurons and immune cells start before vascular damage," said Kobe University neurophysiologist Tachibana Yoshihisa. "When anomalies arise, inflammation is triggered, especially by microglia, immune cells that live in the retina and continuously scan their surroundings. However, a large portion of their function has remained unknown because it is challenging to see their behavior in living creatures."

Conventional microscopy setups either don't produce high-resolution live images using easily accessible technology or require highly skilled technical personnel to fix the distorted images. For this reason, Tachibana and his group created a novel technique that combines a special but commercially accessible objective lens, custom-made contact lenses, and a head-fixation device. Researcher Tachibana Yoshihisa said, "this approach allows us clear, long-term observation of the living retina, down to the minute movements of microglia."


Understanding the Pathology of Diabetic Retinopathy

According to a recent study published in the journal PNAS, Tachibana and his colleagues discovered that long before tissue damage is apparent, diabetic mice's microglia begin to move more actively, indicating greater monitoring activity. "This phenomenon has been overlooked in conventional observation in non-living specimens and is an important finding that provides a new perspective for understanding the pathology of diabetic retinopathy," says Tachibana.


Liraglutide’s Impact on Microglia Activity in Diabetic Retinopathy

His group also looked at how liraglutide, a medication used to treat diabetes, affected microglia. They discovered that while the increased activity of microglia was restored to normal in diabetic mice, the activity of these cells decreased in healthy mice as well. Furthermore, the medication had no effect on blood sugar levels. According to Tachibana, "This suggests that liraglutide acts on microglia through a mechanism that directly modulates their behavior."


Advancing Non-Invasive Diagnostic Techniques for Diabetic Eye Disease

The capacity to directly watch the behavior of cells in a living organism is very beneficial for creating new treatments, especially as discoveries like these become possible. "We expect this technology to be useful for other retinal diseases such as glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration, too," Tachibana adds. However, the researcher from Kobe University has another objective in mind. He states, "Diabetic eye disease-related blindness is a major worldwide concern. In order to make the eye a window to identifying systemic disease, we anticipate that our technology will be used practically in clinical settings as a non-invasive diagnostic technique."

Reference:
  1. Transpupillary in vivo two-photon imaging reveals enhanced surveillance of retinal microglia in diabetic mice - (https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2426241122)

Source-Medindia


