About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How Does Alcohol Usage Correlate With Childhood Loneliness?

Kesavan K.E.T.
Written by Kesavan K.E.T.
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on July 25, 2022 at 1:08 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Childhood loneliness, before a child turning 12 years of age, can push them toward suffering from a great deal of alcohol use and alcohol use-related issues
  • It contributes to poor physical health, including dementia, heart disease and stroke
  • COVID-19 pandemic was also responsible for a surge in drinking rates in adults with loneliness

How Does Alcohol Usage Correlate With Childhood Loneliness?

Having friends in childhood can help keep you clean and sober as a teenager, as suggested by a new study.

Childhood is an awesome period of a human's life and making friends in childhood is important because a friend whom we share our joy and sorrow is a boon. Those who did not have a childhood friend may have the habit of drinking in the early adulthood. This study was published online recently in the journal Addictive Behaviors Reports.

Usage of Alcohol Discussed in a Study

More than 300 college students participated in assessments that focused on childhood loneliness, stress levels and drinking habits and were interviewed by researchers at Arizona State University (ASU).

Ways to Deal with Loneliness
Ways to Deal with Loneliness
All of us feel lonely at some point in our lives. It is important to know how to deal with loneliness, rise above it and beat depression.
Advertisement


The results determined a correlation between feelings of loneliness in their pre-adolescent years and current levels of alcoholism and stress.

"In young adults, childhood loneliness before age 12 was associated with perceived stress right now and affected dysregulated drinking," said study author Julie Patock-Peckham, an assistant research professor in ASU's Department of Psychology.
Senior Citizens Get Tech Savvy
Senior Citizens Get Tech Savvy
By getting tech-savvy, senior citizens are fostering new engagements, bringing in positive change in their attitude, health, fighting depression and improving the quality of their lives.
Advertisement

Alcohol abuse isn't the only health problem linked to loneliness. In older adults, loneliness contributes to poor physical health, including dementia, heart disease and stroke.

The research predicts a grim future as alcohol usage continues to increase across the country. More women are turning to drink, according to data from the US National Institutes of Health that found that alcohol use in women is more likely to result in higher rates of alcohol abuse than it does in men.

Did COVID-19 Pandemic Add Fuel to the Flame?

Another study found that the COVID-19 pandemic was also responsible for a surge in drinking rates by as much as 14% in adults over 30, as people turned to alcohol to quell anxiety and isolation.

The authors say the study was conducted before the pandemic led to school closures and other forms of social isolation.

"The data used in this study were collected before the pandemic, and the findings suggest that we could have another public health crisis on our hands in a few years as today's children grow up," Patock-Peckham said in a university news release earlier.

"We need more research into whether mitigating childhood loneliness could be a way to disrupt the pathways that lead to alcohol use disorders in adults," she said. "Combating childhood loneliness should help to reduce impaired control over drinking, especially among women."

'Being a lonely child' is directly related to problems with heavy drinking, the report says. "Perceived stress has been directly linked to increased impaired control over alcohol," it says.

Stress affects how a person turns to excessive alcohol, especially among women, the study suggests.

"We need more research into whether mitigating childhood loneliness could be a way to disrupt the pathways that lead to alcohol use disorders in adults. Combating childhood loneliness should help to reduce impaired control over drinking, especially among women," Peckham concluded.

Correlation between childhood loneliness and alcohol tendencies in their adulthood, not a cause-and-effect link, was only found out by the researchers.

The study has been funded by the U.S. National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.



Source: Medindia

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Kesavan K.E.T.. (2022, July 25). How Does Alcohol Usage Correlate With Childhood Loneliness?. Medindia. Retrieved on Jul 25, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-does-alcohol-usage-correlate-with-childhood-loneliness-208045-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Kesavan K.E.T.. "How Does Alcohol Usage Correlate With Childhood Loneliness?". Medindia. Jul 25, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-does-alcohol-usage-correlate-with-childhood-loneliness-208045-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Kesavan K.E.T.. "How Does Alcohol Usage Correlate With Childhood Loneliness?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-does-alcohol-usage-correlate-with-childhood-loneliness-208045-1.htm. (accessed Jul 25, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Kesavan K.E.T.. 2021. How Does Alcohol Usage Correlate With Childhood Loneliness?. Medindia, viewed Jul 25, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-does-alcohol-usage-correlate-with-childhood-loneliness-208045-1.htm.

Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
International Self-Care Day 2022 -'Promise To Practice Self-Care'
International Self-Care Day 2022 -'Promise To Practice Self-Care'
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
View all
Recommended Reading
Alcohol Addiction and WomenAlcohol Addiction and Women
Alcohol and DrivingAlcohol and Driving
Alcoholic Liver DiseaseAlcoholic Liver Disease
AlcoholismAlcoholism
Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol FactsBubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts
CannabisCannabis
Drug AbuseDrug Abuse
Drug DetoxDrug Detox
PancreatitisPancreatitis
PLAC Test for Cardiovascular DiseasePLAC Test for Cardiovascular Disease
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Alcoholic Liver Disease Alcoholism Cannabis Drug Abuse Alcohol and Driving Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Pancreatitis Alcohol Addiction and Women Drug Detox PLAC Test for Cardiovascular Disease 

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart Post-Nasal Drip Color Blindness Calculator Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Hearing Loss Calculator Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Diaphragmatic Hernia Sanatogen Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close