Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Vasantha. (2025, April 23). How Climate Change Is Fueling Mental Health Crises . Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 23, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-climate-change-is-fueling-mental-health-crises-219651-1.htm.

MLA Vasantha. "How Climate Change Is Fueling Mental Health Crises". Medindia. Apr 23, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-climate-change-is-fueling-mental-health-crises-219651-1.htm>.

Chicago Vasantha. "How Climate Change Is Fueling Mental Health Crises". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-climate-change-is-fueling-mental-health-crises-219651-1.htm. (accessed Apr 23, 2025).

Harvard Vasantha. 2025. How Climate Change Is Fueling Mental Health Crises. Medindia, viewed Apr 23, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-climate-change-is-fueling-mental-health-crises-219651-1.htm.