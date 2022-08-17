How Calcium-Rich Foods Improve Your Bone and Joint Health

Our bones experience wear and tear as we age. Joint movement often gets compromised by this wear and tear. This deterioration is a normal ageing process and common among post-menopausal women and not possible to prevent it. However, this wear and tear of our bones and muscles may be minimised and slowed down with appropriate preventive measures and conscious efforts with our diet and adding supplements if required.



One of the minerals that are most crucial for the health of our bone health and muscle health is calcium. Our bones will generally remain healthy and robust if we can consume adequate calcium.