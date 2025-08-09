About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
How Animal Fats Undermine Cancer Immunity and Plant Fats Protect It

Written by Nadine
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Aug 9 2025 2:20 PM

Animal fats impair anti-tumor immunity and accelerate cancer progression in obesity, whereas plant fats protect immune function and slow tumor growth.

Highlights:
  • Animal fats in diet weaken immune cells fighting tumors and speed cancer growth in obesity
  • Plant fats like palm oil preserve immune function and reduce tumor progression in obese models
  • Metabolic byproducts from animal fats damage immune cell mitochondria, undermining their cancer-fighting ability
Obesity’s impact on cancer growth is driven primarily by the type of dietary fat consumed rather than the sheer amount of fat in the body. Obesity increases the risk of at least 13 major cancers - including breast, colon, and liver cancers - while also weakening immune responses against tumors and reducing the effectiveness of cancer immunotherapies (1 Trusted Source
The source of dietary fat influences anti-tumour immunity in obese mice

Go to source).

Obesity and Cancer: How to Break the Cycle
Impact of Animal Fats on Tumor Growth and Immunity

A decade-long investigation published in Nature Metabolism led by Lydia Lynch of Ludwig Princeton demonstrates that high-fat diets containing animal fats such as lard, beef tallow, or butter impair the immune system’s ability to combat tumors and accelerate tumor growth in obese mice.

Conversely, obese mice fed diets rich in plant-based fats like coconut oil, palm oil, or olive oil did not experience this negative effect. This insight suggests that dietary fat source plays a critical role in cancer progression among obese individuals.

Lynch and co-authors, including Marcia Haigis from the Ludwig Center at Harvard University, propose that replacing animal fats with plant fats could be a beneficial dietary intervention for obese cancer patients. Such a change may also help reduce cancer risk in people living with obesity by preserving anti-tumor immunity.


Obesity, Immune Dysfunction, and Tumor Progression Mechanisms

Previous work by Lynch, Haigis, and colleagues has established that obesity disrupts the immune system and tumor microenvironment, undermining the body’s cancer surveillance. This occurs by limiting the ability of immune cells, specifically cytotoxic T cells and natural killer cells, to penetrate tumors and eliminate cancerous cells. The new study advances this knowledge by identifying how metabolic byproducts of animal fats cause immune dysfunction, accelerating tumor growth in obese mice.

The new study reveals how metabolic byproducts of animal fats drive immune dysfunction and accelerate tumor growth in obese mice. It identifies certain metabolic intermediates, particularly long-chain acylcarnitine molecules, that are significantly elevated in obese mice fed butter, lard, or beef tallow. These molecules are absent in mice consuming plant-based fats. Long-chain acylcarnitines disrupt mitochondrial function in cytotoxic T cells, draining their energy and impairing their ability to produce interferon-gamma, a molecule essential for cancer cell destruction.


Benefits of Plant-Based Fats on Immune Cell Function

A diet based on palm oil actually enhanced anti-tumor immunity and slowed tumor growth in obese mice by boosting the activity of c-Myc, a key regulator of cellular metabolism. In contrast, mice fed animal fats showed reduced c-Myc expression in natural killer cells, a pattern also observed in natural killer cells from obese humans.

The findings show the importance of dietary fat composition in maintaining a healthy immune system. Lynch emphasizes that modifying fat intake could improve treatment outcomes for obese cancer patients and recommends clinical evaluation of such dietary interventions.

The source of dietary fat, not just excess body fat, that significantly impacts tumor growth and immune function in obesity. Replacing animal fats with plant-based fats may enhance cancer treatment outcomes and reduce cancer risk for people living with obesity.

Reference:
  1. The source of dietary fat influences anti-tumour immunity in obese mice - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s42255-025-01330-w)

Source-Medindia
