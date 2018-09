Household Cleaning Products May Make Toddlers Overweight

Heavy use of household cleaning products and disinfectants may alter the gut bacterial flora of infants and young children

Altered gut microbiota in babies and young children can increase their risk of becoming overweight with associated complications

Effects of Household Cleaning Products on Gut Flora and Weight of Infants

The team looked at the gut microbiota of 757 babies aged 3-4 months and later, their weight at ages 1 and 3 years with regards to exposure to household cleaners and disinfectants, detergents and eco-friendly products

Presence of altered gut bacteria in babies 3-4 months old was highest in households with heavy use of household disinfectants such as multi-surface cleaners. The stools demonstrated decreased amounts of Haemophilus and Clostridium bacteria but greater amounts of Lachnospiraceae

An increase in Lachnospiraceae bacteria levels was noted with more frequent use of disinfectants

Similar alterations were not observed with detergents or eco-friendly cleaners.

Previous studies on piglets have shown similar changes in the gut microbial flora when exposed to disinfectant sprays

Babies from homes that used detergents and eco-friendly cleaners had a different set of gut bacteria and carried a lower risk of becoming overweight as toddlers

Using disinfectants and multipurpose cleaners regularly at home can increase the risk of overweight in babies by altering their gut microbial flora, according to a recent study conducted by scientists across Canada. The findings of the study are published in).Scientists collected data from the Canadian Healthy Infant Longitudinal Development (CHILD) birth cohort about bacteria in the stools of babies. They employed the World Health Organization (WHO) growth charts to derive body mass index (BMI) scores."We found that infants living in households with disinfectants being used at least weekly were twice as likely to have higher levels of the gut microbes Lachnospiraceae at age 3-4 months; when they were 3 years old, their body mass index was higher than children not exposed to heavy home use of disinfectants as an infant," said Anita Kozyrskyj, a University of Alberta pediatrics professor, and principal investigator on the SyMBIOTA project, an investigation into how alteration of the infant gut microbiome impacts health.Thus, the findings of the study seem to suggest that multipurpose disinfectants and household cleaners may alter gut bacteria, particularly the Lachnospiraceae family in babies and increase their risk of overweight.